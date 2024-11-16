No-one does effortless sophistication like Amal Clooney – her emerald green dress and cream trench are this season's must-haves

This outfit is a masterclass in combining simple pieces to create something really special

Amal Clooney
(Image credit: Alamy / Lev Radin)
Kerrie Hughes
By
published
in News

It doesn't matter what she wears, Amal Clooney is the epitome of elegance and sophistication. But this look, which pulls together some wardrobe basics in the most beautiful way, has got to be our favourite for this season.

Stepping out in New York at the end of last year, Amal wowed in an emerald green midi dress, classic beige trench and snake print heels. Separate these three pieces and you have some really lovely elevated every day wear, but Amal has a talent for putting them together to create something even more special.

Amal's sleeveless green midi dress has the most flattering cut, fitted at the top, cinched in at the waist and a flowing skirt to her calves. And forget Burberry trench coats, Amal layered a luxurious beige double breasted trench coat over the top, the neutral colour really making the green of her dress pop. She completed the look with a black leather handbag and minimal jewellery. It's the most chic but comfortable outfit for this season, and one we are desperate to recreate.

Amal Clooney apple green dress trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amal's style

Mock Neck Sleeveless Midi Sweater Dress
Zoe and Claire Sleeveless Midi Sweater Dress

This stunning green midi dress is so versatile, perfect for elevated everyday wear and dressed up for evening events. The broad shoulders, cinched in waist and classic length creates the beautiful, flattering silhouette for all body shapes. Be quick, this gorgeous piece is selling fast.

Friends Like These Green Tailored Knot Detail Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress
Friends Like These Green Midi Dress

We can't get enough of this Friends LIke These green midi dress. The flared, split sleeves are super flattering on the arms, a tailored cut offers the most beautiful silhouette and knot side detail elevates the piece overall. A beautiful, versatile piece that will suit you all year round, but particularly suited to Christmas festivities.

Nordstrom dress
Adrianna Papell Tie Waist Crepe Sheath Dress

This vibrant midi dress is strikingly similar to the green of Amal's. The vibrant green is perfect for the festive season, and this flattering cut offers extra coverage on the arms for a sophisticated and comfortable look. This would be the perfect piece to replicate Amal's style.

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Elevated Trench Coat

The name of this product says it all, A&F's elevated trench coat features an improved classic fit silhouette making for a more true-to-size feel. A luxe interior, double-breasted colour, side pockets and adjustable tie waist elevate this classic piece – at this sale price, it's no wonder it's selling fast!

Sam Edelman heels
Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump

If you're after a pair of heels that will see you all year round, but want something more exciting than classic black, these Sam Edelman snake print heels are a solid option. These will elevate even the simplest of outfits in the most understated but statement-making way.

New Look snake print heels
New Look Snakeskin Court Shoes

If you're after a slightly smaller heel and shoes that can comfortably accommdate wide feet, these wide-fit off-white snake print court shoes from New Look are a solid option. Built using Comfort technology for easy everyday wear, these affordable shoes are brilliant for day and night – and less than £21 in the sale!

When it comes to creating a winter capsule wardrobe, Amal showcases four staples right here. The midi dress offers extra coverage in the colder months, and her sleeveless version means she can stay cool but also layer up when the temperature drops.

A classic black handbag is the perfect accessory here, as are her beautiful but subtle earrings. The snake print heels are a design we expect to see much more of in the coming months. With leopard print a trend that shows no signs of slowing down, we fully anticipate snake print to follow in its footsteps when it comes to popularity.

While Amal's look may seem suited to daytime or work wear, we're very much channeling this look for our Christmas party outfit ideas – and can't wait to start pulling this timeless style together.

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes
Editor

Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.

 

After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.

As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.  

Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸