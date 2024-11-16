No-one does effortless sophistication like Amal Clooney – her emerald green dress and cream trench are this season's must-haves

It doesn't matter what she wears, Amal Clooney is the epitome of elegance and sophistication. But this look, which pulls together some wardrobe basics in the most beautiful way, has got to be our favourite for this season.

Stepping out in New York at the end of last year, Amal wowed in an emerald green midi dress, classic beige trench and snake print heels. Separate these three pieces and you have some really lovely elevated every day wear, but Amal has a talent for putting them together to create something even more special.

Amal's sleeveless green midi dress has the most flattering cut, fitted at the top, cinched in at the waist and a flowing skirt to her calves. And forget Burberry trench coats, Amal layered a luxurious beige double breasted trench coat over the top, the neutral colour really making the green of her dress pop. She completed the look with a black leather handbag and minimal jewellery. It's the most chic but comfortable outfit for this season, and one we are desperate to recreate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amal's style

Zoe and Claire Sleeveless Midi Sweater Dress £63.32 at Nordstrom This stunning green midi dress is so versatile, perfect for elevated everyday wear and dressed up for evening events. The broad shoulders, cinched in waist and classic length creates the beautiful, flattering silhouette for all body shapes. Be quick, this gorgeous piece is selling fast. Friends Like These Green Midi Dress £44 at Next We can't get enough of this Friends LIke These green midi dress. The flared, split sleeves are super flattering on the arms, a tailored cut offers the most beautiful silhouette and knot side detail elevates the piece overall. A beautiful, versatile piece that will suit you all year round, but particularly suited to Christmas festivities. Adrianna Papell Tie Waist Crepe Sheath Dress £83.78 (was £104) at Nordstrom This vibrant midi dress is strikingly similar to the green of Amal's. The vibrant green is perfect for the festive season, and this flattering cut offers extra coverage on the arms for a sophisticated and comfortable look. This would be the perfect piece to replicate Amal's style. Abercrombie & Fitch Elevated Trench Coat £74.99 (was £125) at Abercrombie & Fitch The name of this product says it all, A&F's elevated trench coat features an improved classic fit silhouette making for a more true-to-size feel. A luxe interior, double-breasted colour, side pockets and adjustable tie waist elevate this classic piece – at this sale price, it's no wonder it's selling fast! Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump £72.98 (was £121.77) at Nordstrom If you're after a pair of heels that will see you all year round, but want something more exciting than classic black, these Sam Edelman snake print heels are a solid option. These will elevate even the simplest of outfits in the most understated but statement-making way. New Look Snakeskin Court Shoes £20.99 (was £27.99) at New Look If you're after a slightly smaller heel and shoes that can comfortably accommdate wide feet, these wide-fit off-white snake print court shoes from New Look are a solid option. Built using Comfort technology for easy everyday wear, these affordable shoes are brilliant for day and night – and less than £21 in the sale!

When it comes to creating a winter capsule wardrobe, Amal showcases four staples right here. The midi dress offers extra coverage in the colder months, and her sleeveless version means she can stay cool but also layer up when the temperature drops.

A classic black handbag is the perfect accessory here, as are her beautiful but subtle earrings. The snake print heels are a design we expect to see much more of in the coming months. With leopard print a trend that shows no signs of slowing down, we fully anticipate snake print to follow in its footsteps when it comes to popularity.

While Amal's look may seem suited to daytime or work wear, we're very much channeling this look for our Christmas party outfit ideas – and can't wait to start pulling this timeless style together.