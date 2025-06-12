Flattering, comfortable, and occasion-ready – Amal Clooney’s navy jumpsuit is a style win

Amal Clooney is a constant source of elegant style inspiration - from her striking red carpet style to her impeccably tailored workwear. But there's clearly one piece she's particularly fond of, which always look effortlessly chic: the jumpsuit.

The human rights lawyer has large collection, featuring some of the best jumpsuits you can buy, which range from neutral colours to more striking tones like burgundy.

But, going through the fashion archives, I've found my favourite in this navy all-in-one that she wore back in 2019. I should know, I'm a fashion editor and have been following Amal's style for years.

Delivering the perfect party outfit inspiration with this look, Amal solidified the one shoulder shape as a go-to for a super flattering look that feels timeless and classic, while also giving off a unique and contemporary flair. The cropped wide leg trouser was a stroke of genius, with the shorter hem creating a modern style too. Plus, the deep blue navy hue is softer than classic black, while still being rich and full of depth - oh and it's got pockets!

Amal wore this jumpsuit, which was designed by one of her favourite designers, Stella McCartney, for a charity gala in Scotland. And it still ticks all the boxes for an on-trend outfit today.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Amal's look for less

Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Jumpsuit £187.88 / $248 at Nordstrom This Dress the Population jumpsuit has long been a favorite when it comes to recreating celebrity looks like Amal's, with its high-end look and chic, sleek style boasting a one-shoulder neckline and figure-skimming silhouette. Petal & Pup Savannah One-Shoulder Satin Jumpsuit £59.97 / $79 at Nordstrom Like Amal's jumpsuit, this piece perfectly balances modest coverage with a sultry flair thanks to its high neck and one-shoulder design. More teal than Amal's navy, the colour is still muted and understated, though it packs a little more punch if you're a fan of color. Petal & Pup Leyton Asymmetric Jumpsuit £75.15 / $ 99 at Nordstrom Available in this rich emerald green, a crisp white and a more simple black, this wide leg jumpsuit is a sleek and flattering piece that you can easily style like Amal for a classic and timeless look. Or, slip into your favorite white trainers and a knitted cardi for a more casual outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal's closet is a haven of timeless and classic pieces, though she's often a fan of updating more understated styles with bright colours, statement shoes and fun accessories. Here, though, she makes a good case for less being more as this pared-back outfit is totally timeless. The structured finish of the satin fabric looks incredibly luxurious and, by matching the shade of navy blue and carrying it through to her choice of shoes, she created an ultra-glamorous outfit.

Of course, though, she couldn't totally ditch her fun accessories and styled the jumpsuit with a punchy leopard print box clutch bag, which we adore with its bold pattern.

How to accessorize

Steve Madden Robyn Pointed Toe Slingback £75.87 / $99.95 at Nordstrom A slingback heel will always be our go-to for party wear, with the strap offering support while a block heel elongates the leg. This navy pair by Steve Madden are a great understated style with their navy shade. Ted Baker Clarence Crystal Cluster Hoop Earrings £53.03 / $70 at Nordstrom Adding a bit of bling to a timeless look, these hoops play into Amal's classic styling with their shining and sleek design. Amal's are diamond of course, but these crystal earrings are just as sparkly. Mali + Lili Imani Leopard Recycled Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag £36.44 / $48 at Nordstrom Amal is carrying a leopard print clutch bag, and this shoulder bag is a great, easy-to-carry alternative. It's really roomy for all your essentials like keys, phone and lipstick - and it's made from recycled vegan leather for a sustainable flair.

The beauty of finding a jumpsuit you really love is that it takes out all the stress of having to work out if that top works with those trousers. Be prepared to pay a bit more than you might for, say, a skirt, since this is an entire outfit in one. Make the most of the asymmetric neckline by wearing your hair up and adding some earrings.