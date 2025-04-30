Amal Clooney’s gingham pants are the statement summer staple our closets are crying out for

Amal Clooney was way ahead of the gingham trend when she stepped out in a chic pair of patterned pants and a bold red coat back in 2016.

There's something so charming about gingham, with its simple squared pattern and two-toned colors effortlessly adding tonnes of personality and chic flair into even the simplest of summer outfits.

And while the print is super on trend this season, it's also a timeless staple that you'll come back to year after after. Just ask Amal Clooney, who stepped out in a stunning pair of gingham pants back in 2016, years before the trending print took off. She gave a masterclass in styling sophisticated color alongside the pattern by layering a striking red coat over the top, and the result is so classic and timeless.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr agrees, saying: "gingham is a great way to introduce some print into a minimalist outfit during the summer months. If you find florals or polka dots a bit too much, you'll probably get along with gingham just fine!"

The brilliance of Amal's outfit is its simplicity. The base comprises a piece we all have hiding away in our closets: a flattering black crew neck. This streamlined piece is ideal for transitional seasons and creates a sleek look that lets her gingham pants really stand out.

While there are plenty of pant styles you can go for when trying out the gingham trend, Amal's pair is seriously cool. The elevated suit pants boast a simple silhouette, with a comfortable mid-rise waist, figure-hugging leg and slightly flared hemline creating an easy-to-wear and versatile staple that you can style in so many different ways. Try creating an elevated style like Amal's, or keep it casual with a cozy black knit and a pair of the best white sneakers.

To finish off her outfit, Amal played into the tones of her gingham pants and opted for a pair of black patent, point-toe pumps and an ultra-sophisticated white designer handbag to accessorize her look. With these monochrome accessories, it was her red, tailored coat that created a really bold statement.

The flattering coat is from luxury women's ready-to-wear brand Altuzarra and was reportedly gifted to Amal as the style never made it into store, making it a truly unique piece in her closet.

Luckily, right now we don't need to layer up too much and can enjoy going out without a coat. But when the weather does cool down, there are tonnes of similar coats that are available to buy, whether you want a long red trench coat or something a little more spring and fall appropriate, like a red denim jacket.

While each piece of this outfit is stunning in its own right, it's the culmination of these contrasting prints that makes this outfit so stunning. Like many of Amal's outfits, this one is definitely on our list of celebrity looks to recreate this season.