I can’t wait to see the fashion at this year's Met Gala, but it’ll take a lot to beat this unexpected look from Amal Clooney

I adore red carpet season. From the Oscars to the Grammys, I will spend far too much time ‘ooh-ing’ and ‘aah-ing’ over all the glamorous gowns, women's trouser suits, lashings of sequins and attention-grabbing accessories. Each award ceremony is such a treat for fashion fans, but nothing compares to the Met Gala.

This event is held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York each May, and is a fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute. The guest list is filled with some of the biggest names from music and Hollywood, including celebrities like Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker. Each year, there's a theme, and it's amazing to see each individual’s take on the brief – every star trying to make the biggest impact with their artistic choices while walking up the famous steps in front of the cameras.

Some go all out with theatrical headpieces or dresses that follow behind them for miles, but others make their sartorial statement in a little more understated way - and this is a perfect example of a more demure take on the drama.

Amal Clooney always looks amazing at red carpet events, and for me, her ensemble from the 2018 Met Gala is iconic. She was co-host, and the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination. Amal decided against a dress, opting instead for a striking silver corset and a pair of silky navy trousers, which were then layered under a stunning floral train by Richard Quinn. As if that wasn’t enough, she added some pointed heels and super sparkly earrings for even more wow. I loved it as soon as I saw it, and it’s one of those red carpet looks that is very hard to beat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get The Look

It's not just me who loved the look. I spoke to woman&home's Deputy Fashion Editor, Charlie Bell, who told me: "Amal's Met Gala look was a bold move, blending sleek cigarette trousers with a voluminous floral train. A mix of masculine and feminine, I love this unique hybrid look.

"The sweeping skirt brings the drama, but the polished trousers keep it practical too. She wasn't struggling up the stairs in this one!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, recreating Amal’s look can be tricky for us non-celebs, as it’s not often we have places to wear a huge floral ball gown. The easiest way to take her look to real life is to stick to a silver top and a pair of navy trousers. It’s a great combination for cocktail hour or as a fresh take on date night outfits, and if you’d like to introduce a bold print, you could layer under a bright floral jacket or simply carry a patterned bag.

