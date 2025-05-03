I can’t wait to see the fashion at this year's Met Gala, but it’ll take a lot to beat this unexpected look from Amal Clooney
Amal always gets it right on the red carpet and this statement ensemble is one of my favourites
I adore red carpet season. From the Oscars to the Grammys, I will spend far too much time ‘ooh-ing’ and ‘aah-ing’ over all the glamorous gowns, women's trouser suits, lashings of sequins and attention-grabbing accessories. Each award ceremony is such a treat for fashion fans, but nothing compares to the Met Gala.
This event is held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York each May, and is a fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute. The guest list is filled with some of the biggest names from music and Hollywood, including celebrities like Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker. Each year, there's a theme, and it's amazing to see each individual’s take on the brief – every star trying to make the biggest impact with their artistic choices while walking up the famous steps in front of the cameras.
Some go all out with theatrical headpieces or dresses that follow behind them for miles, but others make their sartorial statement in a little more understated way - and this is a perfect example of a more demure take on the drama.
Amal Clooney always looks amazing at red carpet events, and for me, her ensemble from the 2018 Met Gala is iconic. She was co-host, and the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination. Amal decided against a dress, opting instead for a striking silver corset and a pair of silky navy trousers, which were then layered under a stunning floral train by Richard Quinn. As if that wasn’t enough, she added some pointed heels and super sparkly earrings for even more wow. I loved it as soon as I saw it, and it’s one of those red carpet looks that is very hard to beat.
Get The Look
A silver corset may seem like quite a bold choice, but this piece can easily be styled to feel a little less OTT. Try wearing it over a sheer blouse or simply layer it under an oversized blazer.
Take note from Amal and switch our your most comfortable jeans for something a little silkier. This satin pair of trousers will work nicely for a dinner date, or take them to daytime with an oversized sweatshirt and bright trainers.
Wear these navy heels with similar toned trousers to cleverly make your legs look longer, or alternatively wear them with a striped skirt and colour block top. The mid height heel will work as a pair of comfortable wedding guest shoes too.
If a metallic corset isn't for you, this silvery embellished vest will create a similar vibe. Wear it with a pencil skirt for an uber glam spin, or dress down with a maxi skirt and some chunky sandals.
Wide leg trousers are a comfy choice but sometimes an occasion calls for something a little more polished. A tailored pair of bottoms like these will add a sharper feel to your day-to-night ensemble.
It's not just me who loved the look. I spoke to woman&home's Deputy Fashion Editor, Charlie Bell, who told me: "Amal's Met Gala look was a bold move, blending sleek cigarette trousers with a voluminous floral train. A mix of masculine and feminine, I love this unique hybrid look.
"The sweeping skirt brings the drama, but the polished trousers keep it practical too. She wasn't struggling up the stairs in this one!"
Of course, recreating Amal’s look can be tricky for us non-celebs, as it’s not often we have places to wear a huge floral ball gown. The easiest way to take her look to real life is to stick to a silver top and a pair of navy trousers. It’s a great combination for cocktail hour or as a fresh take on date night outfits, and if you’d like to introduce a bold print, you could layer under a bright floral jacket or simply carry a patterned bag.
Charlie is the Deputy Fashion Editor at Future plc across multiple women’s magazines including Woman & Home, Woman and Woman's Own.
She bagged her first magazine job in 2009 and has previously written for titles including Stylist, Closer and Dare. Over the years Charlie has embraced anything that was thrown at her from styling celebrities to testing out the best jeans on the high street to writing about must-have beauty buys.
With a weakness for a printed midi dress, Charlie is on a mission to shop more sustainably and loves finding new ethical brands and second-hand buys.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
