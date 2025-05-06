Pamela Anderson dazzles at the Met Gala 2025 in this hourglass enhancing look

The biggest and best fashion party of the year, the Met Gala 2025 promised to be a lesson in style and the night did not disappoint. With the dress code of this year's event 'Tailored for You', the evening was to launch the latest Costume Institute exhibition, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', which explores the rich history and cultural significance of Black Dandyism.

The guest list is a tightly guarded secret, ensuring that if you want to know who is going, you have to watch to find out. But that just makes it even more exciting and I have to admit, I gave a little shriek of delight when I spotted Pamela Anderson hit the red carpet (which was actually a blue carpet with flowers).

Pamela Anderson's show stopping dress meant that she really stood out from the crowd, no mean feat on a night that is filled with extravagance. Opting for barely there make up and sporting a new hairstyle, there were plenty of reasons for Anderson to turn heads. In a creation by Tory Burch, Pamela wore an ice blue silk mesh gown that was embellished with a mix of sequins and crystals. Crafted using traditional menswear tailoring techniques (a nod to the dress code of the evening), the sculptured design, focused on creating an hourglass silhouette.

Pamela Anderson's dress played on the idea of tailoring, but not as we know it. Executed using menswear tailoring technique, the dress featured a wide neckline, a very nipped in waist and exaggerated, rounded hips. The dress then dropped to the floor with a carpet-grazing hemline.

While Pamela's ensemble is a highly exaggerated version, we can take inspiration from the look, for the upcoming occasion season. Fit and flare silhouettes are timeless and flattering and a fitted waist and fuller skirt works well on all silhouettes.

Attending the event with her son, Brandon Thomas Lee, Anderson looked elegant and stylish and the fully jewelled look perfectly matched the theme and the occasion. The long dress meant that Pamela's shoes were not on show, however, she did finish her look with jewellery from Pandora.

There was something extremely regal about Pamela Anderson's ensemble for the evening, and despite it's very blingy appearance, the neckline, long sleeves and hemline made it very elegant and demure.

The overwhelming crystal and sequin embellishment did leave little room for accessorising, but the ear cuff did set off the look perfectly, drawing further attention to the star's new do.

One of my personal favourite looks of the evening, it felt like a real change in style direction for Pamela Anderson, but also a different look to what I would expect from Tory Burch too. A much-loved American luxury brand, I associate them with great everyday pieces, gorgeous flats and some of the best designer handbags, but this look really stopped me in my tracks, and for me highlighting great design talent is a hugely important part of the Met Gala experience.