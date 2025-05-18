Andie MacDowell just made tuxedos for women relevant again, and it's perfect for your next special occasion

Andie MacDowell threw out the red carpet rule book on the Cannes 2025 red carpet. Looking almost unrecognisable, the star swapped her signature curly hair for a sleek, shorter do and shunned a traditional gown for a sharp tuxedo, complete with oversized bow tie and jewelled heels.

Like many red carpet events across the world, we're used to Cannes being a feast of frothy dresses, but with this year's event banning excessively large frocks and disruptive trains, Andie MacDowell didn't just fall in line with the new rules; she reminded us that this 60s favourite is still very much a fashion winner.

Embracing tuxedos for women, Andie MacDowell was the picture of elegance in a beautifully tailored black suit that featured a large satin collar, three neat buttons and satin pocket flaps. Accessorising her look in a chic, yet understated manner, Andie opted for an oversized velvet bow tie, a neat clutch bag with embellished clasp and jewelled shoes to add a softer feel to the androgynous ensemble.

Andie MacDowell's tailored tuxedo is an excellent evening wear look

Creating an hourglass silhouette, the strong, angular shoulders of the jacket complemented the nipped-in waist and gently A-line, hip-length hem of the tuxedo jacket. Paired with coordinating, slim-fit trousers with front crease, this suit was tailored to perfection, ensuring the star's frame was beautifully balanced.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The classic satin trims, three-button fastening and oversized velvet bow tie deliver a vintage feel, while the sparkly accessories keep the look directional for 2025. Opting for tailored elegance over traditional gown attire was a smart choice for MacDowell and ensured she garnered plenty of fashion attention.

An easy look to recreate, the key here is to focus on fit. When it comes to tailoring, buy the best quality you can afford and always be prepared to get things altered to get a more custom-led fit. Make friends with your local alterations person, as this will make any item look more expensive.

Get the look

A truly stellar look from the star, when it comes to Cannes fashion moments for 2025, we're pretty certain this is one we'll be thinking about for some time. While we're loving hunting for the best wedding guest dresses this season, when it comes to what to wear to a wedding with a black tie element, there is no doubt that this season, a well-tailored tuxedo can rival any of the best party dresses.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's even better about a black tuxedo is just how timeless it is. While the popularisation of a women's tuxedo is credited to Saint Laurent back in 1966, this classic aesthetic has regularly found itself back at the forefront of fashion. Still a regular feature on the catwalk, it offers a great alternative to dresses for those who prefer a two-piece and the fit and comfort of trousers.

And let's not forget its versatility. Wear the jacket and trousers together for a pulled-together, occasion-ready look, but don't forget the pieces can individually team up with other items in your wardrobe. Use a tuxedo blazer to sharpen up your best jeans, or team the smart trousers with a directional bold colour blazer for a fresh spin.

When it comes to shoes to wear with your tuxedo, pay attention to your trouser hem length. An ankle grazing cut will pair with pretty much anything from your best white trainers (for a very cool look) to loafers or heels, while longer hems and wider cut trousers will need courts, stilettos or at the very least a block heel to balance your look.

Fit is a huge factor; make sure your jacket fits across the shoulders as the first port of call, then worry about the rest of the jacket body. And when it comes to what to wear under the jacket? That's up to you. From wearing just the jacket, to slipping a silky or sparkly camisole underneath, to a crisp white shirt, frothy blouse or fitted tee, the options are endless.