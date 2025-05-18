Andie MacDowell just made tuxedos for women relevant again, and it's perfect for your next special occasion
Andie MacDowell's Cannes 2025 tuxedo outfit has us reconsidering our eveningwear wardrobe.
Andie MacDowell threw out the red carpet rule book on the Cannes 2025 red carpet. Looking almost unrecognisable, the star swapped her signature curly hair for a sleek, shorter do and shunned a traditional gown for a sharp tuxedo, complete with oversized bow tie and jewelled heels.
Like many red carpet events across the world, we're used to Cannes being a feast of frothy dresses, but with this year's event banning excessively large frocks and disruptive trains, Andie MacDowell didn't just fall in line with the new rules; she reminded us that this 60s favourite is still very much a fashion winner.
Embracing tuxedos for women, Andie MacDowell was the picture of elegance in a beautifully tailored black suit that featured a large satin collar, three neat buttons and satin pocket flaps. Accessorising her look in a chic, yet understated manner, Andie opted for an oversized velvet bow tie, a neat clutch bag with embellished clasp and jewelled shoes to add a softer feel to the androgynous ensemble.
Andie MacDowell's tailored tuxedo is an excellent evening wear look
Creating an hourglass silhouette, the strong, angular shoulders of the jacket complemented the nipped-in waist and gently A-line, hip-length hem of the tuxedo jacket. Paired with coordinating, slim-fit trousers with front crease, this suit was tailored to perfection, ensuring the star's frame was beautifully balanced.
The classic satin trims, three-button fastening and oversized velvet bow tie deliver a vintage feel, while the sparkly accessories keep the look directional for 2025. Opting for tailored elegance over traditional gown attire was a smart choice for MacDowell and ensured she garnered plenty of fashion attention.
An easy look to recreate, the key here is to focus on fit. When it comes to tailoring, buy the best quality you can afford and always be prepared to get things altered to get a more custom-led fit. Make friends with your local alterations person, as this will make any item look more expensive.
Get the look
We often turn to Me+Em for elevated evening wear and this sharply tailored blazer is a great option for recreating Andie MacDowell's look. With a single button closure, this jacket expertly nips in at the waist for a slim fit finish. Wear with the matching trousers for a polished look, or slip it over t-shirts and jeans for a smart casual outfit.
A slim fit design with leg lengthening front crease, this pair of black trousers can be styled with the matching tuxedo blazer, with the coordinating sleeveless tux waistcoat, or with other shirts, blouses and jackets you have in your style arsenal. The cropped trouser hem allows you to show off your shoes, from loafers to heels, they'll all work with these.
You can't go wrong with a classic white shirt; this capsule wardrobe hero works all year through, pairing with literally everything. From jeans, tailored trousers and skirts, to under dresses for a smart finish to almost any look. Find a fit you like and stock up on this staple, as a white shirt needs to stay crisp and bright, so swap it out when it starts to discolour.
EXACT MATCH
Completing the party-ready look, these are an exact match to Andie MacDowell's heels. The angled, squared-off heel adds stability to help you wear them for longer, while the ombre embellishment adds a striking finish to this pair of glam court shoes. With a designer price tag, check out high street options at Dune London or Aldo for a more budget friendly price.
EXACT MATCH
Known for some of the best designer heels, don't forget to check out Roger Vivier's bags too. In a jet black hue, accented by an embellished clasp, this design is utterly timeless and one you can bring out to accompany evening wear attire again and again.
A bit more of a style curve ball, we love the Andie fully leaned into the tuxedo aesthetic, finishing her ensemble with a large velvet bow tie. While it remained true to the timeless aesthetic, the fabric choice added a softness to the overall look and gave it more a feminine 'bow' feel than a classic bowtie look.
A truly stellar look from the star, when it comes to Cannes fashion moments for 2025, we're pretty certain this is one we'll be thinking about for some time. While we're loving hunting for the best wedding guest dresses this season, when it comes to what to wear to a wedding with a black tie element, there is no doubt that this season, a well-tailored tuxedo can rival any of the best party dresses.
What's even better about a black tuxedo is just how timeless it is. While the popularisation of a women's tuxedo is credited to Saint Laurent back in 1966, this classic aesthetic has regularly found itself back at the forefront of fashion. Still a regular feature on the catwalk, it offers a great alternative to dresses for those who prefer a two-piece and the fit and comfort of trousers.
And let's not forget its versatility. Wear the jacket and trousers together for a pulled-together, occasion-ready look, but don't forget the pieces can individually team up with other items in your wardrobe. Use a tuxedo blazer to sharpen up your best jeans, or team the smart trousers with a directional bold colour blazer for a fresh spin.
When it comes to shoes to wear with your tuxedo, pay attention to your trouser hem length. An ankle grazing cut will pair with pretty much anything from your best white trainers (for a very cool look) to loafers or heels, while longer hems and wider cut trousers will need courts, stilettos or at the very least a block heel to balance your look.
Fit is a huge factor; make sure your jacket fits across the shoulders as the first port of call, then worry about the rest of the jacket body. And when it comes to what to wear under the jacket? That's up to you. From wearing just the jacket, to slipping a silky or sparkly camisole underneath, to a crisp white shirt, frothy blouse or fitted tee, the options are endless.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
