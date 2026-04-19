Timeless, elegant and oh-so-easy to recreate, Katie Holmes' shirt + sequin skirt outfit formula about to replace your little black dress

Red carpet style often feels unattainable, but every so often, a celebrity delivers a look that's not just exceptionally beautiful, but one that you can recreate at home, and that's when A-lister style gets really exciting. Katie Holmes delivered one such look as she stepped out onto the beige carpet alongside Joshua Jackson for a screening of 'Brunello: The Gracious Visionary,' in New York.

Delivering the ultimate cocktail hour and black tie dressing inspiration, it's time to retire your little black dress in favour of these two wardrobe classics, and I guarantee it's a look you can return to again and again.

Pairing a white cotton shirt, that was unbuttoned and pulled off of one shoulder, Katie tucked this spring capsule wardrobe hero into a sequin maxi skirt. The white shirt elevated her whole look, throwing brightness back towards her complexion, while the sequins added the dressy element needed for a special occasionwear outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copy Katie Holmes' style

M&S Cotton Rich Collared Fitted Shirt £18 at M&S This look relies on a classic white shirt and where better to shop for the basics than our high street favourite, M&S. At just £18, this cotton design will help you build an elegant and timeless evening look, as well as pairing effortlessly with jeans or tailoring. Paulo Due Sequin Maxi Skirt With Side Slit £32 at Debenhams A long straight skirt, with a slide slit for ease of movement, this design isn't quite as floor sweeping as Katie's but it will help you ease this look into a more cocktail dressing sphere, adding versatility to this outfit formula. The white and silver will look gorgeous together. ZARA Poplin Shirt With Dart Detail on the Back £25.99 at Zara UK Classic shirt silhouette at the front, darted at the rear for this exceptionally tailored shape across your back makes this shirt an excellent candidate for eveningwear. Tuck in the front to your skirt, leaving the back to drape and show off your waistline. Live Unlimited Live Unlimited Curve Sequin Flared Midaxi Skirt, Black £50 (was £129) at John Lewis Available in plus sizes, this black twinkly sequin skirt is a gorgeous option from cocktail hour to full evening glam. Add a casual spin with boots and a knit, or take it up a notch with your classic white shirt and some black court shoes for an outfit you can rely on again and again. With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, White £95 at With Nothing Underneath One of our favourite shirt brands, With Nothing Underneath Boyfriend shirts offer the perfect relaxed fit to recreate Katie Holmes off-the-shoulder style. The proper collar and cuffs, teamed with a few buttons underdone and pulled off the shoulder create a chic eveningwear silhouette. New Look Sequin Maxi Wrap Jaspre Skirt £129 at Never Fully Dressed Available up to a size 28, this British clothing brand is seriously inclusive. The wrap maxi skirt offers plenty of movement and will add some shimmer to party looks, or elegant alfresco dining moments on your next sunny break.

A white shirt is undoubtably one of the best investments you can make, as this single, simple item is so exceptionally versatile. While you could wear it buttoned-up, leaving a couple undone, tucked into a silver sequinned maxi skirt and still look just as polished, Katie's bare shoulder adds a little va-va-voom to this outfit formula.

Like an LBD (little black dress), Katie's outfit is timeless, the monochromatic palette ensures it's wearable in any season, and year after year, making it a great investment as an alternative to the best wedding guest dresses this summer.

Unlike darker eveningwear, while her muted sequinned skirt adds the sparkle, her white shirt ensures plenty of light close to her face, something that is universally flattering, as it adds colour and brightness, as opposed to a black dress which can be quite harsh. An easy look to recreate with high street pieces, if you want a little more versatility, opt for a cocktail midi or knee-length skirt, as this cut is easier to wear for a range of dressy occasions.