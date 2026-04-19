Timeless, elegant and oh-so-easy to recreate, Katie Holmes' shirt + sequin skirt outfit formula about to replace your little black dress

Katie Holmes white shirt styling will make you rethink your special occasionwear outfits this spring

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Katie Holmes in a white shirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red carpet style often feels unattainable, but every so often, a celebrity delivers a look that's not just exceptionally beautiful, but one that you can recreate at home, and that's when A-lister style gets really exciting. Katie Holmes delivered one such look as she stepped out onto the beige carpet alongside Joshua Jackson for a screening of 'Brunello: The Gracious Visionary,' in New York.

Delivering the ultimate cocktail hour and black tie dressing inspiration, it's time to retire your little black dress in favour of these two wardrobe classics, and I guarantee it's a look you can return to again and again.

Katie Holmes in sequin skirt and white shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copy Katie Holmes' style

A white shirt is undoubtably one of the best investments you can make, as this single, simple item is so exceptionally versatile. While you could wear it buttoned-up, leaving a couple undone, tucked into a silver sequinned maxi skirt and still look just as polished, Katie's bare shoulder adds a little va-va-voom to this outfit formula.

Like an LBD (little black dress), Katie's outfit is timeless, the monochromatic palette ensures it's wearable in any season, and year after year, making it a great investment as an alternative to the best wedding guest dresses this summer.

Unlike darker eveningwear, while her muted sequinned skirt adds the sparkle, her white shirt ensures plenty of light close to her face, something that is universally flattering, as it adds colour and brightness, as opposed to a black dress which can be quite harsh. An easy look to recreate with high street pieces, if you want a little more versatility, opt for a cocktail midi or knee-length skirt, as this cut is easier to wear for a range of dressy occasions.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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