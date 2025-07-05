Alex Jones just arrived at Wimbledon in the 'unbelievably flattering' dress you'll see everywhere this summer

We're approaching the end of the first week of Wimbledon, and so far we've spotted some very stylish celebrities descend upon SW19, creating some amazing Wimbledon fashion moments.

The newest addition to our ever-growing list of best-dressed guests is The One Show host Alex Jones, who arrived in style, wearing a very familiar dress.

If you've been to any weddings yet this summer, you might recognise this navy polka dot beauty. It's by one of the best British clothing brands, Rixo, and the unique shape of this dress makes it beautifully flattering.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rixo Abi - Mini Navy Polka Dot £295 at Rixo UK Featuring a drop waist, floaty tiered skirt and a tie neckline, the word that keeps cropping up in customer reviews is 'flattering'. One wrote: "unbelievably flattering, the cut, the bow, everything" while another gushed: "The material is really high quality. Love that the open back has a small hook so you can cover a bra if you want to wear one. I often struggle between whether I’m a size 8 or 10, some reviews suggested to size down so I went with the 8 and it fits perfectly!"

Shop more polka dots

Alex teamed her Wimbledon dress with a tan bag by A.P.C and a pair of asymmetric strap heels, which look to me like they might be from LK Bennett. Her swept-up hair showed off the neckline of the dress in all its glory, and a pair of gold earrings completed the look perfectly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katherine Jenkins has also worn the very same Rixo dress, and what's really impressive about it is the size range. The regular length is available in UK sizes 6 to 26, and there's a petite option up for grabs in some sizes too.

It's bound to sell out, so if you might have an occasion on the horizon, don't leave it too long to try it out.

How to style yours

I'll admit, I am a little bit biased when it comes to this dress. When scouring the high street for what to wear to Royal Ascot, I tried on the Abi dress (pictured below), and honestly, I've kicked myself ever since for not buying it there and then.

Navy is such an easy and forgiving colour to wear, and although it's a big investment, at just under £300, this design will go seriously far in your summer capsule wardrobe.

It will work as one of the best wedding guest dresses, but team it with your best white trainers and you could wear it for a day in the office or a picnic in the park too.

(Image credit: Caroline Parr / Rixo)

I actually got engaged in a leopard print (of course!) version of this Rixo dress, so I already knew I loved the silhouette. But in the print of the season - polka dot - this dress is the best £295 you can spend on the high street right now. Thank me later!