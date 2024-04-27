Sienna Miller's affordable gold earrings are back in stock - snap them up before they sell out again

We've long admired Sienna Miller's style. From her oh-so-boho festival days to her more recent collaboration with high street stalwart M&S, she just can't put a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

She's got super high end labels like Jessica McCormack and Messika in her collection, but for everyday jewellery, affordable brand Missoma is the name she keeps on coming back to.

In one of the best Wimbledon looks last year, she wore the silver Molten Large Open Stud earrings, but she really struck gold when she watched Cara Delevingne's West End debut in Cabaret last month.

She accessorised her navy tailored trousers and leather trench coat look with Missoma's £115 Ripple Oversized Stud earrings. The leaf-style design has got a very vintage feel to it, and they're the epitome of the Quiet Luxury trend we've all been trying to lean into of late.

Missoma Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings Visit Site RRP: £115 | Allow us to introduce the statement studs you'll be wearing all summer. They look much more expensive than they are, and as Sienna proves, they're the ideal size for pairing with swept-back hair and a slick of red lipstick.

Jewellery should play as much a part of your spring capsule wardrobe as anything else. Sienna's earrings will elevate jeans and T-shirts, but also work with elegant eveningwear too, so if you're tired of wearing the same old studs and hoops, this is a great way to refresh your look.

They're available in gold or silver (the silver version is £105), but be warned that they sold out pretty quickly the first time so don't wait if you're thinking of adding them to your basket.

They do say that three's a trend, and both Rochelle Humes and Bella Hadid have worn the very same earrings as Sienna. They're actually really similar to Duchess Sophie's chunky gold earrings, plus of course the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle are big fans of Missoma jewellery.

Marisa Hordern founded the brand back in 2008, and it has led the way in the demi-fine jewellery market ever since. Late last year they opened a permanent store in London's Covent Garden, and it's a favourite amongst fashion editors and celebrities.

But if upwards of £100 is more than you were hoping to spend, we've rounded up the best purse-friendly studs from elsewhere on the virtual high street, starting from as little as £2.99.

Shop Sienna's look for less

M&S Ridged Heart Stud Earrings Visit Site RRP: £10 | Aren't these adorable? For just £10, M&S has come up trumps once again with these heart-shaped beauties. New Look Gold Curved Ridge Triangle Stud Earrings Visit Site RRP: £2.99 | If you want a slightly less chunky look, these are a more delicate way to try the trend, and for less than the price of a coffee. Silence + Noise Chunky Square Stud Earrings View at Urban Outfitters RRP: £12.99 | Nobody will believe these are high street. We won't tell anyone!

Does Missoma use real gold?

According to the website, the pieces are handcrafted from recycled 18ct gold vermeil and gold plating, and recycled sterling silver. The Solid Gold collection is crafted from recycled 14ct solid gold, conflict-free diamonds, baroque pearls, and blue sapphires.