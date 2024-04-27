Sienna Miller's affordable gold earrings are back in stock - snap them up before they sell out again
The must-have Missoma studs are £115 and have also been worn by Rochelle Humes and Bella Hadid
We've long admired Sienna Miller's style. From her oh-so-boho festival days to her more recent collaboration with high street stalwart M&S, she just can't put a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.
She's got super high end labels like Jessica McCormack and Messika in her collection, but for everyday jewellery, affordable brand Missoma is the name she keeps on coming back to.
In one of the best Wimbledon looks last year, she wore the silver Molten Large Open Stud earrings, but she really struck gold when she watched Cara Delevingne's West End debut in Cabaret last month.
She accessorised her navy tailored trousers and leather trench coat look with Missoma's £115 Ripple Oversized Stud earrings. The leaf-style design has got a very vintage feel to it, and they're the epitome of the Quiet Luxury trend we've all been trying to lean into of late.
RRP: £115 | Allow us to introduce the statement studs you'll be wearing all summer. They look much more expensive than they are, and as Sienna proves, they're the ideal size for pairing with swept-back hair and a slick of red lipstick.
Jewellery should play as much a part of your spring capsule wardrobe as anything else. Sienna's earrings will elevate jeans and T-shirts, but also work with elegant eveningwear too, so if you're tired of wearing the same old studs and hoops, this is a great way to refresh your look.
They're available in gold or silver (the silver version is £105), but be warned that they sold out pretty quickly the first time so don't wait if you're thinking of adding them to your basket.
They do say that three's a trend, and both Rochelle Humes and Bella Hadid have worn the very same earrings as Sienna. They're actually really similar to Duchess Sophie's chunky gold earrings, plus of course the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle are big fans of Missoma jewellery.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Marisa Hordern founded the brand back in 2008, and it has led the way in the demi-fine jewellery market ever since. Late last year they opened a permanent store in London's Covent Garden, and it's a favourite amongst fashion editors and celebrities.
But if upwards of £100 is more than you were hoping to spend, we've rounded up the best purse-friendly studs from elsewhere on the virtual high street, starting from as little as £2.99.
Shop Sienna's look for less
RRP: £10 | Aren't these adorable? For just £10, M&S has come up trumps once again with these heart-shaped beauties.
RRP: £2.99 | If you want a slightly less chunky look, these are a more delicate way to try the trend, and for less than the price of a coffee.
Does Missoma use real gold?
According to the website, the pieces are handcrafted from recycled 18ct gold vermeil and gold plating, and recycled sterling silver. The Solid Gold collection is crafted from recycled 14ct solid gold, conflict-free diamonds, baroque pearls, and blue sapphires.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
This modern twist on the French tip is the subtle spring-to-summer mani we've been waiting for
Melding springtime pastels with a timeless design, French tip ombre nails are the fresh mani we're loving for *now*...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Prince William's risk proposing to Kate that could've landed him in 'a lot of trouble'
Prince William's romantic Kenya proposal to Kate Middleton posed a risk that could've landed him in hot water with his relatives
By Jess Bacon Published