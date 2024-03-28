Duchess Sophie's chunky gold earrings she wore in 2004 are right on trend 20 years later
The Duchess of Edinburgh has proved that statement gold earrings are a timeless jewellery essential as her pair from 2004 are right on trend
Duchess Sophie's chunky gold earrings she wore for a special awards ceremony in 2004 are right on trend 20 years later.
A lot of the Royal Family’s jewellery pieces, including the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras, aren’t something that they wear day-to-day and you might not be tempted to incorporate similar designs to your spring capsule wardrobe. However, that doesn’t mean that everything the royals wear to add a bit of sparkle to their outfits is incredibly historic or traditional. The Duchess of Edinburgh often undertakes engagements wearing either fun or more simple earrings. Though Duchess Sophie’s chunky gold earrings from twenty years ago are still one of our favourite pairs we’ve seen her wear - and they’re right on trend.
She attended the Tomorrow’s People Awards for Achievement ceremony at the Guildhall. She was the Patron of the employment charity which has since sadly closed and for this occasion she chose a pair of gold earrings with a knot design.
These were statement earrings and the glimmer of the bright gold colour added instant glamour to her black-and-white outfit for the ceremony. The knot added a touch of interest and they weren’t set with any stones, allowing the earrings to have maximum impact.
Although Duchess Sophie’s chunky gold earrings look in pictures to be studs, they were large enough in size to have a drop-style effect when worn. Although colourful jewellery is one of the big spring/summer jewellery trends for 2024, gold and silver pieces never go out of style and there’s been a lot of similar chunky earrings on the high-street for many months now.
Shop Statement Gold Earrings Like Duchess Sophie's
RRP: £150 | Drawing on inspiration from the artist Brâncuși with this design, Monica Vinader's sculptural earrings hug the ear lobe beautifully. They have a wrap effect and come in this 18k gold vermeil version as well as in sterling silver.
RRP:
Was £25, Now £21.25 | Currently reduced until 1st April, these are a brilliant option if you love the statement earring trend but want a more affordable option. They have post fittings with a butterfly fastening and would look amazing with a monochrome outfit like Duchess Sophie's.
RRP: £115 | These oversized stud earrings are crafted from 18ct gold plated brass and have beautiful ridge detailing to give a chic ripple effect. Wear with your favourite T-shirt and jeans combination for an easy daytime look or for special occasions.
RRP: £139 | If you want to make a real statement with your earrings then look no further. These large yet lightweight domed gold studs have fabulous geometric ridge detailing and are made from 18ct gold plated brass.
RRP: £58 | These huggie earrings are gold vermeil and have a lovely texture to them that's sure to enhance even the simplest of outfits. They're a bit smaller compared to other statement earrings out there, so well worth investing in if you prefer slightly more subtle jewellery.
RRP: £28 | Featuring interlocking hoops attached to a stud earring fastening, these are the perfect addition to any outfit all year round. They are made from 18ct gold plated brass and are the perfect blend of bold design and timelessness.
This style of earring has been incredibly popular since late last year and Duchess Sophie’s earrings might have been worn two decades ago but they’re the perfect example of this trend done right. Still fashionable all these years later, at the time the Duchess of Edinburgh wore them with a monochrome outfit.
If you’re tempted to get on board with this particular trend then there are so many options out there to give a similar look, in both gold or silver. Why not try styling them with a simple T-shirt and jeans for an off-duty outfit or with a block-colour dress for a minimalist feel.
Duchess Sophie stepped out for the Tomorrow’s People Awards for Achievement ceremony in a halterneck white blouse with a fun bow detail at the neck, tucked into a pair of black satin trousers. Duchess Sophie upped her accessories game even more with her choice of belt which was every bit as statement as the earrings.
It was a textured wide waist belt with a bronze-tan buckle and this accentuated the senior royals’ waist in such a flattering way. The warm tone of the buckle echoed the gold earrings and matched her tan watch strap. She also carried a black clutch bag for her essentials that had a satin sheen to it that perfectly complemented her trousers.
Coordinating your accessories with your outfit like this and keeping your look within a certain colour palette is an easy way to give it a sophisticated and put-together edge. A more low-key outfit also means that you can add a touch of fun through your accessories, like Duchess Sophie did with her statement earrings.
She’s shown that she’s still a fan of wearing bold studs - just like her gold and black ones she wore for a visit to Portsmouth in 2023. These were an equally simple yet effective design and featured tiny black spheres in the middle of a beautiful gold-plated circle.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
