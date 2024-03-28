Duchess Sophie's chunky gold earrings she wore in 2004 are right on trend 20 years later

Duchess Sophie's chunky gold earrings she wore for a special awards ceremony in 2004 are right on trend 20 years later.

A lot of the Royal Family’s jewellery pieces, including the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras, aren’t something that they wear day-to-day and you might not be tempted to incorporate similar designs to your spring capsule wardrobe. However, that doesn’t mean that everything the royals wear to add a bit of sparkle to their outfits is incredibly historic or traditional. The Duchess of Edinburgh often undertakes engagements wearing either fun or more simple earrings. Though Duchess Sophie’s chunky gold earrings from twenty years ago are still one of our favourite pairs we’ve seen her wear - and they’re right on trend.

She attended the Tomorrow’s People Awards for Achievement ceremony at the Guildhall. She was the Patron of the employment charity which has since sadly closed and for this occasion she chose a pair of gold earrings with a knot design.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

These were statement earrings and the glimmer of the bright gold colour added instant glamour to her black-and-white outfit for the ceremony. The knot added a touch of interest and they weren’t set with any stones, allowing the earrings to have maximum impact.

Although Duchess Sophie’s chunky gold earrings look in pictures to be studs, they were large enough in size to have a drop-style effect when worn. Although colourful jewellery is one of the big spring/summer jewellery trends for 2024, gold and silver pieces never go out of style and there’s been a lot of similar chunky earrings on the high-street for many months now.

Shop Statement Gold Earrings Like Duchess Sophie's

This style of earring has been incredibly popular since late last year and Duchess Sophie’s earrings might have been worn two decades ago but they’re the perfect example of this trend done right. Still fashionable all these years later, at the time the Duchess of Edinburgh wore them with a monochrome outfit.

If you’re tempted to get on board with this particular trend then there are so many options out there to give a similar look, in both gold or silver. Why not try styling them with a simple T-shirt and jeans for an off-duty outfit or with a block-colour dress for a minimalist feel.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie stepped out for the Tomorrow’s People Awards for Achievement ceremony in a halterneck white blouse with a fun bow detail at the neck, tucked into a pair of black satin trousers. Duchess Sophie upped her accessories game even more with her choice of belt which was every bit as statement as the earrings.

It was a textured wide waist belt with a bronze-tan buckle and this accentuated the senior royals’ waist in such a flattering way. The warm tone of the buckle echoed the gold earrings and matched her tan watch strap. She also carried a black clutch bag for her essentials that had a satin sheen to it that perfectly complemented her trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Coordinating your accessories with your outfit like this and keeping your look within a certain colour palette is an easy way to give it a sophisticated and put-together edge. A more low-key outfit also means that you can add a touch of fun through your accessories, like Duchess Sophie did with her statement earrings.

She’s shown that she’s still a fan of wearing bold studs - just like her gold and black ones she wore for a visit to Portsmouth in 2023. These were an equally simple yet effective design and featured tiny black spheres in the middle of a beautiful gold-plated circle.