The jewellery trends 2024 spotted on this season's catwalks

Emerging from the runways and onto the streets, the jewellery trends 2024 are all about making a statement. Gone are the delicate layering pieces and simple studs of previous seasons and in their place are statement chokers, big bangles and larger-than-life earrings.

When times get tough, it seems hemlines get shorter and jewellery gets bolder, and that’s certainly true with the trends emerging from the spring/summer 2024 catwalks. There’s a certain power jewellery has in being able to cheer us up, by adding a glimmer here or a flash of metal there, and when budgets are tight, it’s also a cheap way of buying into the new spring/summer fashion trends 2024 - updating capsule wardrobe staples in an instant.

These jewellery trends for 2024 are worthy of any red carpet moment, but will also help elevate a simple jeans and t-shirt combo into something much more stylish. And if you can’t wait until next year to try these trends out, there are options to buy right now to make sure you’re ahead of the fashion pack.

Jewellery trends 2024 - the key styles to note for spring/summer

Designers showed a variety of different jewellery trends in their spring/summer 2024 shows, ensuring there’s plenty of choice for everyone.

If you’re still overwhelmed with choice, Dominique Croft, the founder of jewellery brand Elk & Bloom, says choose those trends that connect with you personally.

“I’ve always felt that there’s a luxury in simplicity and jewellery has the power to inspire and empower throughout trends,” she says. “If you find something that means something special to you, it will always be timeless.”

6 key jewellery trends for 2024

1. Colourful jewellery

While gold and silver will never go out of style, the catwalks of 2024 have seen a resurgence in vibrant colourful jewellery. Designers like Ferragamo and Feben unveiled a plethora of colourful pieces, adding a touch of playfulness and personality to their collections.

“Colourful jewellery is here to stay thanks to the revival of the 2000s,” says Lisa Godwin, founder of jewellery boutique Fools Gold. “From resin rings to bold bright gemstones, it's all about making a statement.”

If you love dopamine dressing, this trend is like music to your ears, but for those that favour a quiet luxury approach, it may be overwhelming. Lisa says to start simple and work out what colours suit you best.

“Begin with a neutral outfit as your base; this allows the colourful accessories to stand out without overwhelming your overall look,” she says.

She continues: “Different colours can complement various skin tones. Experiment to find what looks best on you. Warm tones like gold, orange, and red often compliment warm skin tones, while cool tones like silver, blue, and green may suit cooler skin tones.”

2. Boho chic

Boho is back, especially when it comes to the jewellery trends for 2024, and if you’re curating the perfect boho capsule wardrobe you’ll want to invest in a long pendant or three.

“We’re seeing no slowdown of layering jewellery,” says Dominique. “Clients love to build up a layered neckline, with multiple items that each tell a story and come together to give a combined, unified look.”

Burberry and Chanel sent models down the catwalk wearing a range of long, layered necklaces, while Tom Ford and Carven went for simple lariats or pendants that dangled down to the belly.

If this is a trend for you, make sure you know how to store your jewellery – no-one likes having to unpick several necklaces before wearing them.

“That curated look can be built up from many small, simple pieces that in their own right are individually beautiful, but when combined together, give a bold look and an everyday wearability,” advises Dominique.

3. Large ear cuffs

Ultra-luxe ear cuffs were spotted across the spring/summer catwalks. Loewe sent sparkling cuffs that covered the whole outside of the ear, while Zimmermann and Givenchy went for crystal adornments, adding plenty of sparkle to the ears.

Lisa Godwin says this is one ‘90s fashion trend back with a bang for 2024.

“The spring 2024 catwalks were full of ‘90s and early ‘00s trends, including the ear cuff,” she says.

The perfect trend for those who don’t have their ears pierced, she says the way to rock this 2024 jewellery trend is by ditching anything that matches.

“Embrace the asymmetrical trend by wearing different ear-cuffs or mixing them with traditional earrings on each ear,” she advises. “Mismatched earrings and cuffs are going to be huge in 2024. This playful and eclectic style can add a cool and modern twist to your look.”

Next Sparkle Ear Cuff View at Next RRP: £13 | Want to dress up your best cocktail dress with a modern touch? Then this sparkly ear cuff is the way to do it. It covers the whole ear, giving a modern luxe finish to any evening outfit. Swarovski Ear Cuff Set View at Swarovski RRP: £155 | One of the best jewellery brands for sparkle, Swarovski has produced the ultimate ear cuff set. Made of mixed metals and, of course, crystals, wear all three together or solo depending on your fashion mood. Dower & Hall Curved Cuff View at Dower & Hall RRP: £60 | For those who favour understated elegance, this minimalist ear cuff by Dower & Hall is a timeless piece that will never go out of style. Combine it with delicate gold studs or hoops for a muted, yet sophisticated, ear composition.

4. Bold bracelets

“This spring, we will be showing off our wrists by adding a big and bold cuff, in a base metal such as a gold, silver or pewter,” says award-winning personal stylist Lisa Talbot.

Designers such as Loewe and Balmain ditched the slim stacks of previous seasons and embraced opulent, architectural silhouettes for spring/summer 2024. Blumarine teamed butterfly bangles with matching bags, while Armani chose sorbet shades for piled-up bracelets. These bangles are not for the faint of heart, but they're sure to turn heads. Pair them with simple outfits to let them take centre stage, or layer them up for a maximalist look.

“They work well on their own but can also look great stacked if worn with a shirt sleeve,” advises Lisa. “Metallic is staying with us for the new season and these bold cuffs can be worn with a silver trouser or gold dress to bring the trend alive.”

Elsa Peretti Small Bone Cuff View at Tiffany’s RRP: £1450 | If there ever was jewellery to invest in, this iconic bracelet is it. Designed by Italian jeweller Elsa Peretti in the ‘70s, it was made to follow the anatomy of the wrist, becoming one with your arm. A timeless piece for any jewellery lover. LMG Resin Bracelet View at LMG RRP: £10 | Add some easy colour to your every day by piling on these cute resin bracelets. They’re available in a variety of colours and sizes, perfect for dipping into the fashion colour trends of 2024 without overcommitting to one particular hue. Accessorize Wide Metal Cuff View at Accessorize RRP: £12 | While you may assume you can only wear a bold cuff like this one with evening wear, stylist Lisa says she loves the idea of teaming one with a t-shirt and a pair of denim cut-offs or wide leg jeans. The striking design won't ever date.

5. Chandelier earrings

With roots in the Middle East, India, and Greece, chandelier earrings first became popular in the west when King George VI presented a pair of chandelier earrings to Princess Elizabeth in 1947 as a wedding gift. Since then, they’ve gone in and out of fashion but this season several designers from Saint Laurent to Zimmerman showed larger than life earrings dangling from model’s ear lobes.

While they look dazzling, if you’re used to minimal studs, they can take some getting used to.

“They are easy to wear if you know how by keeping hair off the face,” says Lisa Godwin. “A high ponytail can be a sleek and modern choice, drawing attention to your earrings. This works well for both casual and more formal occasions.”

She also says they’re the perfect accompaniment to the more bohemian looks, such as a long skirt outfit, as well as being an ideal finishing touch to an evening gown for more formal occasion such as a winter wedding.

Boden Jewelled Fringe Earrings View at Boden RRP: £45 | We love a double-trend ticker. Not only are these chandelier earrings a real statement, but they come in pink, adding colour to your ear. And at this price, they also make a great jewellery gift for any stylish ladies in your life. River Island Sculpted Earrings View at River Island RRP: £14 | Available in silver or gold, these sculpted earrings are a modern take on the chandelier style. With earrings like this, keep your hair and outfit simple – perhaps pair with your favourite jumpsuit and heels for a modern evening look. Missoma Chandelier Hoops View at Missoma RRP: £139 | Not all chandelier earrings have to be statement. These earrings are a favourite of Kate Middleton’s and we can see why. The geometric shape give them a modern touch, but they’re not so over-the-top that you can’t wear them every day.

6. Luxe chokers

While chokers are another ‘90s trend back in fashion this season, these chokers are nothing like the thin, plastic ones popular in that era. These ones are weighty, mega luxe and will definitely take centre stage in any spring/summer outfit.

“Chokers have made comebacks over the years, including from the Victorian era where they were worn by the upper class as they were popular among the royal family,” says Lisa Talbot. “As a fashion accessory, choker chains signify style, confidence, and individuality.”

While Caroline Herrera sent models down the runway wearing pretty floral chokers, Blumarine and Zimmerman went bold in gold, and Chanel, Versace and Dior all chose bejewelled chokers, perfect for that special event.

As for how to style these modern-day chokers, Lisa says it all depends on the style you choose.

“They can be worn in many different ways,” she says. “For example, the jewelled choker looks pretty with a more formal look to add colour and bling, but can also be worn with jeans for that high/low combination that works so well.”

Pilgrim Recycled Statement Necklace View at PIlgrim RRP: £49.99 | Made from a minimum of 75% recycled material, this sustainable necklace is a super style statement. Perfect for the Upper East Side Grandmother trend, wear with a boucle jacket and jeans for a ‘ladies who lunch’ look. Bimba Y Lola Heart Necklace View at Bimba Y Lola RRP: £112 | Don’t wear your heart on your sleeve – wear it around your neck instead! An easy way to add colour to your wardrobe, this resin heart necklace will add a playful touch to your favourite outfit. You can use it to contrast black, or pick out one of the many fun hues. New Look Flower Choker View at New Look RRP: £10.99 | Chanel models trooped down the runway wearing gold corsage necklaces, and while this one may not be designer, it is an affordable way to get in on the trend. Perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your best midi dress.

Are pearls in for 2024?

Jennifer Lopez donned a pearl choker of dreams for her wedding to Ben Affleck and Dominique says that pearls are definitely still proving a hit for her bridal clients.

“What we’re actually seeing a lot of, at the moment, is brides and bridal parties wanting that traditional pearl design, but with a newer, more modern chunky gold twist – such as a pearl drop earring, that drops down from a thick gold hoop, or a pearl drop on a medallion coin pendant, with a chunky gold chain,” she says.

If you’re not getting married, they’re still very much in vogue – designer Simon Rocha incorporated them throughout her spring/summer 2024 collection.

“It’s that same traditional elegance that the pearl has always had, but with a younger, more trendy, modern appeal added to it,” says Dominique.

What is trending in jewellery for 2024?

2004 is the season for making a statement with your jewellery, the perfect accompaniment to any on trend outfit for the coming year.

“Jewellery is such a great way to add colours and texture to your outfit, we will also see beads and bangles for the new spring/summer season,” says Lisa Talbot.

“Coloured gems such as emerald, ruby, amethyst and pink tourmaline will also play a big part for 2024.”

Whether you're looking for accessories for that tricky smart casual outfit code or simply something to jazz up your jeans and t-shirt, you'll find plenty of choice within the spring/summer jewellery trends for 2024.

Our experts:

Lisa Godwin Social Links Navigation Founder of Fool's Gold Founder of the demi-fine jewellery brand Fool's Gold Jewellery, Lisa Godwin taps into 18 years of industry expertise.


