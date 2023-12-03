Try the Upper East Side Grandmother trend, because elegant sophistication never goes out of style

The Upper East Side Grandmother trend is the latest fashion look that showcases that grown-up and sophisticated women are way ahead of their time when it comes to styling the latest looks.

It was only last summer that we had the Coastal Grandmother trend, a look categorised by neutral, minimalist pieces, that created the most laidback of wardrobes, and now it’s the turn of the Upper East Side grandmother trend. Proving that fashion trends aren't solely focused on youth, this style draws inspiration from the elegant matriarchs of the Upper East Side in Manhattan. While some people may take offence to the use of grandmother in trends like these, Janie Morgan-Wood, founder of sustainable fashion brand Frock Tales, believes they instead are designed to be respectful of classic style.

“This trend embraces the heritage of fashion handed down through generations with New York playing a key role having influenced female fashion for many years,” she says. “It pays homage to fashionable women who have come before us - mothers and grandmothers - who valued clothing and treasured selected pieces, following a make-and-mend ethos. The original blueprint for buying well and taking care of your garments.”

Think tailored tweeds, tasteful pearls, and luxurious silk scarves. This look is not just a fashion statement; it's a celebration of timeless elegance, reminding us that true style knows no age.

So, where has this trend come from? Its roots are firmly entrenched in the Quiet Luxury trend. This style movement emphasises quality over quantity, understated elegance over flashy logos, and timeless pieces over fleeting trends. It's about investing in a few well-made items that you'll love and cherish for years to come.

“The reason we all want to look like the women walking up and down Madison Avenue is because what they wear works in modern life and also oozes timeless style and makes a statement,” says fashion and celebrity stylist, Krishan Parmar.

15 key items to get the Upper East Side Grandmother trend

The great thing about this trend it that it works well if you’re trying to create a minimalist capsule wardrobe. It also contains many elements that you’ll already probably own already so will require little outlay, great if you’re watching the pennies.

“The look was created by women aged 45+ and I think it’s the perfect way of making the most of items you may already have in your wardrobe that you rarely wear,” says Krishan.

Classics such as a faux fur coat, a tweed blazer, black cigarette pants, wide legged jeans, a simple white shirt, cashmere sweaters and a pair of the best ballet flats all work well for mixing and matching.

“This trend focuses on curating outfits that achieve well-put-together looks through a unique blend of great fitting clothes and statement accessories,” says personal stylist Gigi Vakilzadeh.

While the true Upper East Side ladies would be swathed head-to-toe in designer gear, you don’t have to blow your budget to recreate the look. Choosing simple shapes in classic colours, such as grey, black, white and beige, means you’ll look luxe even if you choose budget lines or choose to go second-hand.

Where did the Upper East Side Grandmother trend come from?

Designers favoured by those embracing the Upper East Side Grandmother trend undoubtedly fall into the classic territory – Chanel, Prada, MaxMara, Ralph Lauren, Hermes are all very much part of this sleek, classy look.

While the trend has lots in common with Quiet Luxury, and the Rich Mom aesthetic, the Upper East Side Grandmother devotee also likes to have fun with their look. They love texture – faux fur, leather velvet – and even though their wardrobe is predominantly full of neutrals, they don’t shy away from colour, with a colourful silk scarf or bright midi skirt. And then there’s the accessories. Oversized sunnies, a statement necklace and bold gold earrings all inject a touch of glamour into the look.

“In a world where it is becoming difficult to keep up with the ever-changing trend cycles and where there is a growing disdain for poor quality, this trend allows us to invest in well-made and timeless pieces,” says Janie, who believes trends like this are helping to increase the appetite for pre-loved clothes.

Our experts:

Janie Morgan-Wood Social Links Navigation Founder, Frock Tales Founder of sustainable fashion brand Frock Tales. During her career, Janie has worked as a designer and pattern cutter for many well-known brands. Her fashion brand Frock Tales offers comfortable and relaxed ladieswear that can be worn in a variety of settings. All styles are developed, dyed and made within a 5k radius, all helping to reduce the carbon footprint.

Krishan Parmar Social Links Navigation Fashion and celebrity stylist Krishan is a fashion and celebrity stylist from Birmingham. He has worked with brands including Chanel, Dior and Cartier. Celebrity clients have included Sophie Turner, Anna Friel and Anita Rani.

