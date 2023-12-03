Try the Upper East Side Grandmother trend, because elegant sophistication never goes out of style
The Upper East Side Grandmother trend is the latest fashion look that showcases that grown-up and sophisticated women are way ahead of their time when it comes to styling the latest looks.
It was only last summer that we had the Coastal Grandmother trend, a look categorised by neutral, minimalist pieces, that created the most laidback of wardrobes, and now it’s the turn of the Upper East Side grandmother trend. Proving that fashion trends aren't solely focused on youth, this style draws inspiration from the elegant matriarchs of the Upper East Side in Manhattan. While some people may take offence to the use of grandmother in trends like these, Janie Morgan-Wood, founder of sustainable fashion brand Frock Tales, believes they instead are designed to be respectful of classic style.
“This trend embraces the heritage of fashion handed down through generations with New York playing a key role having influenced female fashion for many years,” she says. “It pays homage to fashionable women who have come before us - mothers and grandmothers - who valued clothing and treasured selected pieces, following a make-and-mend ethos. The original blueprint for buying well and taking care of your garments.”
Think tailored tweeds, tasteful pearls, and luxurious silk scarves. This look is not just a fashion statement; it's a celebration of timeless elegance, reminding us that true style knows no age.
So, where has this trend come from? Its roots are firmly entrenched in the Quiet Luxury trend. This style movement emphasises quality over quantity, understated elegance over flashy logos, and timeless pieces over fleeting trends. It's about investing in a few well-made items that you'll love and cherish for years to come.
“The reason we all want to look like the women walking up and down Madison Avenue is because what they wear works in modern life and also oozes timeless style and makes a statement,” says fashion and celebrity stylist, Krishan Parmar.
15 key items to get the Upper East Side Grandmother trend
The great thing about this trend it that it works well if you’re trying to create a minimalist capsule wardrobe. It also contains many elements that you’ll already probably own already so will require little outlay, great if you’re watching the pennies.
“The look was created by women aged 45+ and I think it’s the perfect way of making the most of items you may already have in your wardrobe that you rarely wear,” says Krishan.
Classics such as a faux fur coat, a tweed blazer, black cigarette pants, wide legged jeans, a simple white shirt, cashmere sweaters and a pair of the best ballet flats all work well for mixing and matching.
“This trend focuses on curating outfits that achieve well-put-together looks through a unique blend of great fitting clothes and statement accessories,” says personal stylist Gigi Vakilzadeh.
While the true Upper East Side ladies would be swathed head-to-toe in designer gear, you don’t have to blow your budget to recreate the look. Choosing simple shapes in classic colours, such as grey, black, white and beige, means you’ll look luxe even if you choose budget lines or choose to go second-hand.
RRP: £65 | While Krishan suggests going for something less gaudy like a cashmere wool coat, a fur coat is one of the best coats for winter – and ups the glam factor. Go for simple black coat to take you from day to night all winter long. “A touch of bold lipstick adds a final touch,” advises Gigi.
RRP: £59 | A white shirt is the best shirt for women when it comes to the upper eastside look. Choose an oversized shape for an instant wardrobe update. It looks great worn under a knitted tank top, or alternatively knotted at the waist and teamed with a slinky pencil pleather skirt.
RRP: £110 | Soft touch fabrics, such as velvet, are one of autumn’s big fashion trends so these trousers not only tick that trend, but are super flattering as well. Available in sizes 6-22, they skim legs giving a sleek outline that’s so important with the Upper East Side Grandmother trend.
RRP: £70 | This trend is all about the boucle blazer. While you could play it safe and go for a double breasted jacket, the cropped length and collar give this one a 2023 update. It’s also in the fashion colour of the season and this is a great lesson in how to wear red – just pop it on with neutrals or denim and you’re good to go.
RRP: £870 | This chic evening bag is one of the best designer bags under £1000 that is worth investing in. It goes with everything and is the perfect size – not too big, not too small. The chain and metal hardware add that little touch of luxe glamour to any outfit.
RRP: £225 | At just over £200, these black boots don’t come cheap but as a true style classic, they will last a lifetime, the very ethos of the Upper East Side Grandmother trend. Simply stylish, these boots are also super comfy to wear and come in various calf sizes to accommodate calf widths of all sizes.
RRP: £35 | “I’d recommend a cream cable knit jumper - it could be worn or tied over the shoulders,” says Janie. From one of the best knitwear brands, this M&S jumper is super versatile. It would look preppily chic teamed with a button-down shirt and pair of trousers, but also dressed up with a smattering of sequins.
RRP: £110 | “This trend harmoniously marries comfort with style, which means ballet flats are an essential staple,” advises Gigi. An update on the classic ballet pump is a flat Mary Jane and these fancy flats by Boden are just as perfect for work as they are for more casual errands.
RRP: £28 | Gigi says the one jewellery trend from 2023 that works for this look is pearls. Don’t go for something sweet and dainty though, the bigger and bolder, the better when it comes to emulating the ladies of the upper east side. Wear over simple t-shirts or jumpers for a glam upgrade.
RRP: £29.99 | Part of the throwback to '90s fashion trends making a comeback, the slip skirt is going nowhere. Choose one in a neutral shade for the ultimate in versatility. Done right, you can even style a slip skirt for work with the help of a blazer or that must-have white shirt.
RRP: £19 | While a simple, muted wardrobe means you’ll always have something to wear, there will undoubtedly be occasions where you want to inject a bit of personality into your outfit. The easy way to do it? Don a pair of statement earrings and you’re ready to rock Park Avenue – or your local high street.
RRP: £97 | Proving that comfortable jeans that look good do exist, these pull on flares in a darker denim will work for most scenarios. Team with an oversized jumper for a casual get together or add sequins and heels for a night out. These also come in a variety of sizes, which gets them even more brownie points.
RRP: £98 | You can never go wrong with a trench coat, and one of the best trench coats around is a classic camel design. It will go with everything in your wardrobe and cinching it in helps you to create the illusion of a curvaceous shape. A true style classic that will last through any trend.
RRP: £190 | “A silk scarf is always a great addition to elevate a muted wool coat or tweed jacket,” advises Krishan, and nothing says luxury like a Hermes scarf. Yes, you may not be able to afford one of their desirable bags, but this gorgeous slice of slightly more affordable luxury will add a pop of colour to any neutral outfit.
RRP: £195 | Every capsule wardrobe for women over 50 – in fact, woman of every age – should include a black dress. The Upper East Side lady favours different textures, such as chiffon, leather and lace, to make a style statement. This dress is timeless enough to dress up for many occasions, yet worn alone is a simple, yet stylish look.
Where did the Upper East Side Grandmother trend come from?
Designers favoured by those embracing the Upper East Side Grandmother trend undoubtedly fall into the classic territory – Chanel, Prada, MaxMara, Ralph Lauren, Hermes are all very much part of this sleek, classy look.
While the trend has lots in common with Quiet Luxury, and the Rich Mom aesthetic, the Upper East Side Grandmother devotee also likes to have fun with their look. They love texture – faux fur, leather velvet – and even though their wardrobe is predominantly full of neutrals, they don’t shy away from colour, with a colourful silk scarf or bright midi skirt. And then there’s the accessories. Oversized sunnies, a statement necklace and bold gold earrings all inject a touch of glamour into the look.
“In a world where it is becoming difficult to keep up with the ever-changing trend cycles and where there is a growing disdain for poor quality, this trend allows us to invest in well-made and timeless pieces,” says Janie, who believes trends like this are helping to increase the appetite for pre-loved clothes.
Our experts:
Founder of sustainable fashion brand Frock Tales. During her career, Janie has worked as a designer and pattern cutter for many well-known brands. Her fashion brand Frock Tales offers comfortable and relaxed ladieswear that can be worn in a variety of settings. All styles are developed, dyed and made within a 5k radius, all helping to reduce the carbon footprint.
Krishan is a fashion and celebrity stylist from Birmingham. He has worked with brands including Chanel, Dior and Cartier. Celebrity clients have included Sophie Turner, Anna Friel and Anita Rani.
Gigi offers a unique and personalised touch and is committed to helping clients rediscover their true style identity and embrace a sustainable "buy less, buy better, and wear more" philosophy, all while simplifying their daily dressing routine. Gigi's mission is to celebrate individuality and find a personal style that suits each client's unique lifestyle, making the world of fashion less stressful for all.
