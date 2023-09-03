Jewellery trends 2023: 6 runway-inspired designs to keep tabs on

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The jewellery trends 2023 are your fast track way of updating your new season look and the runways were bursting with bejewelled pieces to really set your sartorial pulses racing.

Never underestimate the power of something sparkly to elevate everyday looks and judging by the catwalks, the autumn/winter jewellery trends 2023 are as glitzy as ever. Much like the autumn/winter 2023 fashion trends, what we see on the runways influences what will be trickling into stores so if you want to get ahead of the fashion game, taking a close look at the catwalks that happened back in February is a good place to start. Luckily we’ve done all the hard work for you by watching 100s of shows as well as consulting style experts so you can update your autumn capsule wardrobe with this season’s most coveted gems.

Get ready to shine bright as delicate, understated jewels took a bit of a backseat this season. Instead, we saw statement pearls, body jewellery and bold ear-cuffs take over the runway for a more is more aesthetic. Ignoring the idea of Quiet Luxury that dominated last season, the autumn/winter jewellery trends 2023 are flashy and attention-grabbing so if you’re looking to add some extra pizazz to a tee and jeans combo, then scroll on.

6 jewellery trends 2023 to adopt

"AW23 jewellery styling saw a more maximalist approach across the catwalk. The usual glitz and glamour of the party season isn’t showing any signs of slowing, and after a summer where sequins have been a wardrobe staple - you can only expect to see more sparkle as we approach the winter months,” says Jane Hebden, Creative Director of Amelia Scott

“Opt for statement styles with jewel tone embellishments or colourful enamel accents to add a pop of interest to more monochromatic looks.”

Sometimes jewellery trends can also be about how you wear them, which means you might not even have to buy anything new from the best jewellery brands. Layered necklaces and stacked rings were runway favourites at Chanel and Etro, a trend you can easily adopt by just wearing multiple pieces of jewellery at once. Of course, there’s a certain skill to styling this together. Start by mixing different styles and lengths of (necklace) chains to get that layered effect. Slipping in the autumn/winter jewellery trends 2023, is an easy way to making your classic LBD feel instantly refreshed.

1. Ear cuffs

Tory Burch / Givenchy / Valentino (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking to give your outfit a rebellious edge, look no further than the humble ear cuff seen at the likes of Valentino, Tory Burch and Givenchy. The cooler, updated alternative to a simple hoop, ear cuffs have all the impact without going through the pain of a piercing. Win-win. They can be worn on their own for a lowkey approach but they really come into their own when stacked against other earrings.

“From simple to statement, ear cuffs are predicted to be a huge trend this autumn/winter season. The ability to dress them up or down makes them so versatile,” explains Sarah Rowlands, of Pandora UK.

“Ear cuffs also align with the ear-stacking trend we’ve seen so much this year. As our wardrobes adopt a more subdued tone for the upcoming season, this creates the perfect opportunity to employ daring accessories, such as ear cuffs, to elevate our looks.”

You can choose just one ear - preferably the one you don’t use the phone for - or both if you want a bolder look.

What to look out for:

Gold hoops: Already a fan of the simple gold hoop? Try stacking up a couple of gold ear cuffs as well for a more dramatic effect on the classic. Make sure you scoop your hair back so they can really be seen. A brilliant piece of jewellery to invest in.

Already a fan of the simple gold hoop? Try stacking up a couple of gold ear cuffs as well for a more dramatic effect on the classic. Make sure you scoop your hair back so they can really be seen. A brilliant piece of jewellery to invest in. Mixed textures: There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to this jewellery trend so don’t be afraid to play with different textures and shapes for a unique take that has heaps of personality. Try crystals, stones and embellishment styles.

2. Pearls

Gucci / Ulla Johnson / Simone Rocha (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to classic jewels, pearls are a front-runner and make some of the best jewellery gifts for women. Graceful, elegant and forever timeless, they’ve remained a constant over the decades and we’ll never tire of this feminine style. For the autumn/winter jewellery trends 2023, designers swapped simple designs for cluster pearl earrings and chunky chokers for a contemporary update that made a bolder statement.

“Pearls stand as eternal classics and have been a constant feature on this year’s runways. In contrast to their usual delicate form, this autumn and winter's prevailing trend revolves around bold, oversized statement gems. These jewels have the power to enhance the deep, autumn-inspired hues that traditionally govern our wardrobes during the colder seasons,” says Sarah.

Pearls are incredibly versatile too, and you can pretty much wear them with everything, adding a feminine flourish to the best fair isle jumpers or dialling up the glamour on the best cocktail dresses.

What to look out for:

Chunky chokers: One of the key '90s fashion trends, chokers have made a comeback and are a great way of giving your pearls a cool refresh. Opt for oversized pearls and team with v-neck knits and tees to show them off.

One of the key '90s fashion trends, chokers have made a comeback and are a great way of giving your pearls a cool refresh. Opt for oversized pearls and team with v-neck knits and tees to show them off. Shoulder-grazing earrings: A forever classic, if you buy one piece of pearl jewellery make it a gorgeous pair of earrings. Give them the 2023 makeover and choose an elegant drop or chandelier style that falls dramatically to the shoulders.

3. Body jewellery

Paco Rabanne / Chloe / Stella McCartney (Image credit: Getty Images)

Traditionally a spring/summer fashion trend or a great addition to a boho capsule wardrobe, this throwback jewellery style is sticking around for autumn too. Take note from Chloe and drape your body jewellery over a sleek slip dress for extra interest or let it subtly peep out from under the best blazers a lá Stella McCartney - a pop of red is a nod to one of the key autumn/winter fashion colour trends too.

You don’t have to wear them in lieu of tops like Paco Rabanne - a rather daring look - but instead, layer over the best t-shirt to up the ante. Body jewellery doesn't have to be OTT either, you can try a simple waist chain over an oversized top to add definition to your middle.

What to look out for:

Delicate waist chains: Your 2023 answer to the best designer belt, waist chains have been spotted on the runways and celebrities alike. While models wore them around bare tummies, they can also be worn over jeans and fitted dresses for a more wearable look.

Your 2023 answer to the best designer belt, waist chains have been spotted on the runways and celebrities alike. While models wore them around bare tummies, they can also be worn over jeans and fitted dresses for a more wearable look. Bold colours: Body jewellery doesn’t have to be all golds and silvers, in true dopamine dressing style, a colourful chain peeking from under a blazer will help shake up your style.

4. Stacked rings

Louis Vuitton / Chanel / Givenchy (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a running theme of more is more on the runways, it wasn’t about just wearing one piece of jewellery but multiple. Whether it was layering necklaces, stacking bangles or in this instance rings, it's not just what you wear but how you wear it too.

“Stacked rings are the ultimate jewellery staple. Selecting rings in various styles and sizes can create the stacking effect that reflects individual personality, but also looks effortlessly trendy,” says Sarah.

There’s a certain knack to stacking too. Don’t be afraid to mix metals (on the same hand) and stick to the same style so there’s cohesion between the rings. Odd numbers always look better than even numbers too.

“Mixing gemstones, crystals and lab-grown diamonds with a classic banded ring can also elevate the look, combining a pop of colour with simplicity can bring a burst of excitement to a more muted A/W wardrobe,” adds Sarah.

What to look out for:

Cocktail rings: Swap dainty for dramatic, and look for oversized cocktail rings to embrace that more is more approach. Wear two or three at a time.

Swap dainty for dramatic, and look for oversized cocktail rings to embrace that more is more approach. Wear two or three at a time. Mixed metals: Wearing gold and silver together is no longer a faux-pas so don’t be afraid to clash your jewels as long as they’re clashing on the same hand (rather than one hand silver and one gold)

5. Layered necklaces

Roberto Cavalli / Chanel / Etro (Image credit: Getty Images)

This really was the season for maximalists so why wear just one necklace when you can wear them all? Both Etro and Chanel featured multiple layered necklaces for a more striking look. Much like how to style rings, there’s a certain art to layering necklaces and you want to mix different lengths to ensure they all sit properly. It’s also worth picking one focal point and a few daintier items to complement. Just remember to store your jewellery properly to avoid necklaces getting tangled.

“Layered necklaces are perfect when paired with plunge necklines or turtlenecks, as they can be used to create an eclectic look. Incorporating different lengths and dimensions when layering adds texture, avoids overcrowding, and prevents tangling. Mixed metal necklaces and fully loaded charm necklaces are what we’ll be seeing most of this A/W season,” says Sarah.

Start off with three, but just a note that anything more than five at once can look messy. If all this seems too complex there are plenty of pre-layered styles you can invest in where all the hard work is done for you.

What to look out for:

Layering clasp: This nifty fastening holds all your necklaces together to stop them all getting tangled. It also makes it easier for them to stay in place and take them off all at once.

This nifty fastening holds all your necklaces together to stop them all getting tangled. It also makes it easier for them to stay in place and take them off all at once. Pendants: A pendant necklace can make a stylish focal point which you can then layer your other necklaces around. Too many statement styles can look chaotic so opt for one and style with simpler chains.

6. Mismatched earrings

Fendi / Gucci / Luisa Spagnoli (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’ve already got a few odd earrings knocking around your jewellery box, then this is a trend you can recreate in an instant. Tory Burch, Luisa Spagnoll and Gucci had models working their way down the catwalk with mismatched earrings for a unique look.

“Playful earrings are a key piece to finish any outfit whether they’re a conversational mismatched pair or clustered with sparkles and pearls, more really is more for AW23!” says Jane.

There really are no rules for this trend and you can mix studs with dangly earrings or keep the silhouettes similar. Just make sure you stick to a tonal colour palette and the same era so it still looks intentional. Embrace the opportunity to get creative or take the easy route and opt for an already mismatched pair on the high street.

What to look out for: