The minimalist sporty footwear style that Jennifer Lopez wears on repeat – and where to buy her exact shoes
This versatile white shoe works in all seasons
Jennifer Lopez is known for favoring stilettos, but when she's not performing, she opts for a surprising alternative. The white platform sneaker. Captured wearing this style in all seasons and all climates, J-Lo's shoe choice is one to consider investing in.
The warmer season calls for a reassessment of trusted closet staples, from occasion wear to everyday footwear; however, this year I've vowed to prioritize versatility to ensure I get the most wear out of everything I own. I've recently been on the hunt for a pair of the best white sneakers to see me through this summer and beyond, and I think I might have found the perfect pair – in other words, J-Lo has led me to them.
Jennifer Lopez has been spotted wearing the K-Swiss platform sneakers, all year round, in the summer months paired with light layers, before switching them up with baggy denim and knitwear in the fall and winter, making these shoes worth the investment.
Spotted last summer in Los Angeles (far left image), Jennifer Lopez teams her K-Swiss platform sneakers with beige wide-leg pants and a fitted white tank top. To finish the look, she wore trending aviator sunglasses and thick gold hoops. What's great about platform sneakers is that they are perfect for pairing with wide-leg silhouettes. In other seasons, J-Lo sticks to baggy, looser styles, including a pair of wide-leg Gucci pleated jeans (middle).
The platform sole instantly gives you more height and elongates your legs, which is another reason I've landed on the platform style. Don't get me wrong, heels and wedge sandals will still be a part of my daily footwear rotation, but platform sneakers truly offer the best of both worlds – height and comfort.
Shop Platform Sneakers
exact match
K-Swiss is an American footwear brand known for its tennis shoes, dating back to 1966. If you're looking to invest in some sneakers that will take you through season to season, these are a fantastic find.
These FitFlop sneakers are discounted this week for Amazon Prime, which ends swiftly on the 11th of July, so we would recommend snapping these up before they are sold out. These feature a small platform that offers extra height, and our FitFlop Rally sneaker review, praises these for being some of the most comfortable sneakers.
With almost 3,000 reviews, these platform sneakers are a fantastic find, plus they've been discounted in the Prime sale too. Style these with wide-leg denim jeans, or your favorite loose-tailored trousers for a smart-casual outfit idea for the office.
Made from soft leather and featuring a chunky platform sole, not only do they look the part, but they are made with quality and longevity in mind due to the leather material. The extra height will elongate your legs and allow you to play with relaxed pant silhouettes.
White platform sneakers are undeniably laid-back, but there's something about them that feels more elevated than your average white sports shoe. The platform sole offers a subtle amount of height that can take your outfit from relaxed to smart-casual in an instant. We've seen plenty of celebrities in this style of shoe; however, the fact that J-Lo swaps them out for her usual vibrant stilettos regularly speaks volumes.
If you're looking to boost your height and your style, then a pair of platform sneakers should be on your summer shopping list.
