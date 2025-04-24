The best Tiffany jewellery looks ever worn on the red carpet

Audrey Hepburn had breakfast there. Marilyn Monroe shouted out the brand in her famous performance of Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend. And most women dream of receiving something, anything, in one of those trademarked blue boxes.

We are, of course, talking all things Tiffany's.

Founded in 1837 by jeweller Charles Lewis Tiffany, it wasn't until the 20th century when his son, Louis Comfort Tiffany, helped shape the company, properly known as Tiffany & Co., to what it is today, introducing works with stained glass and spearheading the vision as the first design director.

Now, with its flagship on Fifth Avenue and stores across the world, Tiffany & Co and their famous little blue boxes are as recognisable as the McDonald's arches or the Coca-Cola logo (only a little more expensive than those other brand's offerings).

A rich history, celebrities from Jennifer Lopez to Lady Gaga and Anne Hathaway have sought out a little sparkle from Tiffany.

The best Tiffany jewellery looks worn on the red carpet

Lady Gaga wearing the Yellow Diamond

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tiffany Yellow Diamond is one of the most famous diamonds in the world - and coming in at 128.54 carats, it's easy to see why.

Gaga wearing the diamond was a true moment for jewellery fans - she was only the second person to ever wear it publicly, after Audrey Hepburn in the promotion for Breakfast at Tiffany's. Beyonce would wear the diamond after Lady Gaga for an cinematic advertisement filmed for the brand.

The legendary diamond started life as a 287 carat rough stone discovered in the Kimberly mines of South Africa in 1877. Bought by Charles Lewis Tiffany, he turned to George Frederic Kunz to cut the stone into a 128 carat cushion to bring out its brilliance.

Kate Winslet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet exuded movie star opulence when she arrived at the 2010 Academy Awards.

The Titanic star wore a magnificent, rectangular necklace featuring a 13.09-carat yellow diamond and two 6-carat yellow diamonds. Around these focal pieces were 642 hand-set round brilliant white diamonds.

If that wasn’t enough sparkle, the Oscar winner had a matching pair of canary diamond earrings and bracelets

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, Demi Moore walked away with the Best Actress award for her work in The Substance. But jewellery lovers were more focused on her Tiffany & Co High Jewellery earrings.

Per Tiffany's social media after the event, Demi paired her navy Schiaparelli gown with a a pair of earrings featuring "two unenhanced esteemed Sri Lankan sapphires of over 9 total carats and custom-cut and round brilliant diamonds of over 5 total carats."

Anne Hathaway wearing the Lucida Star necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2011 Oscars, Anne Hathaway draped one of Tiffany's most prized creations around her neck.

The star dazzled wearing the Tiffany & Co Lucida Star necklace, widely reported to be worth over $10 million (£7.6M).

The platinum necklace is comprised of over 94 carats of diamonds.

Dua Lipa debuts the Legendary diamond

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2023 Met Gala, singer Dua Lipa became the first celebrity to wear Tiffany & Co.’s new Legendary diamond, which boasts over 100 carats.

Set on Tiffany’s iconic Lucida Star necklace, the behemoth white gem pays homage to the iconic yellow Tiffany Diamond and shares a near identical cushion cut.

Per the brand's website, the Legendary White Diamond is D-coloured, features 82 facets, and is responsibly sourced from Botswana.

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Legally Blonde favourite Reese Witherspoon wore a necklace from the Blue Book 2024 Tiffany Céleste Collection with a Fancy Intense Yellow diamond for the 2024 launch of the brand’s High Jewellery Collection launch.

Cynthia Erivo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the majority of the Wicked promotional tour, Cynthia Erivo made great use of method dressing - channelling the emerald greens of the Wicked Witch in her enchanting looks. And when the Oscar-nominated star walked the red carpet of the 2025 BAFTAS, she kept a bit of Wicked with her in the best way - sporting a pair of vintage Tiffany diamond and emerald earrings from the 1920s Jazz Age and a vintage diamond and emerald bracelet, dated between 1925 and 1940.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Met Gala has evolved into fashion's most important night out, each year, the A-listers outdo even themselves.

For the 2024 gala, which had the theme of The Garden of Time, co-chair of that year's event Jennifer Lopez made sure her iconic Tiffany jewels were not easy to miss.

The Maid in Manhattan star paired her custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown with a Blue Book 2024 Tiffany Céleste Wings diamond necklace in the shape of a bird, which featured a stunning 20-carat oval diamond as a centrepiece. She paired this with a Jean Schlumberger Bird on the Rock ring.

Charlize Theron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2020 Academy Awards, Charlize Theron was the picture of chic glamour in a black Dior gown. For something so classic, she needed the jewels to match.

And her Tiffany High Jewellery Collection necklace did just that.

The stunning piece featured an internally flawless marquise diamond of over 21 carats. Per a press release from the brand, the necklace is valued at over $5M and includes 165 dazzling Tiffany diamonds in total.

She completed her look with Tiffany diamond studs and band rings.

Mikey Madison

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anora star Mikey Madison went for Old Hollywood chic for her big night at the 2025 Academy Awards, where she walked away with the Oscar for Best Actress.

It wasn't just the trinket she was taking home for her trophy shelf that stood out, though. Mikey - along with her Dior Haute Couture gown inspired by the House’s 1956 collection - wore a vintage diamond necklace from the Tiffany & Co. archives.

Made between 1909 and 1919, the platinum and diamond necklace featured an old European-cut diamond at its centre, weighing 3.9 carats.

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

La La Land actress Emma Stone looked radiant and full of Old Hollywood charm at the 2017 Oscars.

The Oscar winner wore a pair of earrings made from 18 carat yellow gold and platinum with diamonds.

Emma's stunning accessories were the Whispers of the Rain Forest earrings from the 2017 Book Collection.

Anya Taylor-Joy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy stepped out for the premiere of her film, The Gorge, in 2025 looking every inch the rising Hollywood icon she is.

The icy-blonde beauty teamed her Christian Dior frock with an archival Tiffany & Co. necklace from the early 20th century, worn backwards and dangling down her back. The Art Deco masterpiece was crafted between 1905 and 1920.

Tracee Ellis Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the 2021 Met Gala wasn't already star-studded enough, Girlfriends actress Tracee Ellis Ross added plenty of dazzle with her shimmering Balenciaga blue jacket and her selection of Tiffany jewels.

The star wore a set of Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger ear clips and a ring along with diamond bracelets from the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book collection.

Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for her showstopping red carpet looks, Blake Lively brought full opulence for the launch of Pharrell William's Tiffany Titan collection.

The Gossip Girl star wore a dazzling, beaded turquoise dress - perfectly on theme for Tiffany & Co's signature blue hues - and paired this with a selection of jewels.

She wore platinum and diamond earrings, as well as two Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock brooches on her dress. Both brooches were made of platinum and 18 carat yellow gold, one with a 12 carat diamond and the other with a 16 carat stone.

Blake also draped necklaces around her hand, for a modern touch.

Gal Gadot wears the Tiffany Clara necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2020 Oscars, Gal Gadot had the honour of debuting the Tiffany & Co. Clara necklace publicly.

The Clara necklace features over 76 total carats of diamonds, valued at over $2M, per the brand's press page.

The Wonder Woman star's necklace took Tiffany’s master artisans almost two years to create and centres on a sensational oval diamond of over 11 carats.

Lady Gaga at the Grammys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga has enjoyed a lucrative partnership with Tiffany & Co. Not only was she the second person in history to wear the Tiffany Yellow Diamond, for the 2025 Grammys,, but she became the first person to publicly wear a piece from the house's archives.

Gaga's gothic masterpiece was made of gold with pearls and black onyx, and at its centre there was a pale green tourmaline. The intriguing piece is dated between 1930 and 1933, and was designed by Meta Overbeck under the direction of Louis Comfort Tiffany.

Emily Blunt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt attended the launch of the brand's 2024 Blue Book Céleste collection, and showcased some of the brand's most stunning pieces.

Heavily inspired by the brand's signature blue, Emily paired her elegant, white Galvan gown with a statement Tiffany Floret Necklace with over 105 carats of turquoise. The perfect - and most luxe - way of adding a pop of colour to an outfit.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2016 Met Gala, Barbie star Margot Robbie wore one of the brand's signature pieces, the Bone cuff, originally designed by Elsa Peretti.

Elsa Peretti is a jewellery design legend. She joined Tiffany & Co. as a byline designer, having previously been associated with the likes of Halston. Among the jewels in her first collection was the Bone cuff.

Originally made in silver, the timeless piece features undulating edges at the top and bottom and a contour that fits over the wrist bone. They've become statement, collectable pieces, and Margot showed how to mix a touch of the past with the style of the present.

Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2011 Academy Awards, Natalie Portman took home the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Black Swan.

With her Old Hollywood waves, Natalie looked every inch the glamorous movie star, and she matched her plum Rodarte gown with Tiffany tassel earrings featuring violet gemstones.

Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2015 Academy Awards, Australian screen legend Cate Blanchett went for a unique twist on statement jewels.

Defying the old fashion rule of not mixing black and blue, the Tar actress paired an all-black Maison Margiela Couture gown with a vibrant, turquoise blue bib of Tiffany diamonds and aquamarine stones.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston was dripping in jewels at the 2024 Emmys - and it started with the dress.

In a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown composed entirely of clusters of white pearls and small crystals, Jen shone bright. But she then elevated this even further with a selection of Tiffany & Co archive pieces.

The Friends star wore an Art Deco bracelet, circa 1920-1935 and a pair of earrings crafted between 1950-1960.

Celine Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vocal legend Celine Dion made a triumphant appearance at the 2024 GRAMMYs, months after sharing with fans her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

For the occasion, Celine made her mark with a selection of Tiffany & Co masterpieces.

She wore a Tiffany High Jewellery necklace in platinum with diamonds of over 87 total carats. The round brilliant centre diamond boasts over 12 carats and is accented by a halo of kite-shaped and modified rose-cut diamonds.

Per the brand's social media, Celine completed her look with a Tiffany Soleste diamond ring of over 10 carats, a Tiffany High Jewellery diamond ring of over 6 carats and a Tiffany Edge Multi-row Bypass bracelet.

Gal Gadot at the 2025 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gal Gadot presented at the 2025 Academy Awards wearing a Tiffany Archives necklace from the 1980s.

The 18 carat yellow gold and platinum neck had a bird-like motif, with a series of graduated discs feathering around her neck.

The necklace featured a total of 433 round and brilliant-cut natural diamonds, totalling 6.35 carats and is a heritage piece created by renowned fine jewellery designer Angela Cummings.

A legend in the industry, Austrian-born Angela's designs are celebrated for their three-dimensional styles and acting almost as wearable sculpture.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2018 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2018 Met Gala—which had the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination—Jennifer Lopez's look was heaven-sent.

Wearing a short Balmain dress emblazoned with a crucifix, Jennifer accessorised with a pair of Tiffany Schlumberger earrings in yellow gold with diamonds, scraping her wet-look hair back so the scintillating pieces could catch the light and make a statement.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian brought a bit of the old and a bit of the new to the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.

Wearing a corseted, stunning archival Mugler dress and with Old Hollywood waves, Kim oozed retro glamour. The fact she wore no trousers or skirt with the corset is quintessential Kardashian, and very of the time.

For her finishing flourishes, Kim wore a magnificent platinum and diamond necklace, earrings, and rings, all from the Tiffany archives.

Mikey Madison at the SAG Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar winner Mikey Madison attended the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing a sublime, silver custom Louis Vuitton gown.

Keeping to a silvery, metallic colour palette, she completed her look with a platinum and natural diamond Tiffany & Co vintage necklace. The stunning piece was from the house's archives, dating back to 1949-1959.

Selena Gomez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emilia Perez star Selena Gomez brought Tinseltown to London town at the 2025 BAFTAs, looking exquisite in a custom Schiaparelli gown.

Matching her jewelled-looking gown with archival Tiffany & Co. pieces, Selena wore pear-shaped diamond drop earrings with two Art Deco diamond bracelets.

She finished her Tiffany set with a High Jewellery ring, which was set with a round brilliant diamond of over 10 carats and a Tiffany Victoria diamond vine band ring.

Andra Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2021 Oscars, Andra Day was a nominee for Best Actress for her work in The United States v. Billie Holiday. While she didn't take home the gold, the star made up for that by turning herself into a jewel.

She wore a metal dress created by Vera Wang (that actually required a welder along with a tailor!) and paired this with a set of Tiffany earrings comprised of two square emerald-cut Fancy Vivid yellow diamonds totalling over 12 carats.

Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2016, Kate Hudson joined many of her A-List peers for a celebration held at Tiffany & Co.’s Beverly Hills store.

Naturally, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star had to don some Tiffany's finery for the affair. Kate opted to wear two beautiful pieces from Tiffany’s Masterpieces Collection. Her linked chain bracelet were reported to cost about $135,000 (approx. £103,000) and her butterfly diamond necklace is $195,000 (approx. £149,000).

Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Capote vs the Swans actress Naomi Watts attended the 2025 Critics Choice Awards oozing classic glamour in a timeless black dress and Tiffany jewels.

Naomi wore a pair of Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock earrings featuring diamonds of over 9 total carats and ruby accents, an archival bracelet in gold and platinum with diamonds, and a ring in platinum with diamonds of over 6 total carats.

Liza Minnelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For someone as iconic as Liza Minnelli, a vintage piece of Tiffany & Co. jewellery isn't just a treasured possession, but a connection to her own past.

Liza Minnelli and Elsa Peretti were close friends, all of them hanging around with the likes of Halston and the Studio 54 crowd in the 1970s. As a result, Liza was one of the first to wear pieces that have become legendary, like the Peretti Bone cuffs.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2013, Tiffany & Co threw a decadent, 20s themed ball in honour of their Blue Book collection.

The Blue Book refers to the first catalogue launched by the house in 1845, showcasing the company's fine jewellery for the high society to purchase by invitation. The Blue Book has become synonymous with luxury, and is used today to launch new collections and celebrate the brand's legacy.

For the fabulous party, style icon Sarah Jessica Parker was on hand to add a touch of her effortless glam.

The Sex and the City icon wore a number of Tiffany jewels for the occasion, including round fringe earrings and a round fringe necklace, both set in platinum, and a deep blue Tiffany round tanzanite and diamond drop pendant set.