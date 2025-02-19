Celebrities who brought their movie characters to life on the red carpet

Character dressing - or method dressing - is the name given to the practice of a celebrity letting a role or character influence their red carpet choices.

It's not the same thing as dressing up as that character - they aren't roleplaying them, or recreating them, it's more a subtle nod or an inspiration.

Method acting allows some of our favourite stars to try a more daring look - and often, it leads to some of the more memorable red carpet moments. Here, we look back at some of our favourite examples over the years.

Celebrities whose movie roles inspired their red carpet looks

Jennifer Lopez for Kiss of the Spider-Woman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez's best looks over the years have proven that she really can do anything - from haute couture to high drama. And in early 2025, the multi-hyphenate talent stunned as she debuted a look inspired by her hotly-anticipated role in the musical movie, Kiss of the Spider-Woman.

Debuting the movie at the Sundance Film Festival to early Oscar buzz, JLo's black lace dress with a crystal spiderweb overlay was created by Albanian designer Valdrin Sahiti.

Margot Robbie for Barbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2023's Barbie wasn't just a phenomenon at the box office; from Barbiecore fashion to pink interior decor, everyone got the memo and started thinking pink.

Leading the charge was Barbie herself - Oscar nominee Margot Robbie - who spread the joy of technicolour creations premiering the film across the globe.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the London premiere, Margot brought a touch of Barbie to real life, modelling a stunning couture gown from Vivienne Westwood. The corseted satin dress in blush pink which included embroidered white tulle, opera gloves and a dainty flower on the waist, was inspired by Barbie's 'Enchanted Evening' doll from 1990.

Demi Moore for The Substance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2025 Directors Guild of America Awards, Demi Moore walked the red carpet representing her nominated film, The Substance.

Serving as something of a career renaissance for the star, Demi had become a first-time Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner after fronting the body-horror film, which acts as a critique on the pursuit of perfection and permanent youth.

Anyone who's seen the film will have immediately spotted the subtle homage Demi was paying to a disturbing scene in the film with her sheer Dior haute couture dress. The repeated eye motif was inspired by a side effect of the mysterious substance she takes, spawning a version of herself in co-star Margaret Qualley.

Nicole Kidman for Grace of Monaco

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman, a bona fide Hollywood icon, stepped into the role of another real life Hollywood icon in 2014, becoming Grace Kelly for the biopic, Grace of Monaco.

Inspired by the screen icon, Nicole's red carpet looks started to feel evocative of the late Princess of Monaco, from recreating Grace's trademark hairstyle to wearing intricate, embroidered gowns similar to ones she wore in her Hollywood past.

Carey Mulligan for Maestro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British actress Carey Mulligan brought a touch of romantic, vintage glamour to the 2024 Academy Awards, wearing a replica of a 1950s Balenciaga gown.

While the dress was a perfect choice for the star-studded night, there was actually a connection to the role she played - Felicia Bernstein, wife of composer Leonard Bernstein - that many overlooked.

While doing press and red carpets for the film, Maestro, Carey's fashion choices were intentionally from the era of her character. And this Oscars dress was inspired by a creation from 1951 – the year that Felicia and Leonard Bernstein got married.

Blake Lively for It Ends with Us

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake Lively fully invested in a secondary theme connected to her 2024 movie, It Ends With Us.

While the film dealt with deep issues of domestic abuse, there's a secondary motif running throughout of florals. Her character, Lily Bloom, is a florist, after all. And the flowers represent hope and the ability for her to grow a new beginning.

For Blake's appearances promoting the film, florals were at the core of all her looks, including this particularly bold one. With a hot pink oversized jacket paired with a mini dress, the bright hue was given even more pop with hand-embroidered florals.

Keira Knightley for Colette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keira Knightley was most definitely channelling the spirit of the rebellious, riotous and revered writer, Colette, while premiering the biopic made about the French writer.

Colette - who wrote classics like Gigi - wasn't just a literary talent, she defied gender roles and societal norms for the late 19th century and early 20th century.

Keira played with masculine and feminine dressing, pairing a traditional tuxedo dinner jacket, oversized bowtie with wide legged trousers at the Sundance Film Festival. A bold red lip and her pomaded, parted hair added a touch of glamour to the Parisian, gender fluid style.

Angelina Jolie for Maria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar winning legend Angelina Jolie returned to the big screen for the first time in five years when she took on the role of opera icon Maria Callas in 2024.

Maria Callas' life was high drama and high tragedy, and Angelina's tribute to her might have extended to her own life too.

When she walked the Venice Film Festival in 2024, Angelina wore a look that exuded the sort of sophisticated luxury Maria Callas was known for, pairing her ruched strapless gown in a beige chiffon with a matching faux fur stole.

But the real hidden detail and nod to her character was with the brooch on the stole - made of diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, and rubies, it was the Rose Ouvrante, a pin that had once belonged to Maria herself.

Carrie-Anne Moss for The Matrix Resurrections

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrie-Anne Moss walked the green carpet for the long-awaited sequel to The Matrix in 2021, and she proved that she hadn't quite logged out of the film's sci-fi, futuristic universe.

Wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta, Carrie wore a caped dress featuring intricate beading and embroidery, made from green and silver sequins, echoing the film's trademark and iconic reams of code.

Lily James, Cinderella

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2015, Lily James lived out the fantasies of many a young woman all over the world and became Cinderella.

Proving that she couldn't quite let go of being the Disney princess, Lily's red carpet looks were full of fairy tale charm and wonder. One look in particular - this silver, embellished Elie Saab Couture gown - had the most inspired accessory. While not literal glass, the Louboutin see-through slippers were the next best thing.

Ariana Grande for Wicked

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Glinda the Good for a new generation, pop star Ariana Grande bridged the old with the new with this inspired reimagining of the Good Witch's iconic pink dress from The Wizard of Oz.

While walking the red carpet for the Wicked premiere in Australia, Ariana wore a Glinda-inspired, voluminous Vivienne Westwood gown.

Zendaya for Challengers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From tween star to bona fide leading lady (and a red carpet favourite, to boot) Zendaya had one of her biggest roles to date with 2024's steamy drama, Challengers.

A film juggling sexual dynamics with tennis motifs, Zendaya hit the mark for the spirit of the film with her sultry, sporty look at the Australian premiere.

The Emmy-winning star wore a custom green Loewe slip dress, which included the outline of a tennis player, ball, and racket.

Maisie Williams for The New Look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams swapped the harrowing world of dragons and war for something just as harrowing but rooted in the real world when she starred in Apple TV's The New Look.

The fashion-based drama took a deep look at the politics and dynamics of Nazi occupied Paris, contrasted with the rise of Paris fashion houses Dior and the comeback of Chanel.

Merging the past and the present, Maisie wore an edgy leather ensemble in a 1940s silhouette and chic beret. The look was designed by Dior, which seems fitting.

Diane Keaton for... all of her roles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one is a bit like the chicken and the egg dilemma - what came first, Diane Keaton's unique and trademark style, or the fact that her characters always end up having the same look?

While many might have thought Diane simply continued dressing like her character from Annie Hall, it was actually the other way around. Diane helped costume the character's iconic look, packed full of waist coats, men's jackets and bowler hats.

Diane has continued to put her stamp on both her characters and her red carpet style.

Anya Taylor-Joy for Super Mario Bros

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When The Super Mario Bros. Movie had its premiere, star Anya Taylor-Joy really got into the spirit of the role.

Proving that she wasn't quite ready to give up her time playing Princess Peach, the glamorous star swapped couture gowns for the type of leather jumpsuit you'd expect from a car racer.

Adding a touch of Princess Peach to the functional looking outfit, Anya's look was head to toe pink and was designed by Dior.

Blake Lively for A Simple Favour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Simple Favour was one of the most stylish movies released in 2018, and it gave Blake Lively carte-blanche to really embrace the spirit of her character.

Playing an enigmatic and powerful woman, Emily Nelson, the character treats every day like a catwalk, sporting a slew of menswear-inspired looks, tailored suits and chic accessories throughout.

For the red carpets, Blake kept this momentum going, and this white pinstripe suit with matching waistcoat was one of the standouts.

Zoe Kravitz for The Batman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking on a role as iconic as the Catwoman is no easy feat - having been played by the likes of Eartha Kitt and Michelle Pfeiffer before. But Zoe Kravitz put her own stamp on the character for 2022's The Batman.

When premiering the film in New York City - itself the real-life inspiration for Gotham - Zoe merged the two worlds with a subtle nod. Her sultry, lace-up gown from Oscar de la Renta included the silhouette of two cat ears on the bust. Purrfection!

Margot Robbie as a vintage Barbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a parade of pink looks while promoting Barbie in 2023, Margot Robbie went and shocked everyone for one of the last red carpets and wore black.

But this wasn't just any black dress.

Proving she was still right in step with the legacy of her character, Margot was wearing a custom Schiaparelli dress designed to pay homage to the Solo In The Spotlight Barbie, a Mattel creation from 1960 which became one of the defining models of the doll.

Angelina Jolie for Maleficent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie must have enjoyed dabbling in the dark side for her role as Maleficent, the wicked villain from Disney's Sleeping Beauty.

When walking the red carpet with her children, Angelina couldn't help but bring a touch of that wickedness with her choice of outfit - a dramatic, floor-length one-shoulder custom Versace gown.

Against the glittering black fabric of the dress, a white, diamond scorpion was another inspired standout detail.

Brie Larson for the Avengers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you get to play one of the most powerful superheroes in the history of comic books, it's understandable you might want to keep hold of that feeling for as long as possible.

Brie Larson, the Oscar-winning star of Room, joined the star-studded cast of Marvel's Avengers franchise.

While walking the red carpet, eagle-eyed fans who could look past her gorgeous, lilac satin gown, would have spotted that Brie's choice of multi-coloured jewellery was a delightful nod to the Infinity Stones featured in the films.

Anya Taylor-Joy for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy is always an exciting red carpet addition - being equally comfortable offering up impeccable glamour as she is taking a risk with something avant-garde.

While promoting the post-apocalyptic Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the star leaned into the grit and gore of the high-octane blockbuster, wearing a vintage Paco Rabanne look, covered in golden spikes that looked she'd been shot with several arrows.

Cynthia Erivo for Wicked

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking over the iconic role of the Wicked Witch of the West, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has made sure to bewitch fashion fans with her inspired looks.

For the L.A. premiere, the Tony winning star cast a spell in a custom Louis Vuitton green vinyl dress. In a hard to miss luminescent green, Cynthia added modern touches in the styling, including triangle cut-out in the midriff.

A diamond and emerald necklace and an extravagant fringe stole were fabulous finishing touches.

Rachel Zegler for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Zegler took the passing of the torch quite literally when she joined the Hunger Games franchise.

Playing the lead in the prequel series, Rachel wore a dress inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's character in the original films, which famously burst into flames.

Becoming the new 'girl on fire', Rachel's Alexander McQueen gown included a dramatic neckline and the illusion of flames creeping up from the bottom.

Demi Moore for Feud: Capote vs The Swans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore took the title of her 2024 series, Feud: Capote vs the Swans, rather literally when she stepped out for the premiere.

The actress wore a black-and-white Balmain gown that featured a bird-like embellishment resembling a swan taking flight, with protruding feathers adding drama to the neckline.

Jenna Ortega for Wednesday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega has a natural panache for the playful and the macabre - having dressed in character for the red carpet of horror-comedy Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

But it was her look for Netflix's Wednesday that was one of her standout moments.

Completely eschewing typical red carpet glamour for something ghoulish and campy, Jenna wore a black, lace Versace gown complete with a veil. She looked like a cursed bride - and kept in character the entire time.

Margot Robbie for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Cannes Film Festival is usually where you expect to see elevated glamour, Margot Robbie's 2019 look might have felt, dare we say, underwhelming.

Wearing a white, off-the-shoulder brocade dress, Margot looked like she could have been going to a picnic.

However, everything was inspired. The dress was evocative of one Hollywood icon Sharon Tate had previously worn, and Margot was playing the doomed starlet in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The true highlight was Margot's loose braids. Not only did they frame her face perfectly, Sharon Tate herself wore the exact same style to the exact same film festival back in 1968.

Blake Lively for Deadpool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever the supportive wife, Blake Lively accompanied her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to the premiere of his movie, Deadpool vs Wolverine in late 2024.

The Gossip Girl actress got in on the superhero fun, paying homage to the character her husband played in a skin-tight catsuit inspired by his costume.

The latex-like jumpsuit was designed by Atelier Versace and included an off-the-shoulder silhouette and an embroidered bodice.

Saoirse Ronan for Mary, Queen of Scots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar nominated actress Saoirse Ronan wasn't ready to fully give up on her 16th century life, after playing the titular Queen Mary.

Walking the red carpet in a Carolina Herrera creation, Saoirse's look felt like a blending of history and modernity.

With a high, ruffled neck, a smocked bodice and billowing sleeves, this was a different way of serving a regal look on the red carpet.

Amber Heard for Aquaman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What's the bet that at least a handful of photographers asked Amber Heard if she had swam to the premiere of Aquaman?

Looking like she'd just done a few lengths, Amber Heard's inspired method dressing for the aquatic superhero blockbuster saw her tread the red carpet in a detailed, green brocade gown. The Valentino design gown came with a matching swimming cap.

Lupita Nyong’o for Black Panther

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar winning beauty Lupita Nyong'o walked the runway of Marvel's Black Panther in a look that channelled the strength of her character, with the added sprinkle of Tinseltown glamour.

Lupita's custom Versace gown was in a royal purple, and came with a long, flowing train and a deep V-neck. Adding some toughness to the look, she added a spiky metallic armour-like overlay embroidered on the bodice.

Keira Knightley for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To celebrate Disney's adaptation of The Nutcracker, Keira Knightley channelled the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Wearing Chanel, Keira's look was full of fairy-tale charm. From the abundance of tulle, gold embellishments and embroidery and a satin, bubble-gum pink sash, Keira almost looked like a walking dessert or a pick'n'mix. But a very high fashion one, naturally.

Lady Gaga for Joker 2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga is not one to shy away from a bold look, so when she took on the role of superhero villain Harley Quinn, it was no surprise some of the character bled into her real-life red carpet looks.

For the premiere of Joker: Folie a Deux, Gaga stood out in a custom red gown by Celine.

With oversized shoulder pads, a sharp plunging neckline, and a mermaid-style skirt, the look was high-drama and theatrical - perfect for the role. Adding a cropped jacket and theatrical makeup, and you have a quintessential Gaga look, with Harley Quinn all over it.