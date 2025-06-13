"I introduced her to beer and she introduced me to Bvlgari" - Richard Burton, on how Elizabeth Taylor brought him to a new world of glamour.

Bvlgari - pronounced as Bulgari, and sometimes spelt as such - was founded in Rome in 1884 by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari, or, as his Greek name dictated, Sotirois Voulgaris.

An emblem of Italian luxury and opulence for decades, Bvlgari is known as a pioneer in using coloured gemstones and establishing an early connection to the world of glamorous movie stars.

Elizabeth Taylor was such a fan, it's said she visited the boutique every day while filming Cleopatra in Rome, and the boutique even named a room after her, the Salottino Taylor.

Ready to dive in for la dolce vita and a history of Bvlgari on the screen and on the red carpet?

The best Bvlgari jewels on the red carpet and on screen

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's glittering appearance at the 2023 Grammys - alongside now ex-husband Ben Affleck - proved two things: diamonds, not men, really are forever, and there are few people who can rock such expensive rocks quite like JLo.

For the appearance at the music awards show, Jennifer lit up the already star-studded room in a set of Bvlgari jewels.

Jennifer opted for the Italian jewellers' Serpenti High Jewellery collection, including two interlapping necklaces which boasted over 150 carats of white diamonds.

She topped off the set with blue sapphire earrings totalling 43 carats. Per reports, the collective worth of the Bvlgari set was £1.5M.

Anne Hathaway (2023)

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has become a red carpet stalwart over the years, and her longtime collaboration with Bvlgari - the Devil Wears Prada star has served as a global ambassador for years - makes her appearances extra luxe.

For the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, Anne showcased some of the brand's finest high jewellery, including a necklace with one cushion sapphire and over 112 carats of diamonds set in platinum, as well as high jewellery earrings in white gold with two cushion sapphires and buff top emeralds.

If that wasn't enough sparkle, Anne also wore a ring with over 25 carats of sapphires and pavé-set diamonds and a high jewellery Serpenti diamond bracelet.

Elizabeth Taylor's diamond and emerald necklace

Elizabeth Taylor was almost as famous for her unrivalled jewellery collection as she was for her film career and tumultuous private life.

Being such a jewellery aficionado, Elizabeth was one of the first major movie stars associated with the house of Bvlgari outside of native Italian stars like Sophia Loren.

Indeed, legend has it, when filming Cleopatra in Rome, Elizabeth would go to Bvlgari's Via Condotti boutique every day.

From the start of their affair up until their engagement and marriage, Richard Burton collected and presented Elizabeth with a diamond and emerald suite, including a brooch, earrings and necklace.

The Bvlgari suite sold for $23M during the iconic 2011 auction of Elizabeth's jewels, with the brand buying back several of their pieces and later putting them on display.

Jessica Chastain (2023)

For the 2023 Venice Film Festival, Jessica Chastain certainly leaned in to la dolce vita - not only was the striking Oscar winner wearing a rose gold gown from Gucci, she added extra glamour with a selection of Bvlgari jewels.

The Molly's Game star included a diamond cocktail ring and cascading chandelier earrings.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

In 1999, Donatella Versace and De Beers hosted a Diamonds Are Forever fashion show, which practically demanded the brightest stars of the day bring their A game.

And that's exactly what Catherine Zeta-Jones did, turning up wearing archival Bvlgari, including a prominent choker-style necklace and diamond earrings.

Nicole Kidman

At the 2002 Academy Awards, Nicole Kidman paired a Chanel couture dress with a unique Bvlgari wraparound necklace that she actually helped design.

Working with the Oscar winner, Bvlgari designed its first ever major rough diamond piece, composed of 241 carats of rough stones. The fabulous necklace, valued at around $4M, was a collaborative effort between Bvlgari and De Beers, which provided the most extraordinary selection of rare rough diamonds from Botswana, South Africa and Namibia.

Per Natural Diamonds, at the time, Nicola Bulgari confirmed Nicole's involvement in the design, saying, "She sketched a wraparound necklace with a tail down the back. We wanted it to look as if it wrapped the neck casually, but the diamonds had to be separated to keep them from scratching one another."

Elizabeth Taylor in The VIPs

Being Elizabeth Taylor, when it came to movie jewellery, she didn't need to loan out spectacular pieces as she already owned them.

For 1963's The VIPs, in which she starred once again with her Cleopatra co-star and two-time husband Richard Burton, Elizabeth famously wore some of her own pieces, including a Bvlgari platinum, emerald and diamond Tremblant brooch worn as a hairpiece.

Charlize Theron

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron looked every inch the movie star at the 91st Academy Awards, thanks in part to her suite of high jewellery Bvlgari pieces.

The Bombshell star wore a white gold double wrap high jewellery necklace with a matching bracelet, along with another diamond necklace and earrings with sapphires from the house's iconic Serpenti collection.

Keira Knightley

Showcasing the brand's penchant for coloured stones and lavish designs, Keira Knightley wore vintage Bvlgari to the 2006 Academy Awards.

The Pride and Prejudice star's sapphire, emerald, ruby and diamond Bvlgari collier necklace was said to have come from the 1950s, and once belonged to the Princess Soraya of Iran.

Elizabeth Taylor in Boom!

One of Elizabeth Taylor's oddest films, Boom! was considered a massive flop. The bizarre film - which takes place on a remote island, with Richard Burton co-starring as a man who visits Elizabeth and is heralded as a warning of Death itself - might not win any awards for filmmaking, but Elizabeth's costumes and jewellery were never better.

Among the many standout pieces, Elizabeth wore her emerald and diamond spray Bvlgari brooch prominently.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's best looks over the years have often cast her as something of the girl next door, known for relaxed looks and not too much fuss. But at the 2006 Oscars, the Friends icon wore one of her most lavish pieces of jewellery to date - a 137-carat Art Deco diamond necklace from the Bvlgari archives.

Zendaya

At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, Zendaya proved her place as one of the new Hollywood superstars, shimmering in a Bvlgari High Jewellery necklace featuring a 31-carat Paraíba tourmaline, along with matching earrings and a ring.

As well as the Paraíba tourmaline, a rare blueish-green gemstone, the necklace included 48 carats of diamonds.

Lady Gaga

To complete her transformation from pop star to bona fide movie royalty, Lady Gaga turned to Bvlgari - the jeweller to the movie stars - when she premiered her Oscar-nominated turn in A Star is Born.

Gaga wore heritage pieces from the brand, including high jewellery 20-carat earrings and a stunning 100-carat diamond necklace.

Anne Hathaway (2025)

She's known for starring in The Princess Diaries, but Anne Hathaway looked like real royalty when she opened the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition in Shanghai in 2025.

Anne wore a striking gold Oscar de la Renta gown, and she paired the structural piece with some of the finest Bvlgari gems.

Anne wore a pair of luxe earrings and a one-of-a-kind Serpenti necklace, made of pure gold and featuring pink and blue gemstones.

Sophia Loren in Pret a Porter

Of course, Sophia Loren would have to appear on this list. One of the most iconic and celebrated Italian movie stars of all time, Sophia exudes elegance and brought a taste of Roman glamour to Hollywood.

While she has worn the brand throughout her illustrious career, she notably wore a set for the 1994 film, Pret-a-Porter. Sophia's jewels included a necklace and earrings in gold, rubies and diamonds.

Lupita Nyong'o

For the 2019 Golden Globes, Lupita Nyong'o looked utterly radiant in a custom Calvin Klein dress, accessorised with beautiful Bvlgari pieces, including cascading diamond earrings and a statement ring.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

At the 2025 Met Gala, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought the glamour in a gown by Olivier Rousteing at Balmain, accessorised with Bvlgari's Magnus Emerald necklace.

The statement piece comes in platinum with a 242.04-carat octagonal emerald, carre diamonds, buff-top emeralds, round diamonds and pavé set diamonds.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys took on hosting duties at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019, and the superstar singer made sure she made a statement with her high jewellery Bvlgari pieces.

The No One singer Award wore a Serpenti necklace, set with mother of pearl, coral and diamonds, paired with the brand's Divas’ Dream Diamond Pave studs.

Madonna

Back in 2012, Madonna helped reinvigorate the Super Bowl Halftime show, bringing back big names and big productions.

As the Queen of Pop, Madge had to bring her full majestic force for the big night of sports, and she did so by pairing her Philip Treacy headpiece with a pair of high jewellery Bvlgari diamond earrings, made with almost 20 carats of diamonds.

Sport has never been so glamorous.

Gina Lollobrigida

Fellini. Sophia Loren. Bvlgari. And Gina Lollobrigida. There are certain names that are just synonymous with Italian cool and glamour.

So when the international model and sex symbol of the 50s and 60s was snapped enjoying a gelato wearing a suite of emeralds from Bvlgari, nothing has ever felt more full of la dolce vita.

Ingrid Bergman for The Visit

Hollywood's loss was European cinema's gain when Casablanca legend Ingrid Bergman was effectively shut out of American cinema following the scandal of her affair with director Roberto Rossellini.

Swapping America for European cinema, Ingrid Bergman embraced the new wave of French and Italian cinema, and it gave us one of her most glamorous turns in 1964's The Visit, where she played a multi-millionaire who returns to her small town with vengeance in mind.

As part of her opulent attire, she famously wore a suite of gold and diamond Bvlgari heritage pieces.

Jessica Chastain (2013)

At the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, they screened a restored version of the classic, Cleopatra. For the occasion, screen siren Jessica Chastain paid homage to the film's star, Elizabeth Taylor, wearing archival Bvlgari pieces from Elizabeth herself.

Jessica wore the spectacular octagonal sapphire sautoir necklace given to Elizabeth by Richard Burton in 1972 and the famous Trombino ring.

The ring got its name from its shape, similar to a small trumpet. Bulgari made this platinum ring in 1971 and set it with a sugar-loaf cabochon sapphire of more than 25 carats.

Sharon Stone in Casino

Martin Scorsese's 1995 film, Casino, is all about excess. So it's no surprise that the Italian-American director turned to Bvlgari to highlight just how much wealth his characters were dealing with.

Sharon Stone's femme fatale, Ginger, is gifted an entire box of Bvlgari pieces in one memorable scene.

The movie doesn't give everyone a happy ending, but those Bvlgari jewels definitely leave a glittering legacy.

Anita Ekberg

As the star of Fellini's La Dolce Vita, Anita Ekberg is synonymous with Italian glamour, so it's no surprise she had a long and luxurious connection to Bvlgari.

From wearing pieces throughout her personal life and in her movies, Anita is widely reported as once saying, "La Dolce Vita is Roma and Roma means Bvlgari."

Selena Gomez

At the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, Selena Gomez brought old-world glamour as she debuted her film, Emilia Perez.

Pairing an Yves Saint Laurent column gown with a chunky, diamond Bvlgari necklace, Selena looked every inch the Hollywood superstar.

Saoirse Ronan

When you have Bvlgari jewels, you don't need much else. Or that's certainly what Saoirse Ronan proved at the 2024 Emmy awards.

Wearing a strapless gown which left her shoulders and clavicle exposed, all eyes were on Saoirse's Bvlgari diamond-encrusted Serpenti choker.

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel of supermodels, Naomi Campbell brought high fashion and high jewellery opulence to the 2018 Academy Awards.

Naomi wore a statement emerald cabochon necklace, reported to be from the house's archives, dating back to 1970.

Cara Delevingne

Model and actress Cara Delevingne turned up the glamour for the 2023 Academy Awards, pairing a statement red gown with a set of Bvlgari pieces, including a white gold necklace with emeralds and pavé-set diamonds.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore brought the sort of high drama expected from an Oscar-winning Hollywood icon as she attended the 2023 BAFTAs.

Julianne paired a timeless black Saint Laurent dress with a tiered diamond and emerald Serpenti necklace in white gold, as well as a set of gleaming diamond stud earrings and a platinum ring framed with emeralds.

Geri Horner (nee Halliwell)

From spicing up our lives to sparkling them up, Geri Halliwell attended the 2023 BAFTA awards appropriately kitted out in Bvlgari gems.

Geri wore a white gold high jewellery necklace set with sapphires in an assortment of cuts. She completed the look with a Serpenti ring, set with onyx, pavé-set diamonds and a jaw-dropping 14-carat oval cabochon tanzanite.

The awards were hosted by Bvlgari, as a nod to their continuing collaboration with the movies.

Jessica Alba

Bringing a blast of blue to the red carpet, Jessica Alba's Bvlgari jewels stunned at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The Fantastic Four actress wore an intricate Sapphire Lace necklace and matching sapphire earrings, perfectly complementing her deep blue gown and dark locks.

Carey Mulligan

British actress Carey Mulligan let her Bvlgari jewels be the standout feature of her 2023 BAFTAs ensemble, pairing an understated black dress with a gorgeous set of high jewellery pieces.

Carey opted for a platinum Bvlgari necklace with an octagonal emerald, 12 round emeralds, and diamonds, along with a matching ring and diamond earring.