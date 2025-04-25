Shine on: Celebrities making a statement with metallic accessories

Metallic accessories are an easy way to instantly add some glamour and pizzazz to any outfit. Whether it's adding a cute silver clutch to an LBD or matching your gold dress to some shimmering heels, this trend is a simple way to pep up an outfit and take your look to new heights.

Don't believe us? Fear not. We've compiled a selection of our favourite celebrities who have added a simple metallic accessory to their outfit. From red carpet glam to street style chic, these looks are guaranteed to inspire your own wardrobe creations.

Julia Roberts

(Image credit: Getty Images/James Devaney/GC Images)

Julia Roberts was snapped out and about in New York in a chic combo of checked trousers and a black rollneck, which she wore under a longline camel coat. But the main attraction was her bag, a metallic rainbow number that featured a gold chain handle.

Jane Fonda

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jerod Harris)

A subtle hint of metallic can really finish off an outfit, as Jane Fonda demonstrated at an event in March 2025. The actor looked elegant in a beige trouser suit that featured a tie-waist belt. Pairing the get-up with silver metallic shoes, Jane also wore a gold-leaf brooch on her jacket lapel.

Serena Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer)

Serena Williams posed on the red carpet in a bright pink chiffon dress that featured ruffles and was accessorised with a black velvet tie. The tennis superstar kept the rest of her outfit simple, adding a pair of metallic gold barely-there sandals - we also love her pretty, mauve eyeshadow!

Dolly Parton

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sometimes, just one metallic accessory is not enough. Dolly Parton went for an all-metallic outfit at the Country Music Awards in May 2023. The singer wore a plunging silver top that was embellished with tiny rhinestones. It perfectly matched her silver metallic trousers that featured glitzy fringing and co-ordinated with peeptoe heels.

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Getty Images/Trae Patton/CBS)

Helen Mirren nailed red-carpet glam at the Golden Globes in January 2024. The actor opted for a floor-length purple gown that featured a ruched bustier and oversized, ruffled sleeves. Adding a touch of sparkle, Helen held onto an iridescent lilac clutch and wore a diamond necklace with matching earrings.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gillian Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

We love this simple but elegant look from Gillian Anderson. Smiling on the red carpet, the actor wore a strapless white dress that featured embroidered detailing and a raw hem. Holding a chic half-moon metallic bag, the star wore her blonde locks slicked back and added a dainty pearl necklace.

Trinny Woodall

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Victoria & Albert Museum)

Trinny Woodall opted for a stunning metallic combo at The V&S Summer Party in June 2023. The fashionista matched her shiny silver clutch with a pair of peep-toe wedges. Continuing with the metallic theme, Trinny wore a green fringed maxi dress and styled her honey-hued locks into soft waves.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Margot Robbie made a statement in this gold get-up at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2024. The Aussie star's strappy metallic gold sandals perfectly matched her gold dress that was covered in glistening jewels. Margot draped a brown shawl around her lower arms and opted for a nude lippy.

Jada Pinkett Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images/Albert L. Ortega)

Proving how a metallic accessory can elevate an outfit, Jada Pinkett Smith wore strappy silver sandals that worked perfectly with her white gown. The dress, which was studded with silver rhinestones, featured a ruffled skirt that led into a glamorous train. The Hollywood star added a pile of silver jewellery to the look, which also matched her sparkly silver eyeshadow.

Cat Deeley

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This classic combo from Cat Deeley proves that matching an accessory to your dress is a sure-fire winner. The presenter's shimmering gold maxi dress perfectly coordinated with her similar-hued clutch bag. Cat wore her hair in golden locks and painted her lips a glossy pink shade.

Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Nailing a gorgeous red carpet look, Heidi Klum wore a floorlength green dress that featured a cut-out front and ruched detailing. The supermodel's silver metallic clutch worked as the perfect contrast, as well as matching her sparkling ring. Heidi finished off the look with a bouncy blow-dry and diamond necklace.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Going for an all-matching ensemble, Gwyneth Paltrow paired her silver metallic sandals with a sparkly sequin dress. Not stopping there, the actor wore a statement diamond necklace around her neck and styled her hair in loose, shiny waves.

Sandra Oh

(Image credit: Getty Images/Phillip Faraone)

We love this subtle co-ordinating from Sandra Oh. The Killing Eve actor wore a pale blue maxi dress that featured pretty puff sleeves and silver buttons, which matched her metallic open-toe heels. Wearing her black locks glossy curls, the star finished off the look with a pair of silver drop earrings.

Davina McCall

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Davina McCall went for a glitzy look when attending a red-carpet event in November 2023. The presenter wore a sequin minidress that matched her equally sparkly silver pointed heels. Holding a silver metallic clutch, Davina wore her brown locks up in a chic beehive style.

Drew Barrymore

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project)

Drew Barrymore opted for a simple black trousers and grey blazer combo at a New York event in November 2019. The actor jazzed up the understated ensemble with a pair of bronze metallic wedge sandals and feather earrings. We also love her rose-coloured lippy!

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli)

Sienna Miller looked stylish as always when attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023. The fashionista wore a floorlength silver and yellow gown, which she paired with a cute metallic silver bag. Wearing her hair in a sleek bun, Sienna added silver earrings and a matte red lip.

Tess Daly

(Image credit: Getty Images/ David M. Benett/Dave Benett)

Tess Daly gave us wardrobe envy with this chic navy jumpsuit that featured a gold chain belt and matching straps. The presenter's silver metallic heels were the perfect addition to the glam look, while Tess wore her blonde tresses loose and glossy.

Celine Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Pierre Suu)

Celine Dion attended Paris Fashion Week in July 2019 and made sure that looked fabulous for the occasion in this stylish get-up. The Candian star wore a white minidress that was embellished with multi-coloured beads and feathers. Adding to the glam look, the singer wore silver metallic heels that matched her clutch.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

Kate Middleton barely makes a mistake when it comes to outfits and this look was no exception. The Princess was out on royal duties in the Bahamas and wore a blue satin gown that featured a crossover bodice and full skirt. For accessories, Kate held onto a metallic blue clutch and a matching mother-of-pearl necklace and earrings.

Amanda Holden

(Image credit: Getty Images/ MEGA/GC Images)

Amanda Holden was snapped wearing a green jumpsuit that featured a cutout middle and tie front. The presenter accessorised with a metallic gold clutch, oversized sunnies and a dainty gold necklace.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Kate Moss showed us how a metallic accesory addition can really amp up a look. The supermodel wore a cream chiffon dress that featured ruffles and a delicate sheer skirt. Pairing the dress with metallic gold platforms and a silver box clutch, Kate looked stylish as always.

Amal Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Amal Clooney made a statement in this neon yellow dress that was covered in teeny tiny sequins. Continuing the glam look, the star carried a metallic clutch and wore pointed silver heels. Not stopping there, Amal even added a flattering rose gold hue to her eyes.

Alicia Keys

(Image credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo)

In June 2023, Alicia Keys attended the film premiere of Uncharted - and she made sure that she was dressed for the snazzy ocassion. The singer wore a cool mustard two-piece that she paired with metallic heels and gold hoops.

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Gotham/GC Images)

Reese Witherspoon nailed this elegant look while on the set of The Morning Show in September 2022. The actor opted for a royal blue coat that she teamed with a pair of silver metallic heels.

Mel B

(Image credit: Getty Images/Presley Ann)

Attending a glitzy event in October 2018, Mel B wore a magenta minidress that featured ruffles and matched her purple metallic heels. The Spice Girl wore her brown locks into a slick-back style, accessorising with some statement silver jewellery.

Maya Rudolph

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Sometimes all you need is a statement accessory and Maya Rudolph did just that here. Posing on the red carpet, the star wore a cream knitted jumper and skirt combo, which was paired with toe shoes. But the standout piece was her chunky, metallic gold necklace, which she paired with some equally as bold earrings.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Another day, another glam get-up for Jennifer Lopez. Out and about in New York, the singer wore a faux fur white coat over a slip dress and a diamante rose design necklace. Jennifer then took it to another level with her metallic silver boots, as well as sporting a sultry smoky eye.

Nicole Scherzinger

(Image credit: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Nicole Scherzinger oozed glamour in this get-up on the red carpet. The pop star wore a sparkling, rhinestone encrusted bralette, along with a matching cream jacket and split skirt. For the accessories, Nicole went for a metallic silver YSL clutch and matching peep-toe sandals.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images/Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Rihanna can pull off pretty much any look and this one is no exception. Papped on the NYC streets, the singer an orange knit dress that co-ordinated with her bold matching mac. She accessorised with metallic gold boots and tonnes of gold jewellery. We love that her lippy was a bold orange colour, too!

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Eva Longoria looked stunning in this vibrant red asymetric dress, which featured a thigh-high side split. Accessory wise, the actor added metallic silver heels and gold drop earrings. Eva also styled her brown locks into soft, shiny waves.

Kylie Minogue

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/WireImage)

We love this stylish red carpet look from Kylie Minogue. The pop star wore a black dress that featured a bejewelled silver bodice and perfectly matched her metallic silver bag. If that wasn't enough, Kylie also wore metallic silver heels that featured teeny tiny beads.

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images/Arturo Holmes)

Halle Berry stunned on the red carpet at a showbiz event in March 2023. Striking a pose for the camera, the actor wore a white halterneck dress that was embellished with shimmering bronze roses. Adding a pair of metallic gold heels to the ensemble, the actor wore her brown hair in tight, glossy waves.