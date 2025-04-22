Helen Mirren's go-to accessory is a royal favourite that makes your outfit wedding season ready
If there’s one accessory we associate with Dame Helen Mirren it surely has to be this - and it’s the perfect piece for special occasions.
Even the best wedding guest dresses aren’t complete without some stand-out accessories. They can make all the difference, taking an outfit to a whole new level of elegance.
This is particularly important when there’s a smarter dress code and who better to show us how to accessorise our occasionwear than Dame Helen Mirren. Headbands are her go-tos for everything from film premieres to photocalls and often coordinates them to her gowns.
Earlier this month she attended the Cartier VIP view at the V&A Museum wearing a ruby red midi dress with a matching satin headband. You can style hair accessories like this in a number of ways, though Helen wore the headband pushed back behind her ears.
Shop Stunning Headbands
This denim-style fabric headband has a gorgeous knot at the top and is textured. You could wear this as a wedding day accessory or incorporate into your occasionwear looks for other events you've got coming up. It's also available in pink and is striking without being too much.
Sweep back your hair in style with this faux leather-trimmed headband. The textured fabric reminds us of raffia and feels very summery which is perfect for any weddings or garden parties you've got in your calendar.
Add some extra shimmer to your outfits with this black headband. It features lattice detailing with delicate silver embellishment and would look particularly sensational with a head-to-toe monochrome outfit.
Designed in a classic navy hue, this headband has fabulous plait detailing that makes it really stand out. The sheen of the satin gives this a glamorous edge but you could easily wear it as part of a smart-casual look as well as with occasionwear ensembles.
This knotted headband is crafted from a soft satin material and if you love the current trend for pistachio green, you might be especially tempted to pick this up. It's such a pretty pastel and would pop against a neutral outfit, though we'd also wear it with a matching green look.
This feels very neat and timeless and tends to be Helen’s preferred way of wearing the various headbands in her collection. Over the years she’s proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they work for any length of hair too.
When her hair is shorter, as it is right now, the Hollywood icon likes wearing her headbands with straight hair. A few years ago when she had longer tresses, Helen regularly styled them with loose waves instead, but both approaches looked gorgeous.
There’s something naturally quite regal about a headband and whether you go for an embellished design, or something plainer with a luxurious fabric like velvet or satin, they feel quite elevated. It’s no surprise, then, that Helen shares her love of headbands with the Royal Family.
We’ve seen the Princess of Wales, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice stepping out in headbands at so many different events. Since becoming Princess of Wales in 2022, Kate has moved towards wearing hats for a more formal edge, but the others remain headband fans.
Just days ago, Princess Beatrice wore the Gold Lace Halo headband by Justine Bradley-Hill Millinery to the royals’ traditional Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle.
Meanwhile, Helen Mirren wore an emerald green knotted headband to a reception at Highgrove House in March, styled with a floor length green gown. These smart outfits were very different, but the headbands tied in perfectly.
If you already have an outfit in mind for an upcoming wedding or another big event, then it’s worth considering adding a headband to finish off your look in style. We’d recommend following in Helen and the royals’ footsteps and choosing one that complements your clothing.
Alternatively, go for metallic or neutral hues like black, white or navy. They work with so many colours and so your headband can be re-worn time and time again with different pieces, from your best jumpsuits to a more low-key midi dress.
Don’t feel you have to style your hair a different way to accommodate this accessory either. The likes of Helen Mirren, Zara and Kate have shown that it’s far chicer to keep your hairstyle minimal when you’re wearing a statement headband.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
