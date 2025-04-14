Princess Beatrice just wore the maxi dress I've got my eye on for summer occasions - and she styled it with comfy Zara flats
She took style tips from Kate Middleton, choosing chic French brand Sezane
We're halfway through April, and although you've probably only just about got your head around not wearing boots and tights anymore, it's already time to start thinking about summer occasions.
From the best wedding guest dresses to more low-key frocks for family barbecues, invest in a good dress and it will see you right through the summer in style. Ideally, you want something light and airy, and a statement print will always help you stand out from the crowd.
Cue Princess Beatrice to offer us a dose of inspiration via her visit to the Grand Prix in Bahrain. She was pictured at the event with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi over the weekend, wearing the most exquisite dress by French clothing brand Sezane. You'll of course be aware that the Princess of Wales regularly shops there too!
Buy Beatrice's dress
Exact match
I spotted this dress on Instagram a few weeks ago now, and immediately fell in love with the geometric print. The embroidery is beautiful, and whilst £260 is an investment, to me it looks designer and therefore like it should cost far more! I could happily have believed it was Zimmermann or another of Kate's favourites, Beulah.
The button front makes it really versatile - note how it's styled on the model with suede boots. The print is a really pretty shade of green, and it's made from a cotton-linen blend fabric to help you keep your cool. I personally prefer long sleeves even when the sun is shining, and the tie belt detailing is the perfect finishing touch.
woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock tells me: "The royals love mixing in French fashion favourites with items from the best British clothing brands, and Princess Beatrice’s Sezane dress is a classic example.
"The Princess of Wales has also been spotted wearing Sezane in the past, and it strikes a lovely balance between being relatively affordable but also immaculately designed. When the royals want an off-duty look that still feels polished, Sezane is a great go-to."
Shop the look for less
For just over £28, this dress from H&M will help you get Bea's look for a whole lot less. The tiered design is really flattering, and the print is eye-catching enough to make you feel like a royal!
Beatrice's T-bar metallic flats are from none other than Zara, and although they are sold out, these slingbacks are a great alternative. It's proof that just because you're wearing a fancy dress, it doesn't mean you have to force your tiered feet into heels - particularly in the hot weather.
These are in my shopping basket as we speak. The ankle strap will keep these in place, whilst the woven detailing is perfectly on trend. Team with the best jeans for your body type by day, switching to dresses or wide leg trousers for evening.
Also in attendance was Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie - who wore the Reformation Frasier dress in forest green, and Natalie Pinkham, who also sported a French brand in the shape of these crochet trousers by Maje.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, but now lives in London. Outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Royal style made casual - Zara Tindall's one-shoulder dress, denim jacket and Aspinal bag are the epitome of chic summer comfort
Zara Tindall's outfit in Bahrain was a more relaxed take on her signature style and was made up of timeless staples.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
All the lessons we've learned from Professor Tim Spector on optimising your health and wellbeing
If anyone's qualified to give us lessons on how to eat better, it's Professor Tim Spector - and these are his best lessons
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Butter yellow might be the colour of the season, but Amal Clooney is making me want to try sunshine shades
Spark some joy by adding some statement yellow pieces to your wardrobe just in time for summer
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Need spring style inspiration? Jennifer Aniston proves a shirt dress is the most versatile item you can invest in
If you only buy one piece this weekend, make it a shirt dress
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Amanda Holden's gold choker necklace is the perfect jewellery to wear with collared shirts
Finding necklaces to wear with shirts can be tricky, but Amanda Holden has struck gold.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Ranvir Singh’s denim midi dress is perfect for April date nights
Your favourite jeans will always be an easy outfit staple but denim dresses have the same comfort factor and more elegance.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Clodagh McKenna's lemon-yellow apron makes this overlooked essential a key part of her outfit - and it matches her kitchen
We’ve all heard of matching your shoes to your handbag, but Clodagh McKenna has taken colour-coordination to another level.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Uniqlo's viral crossbody bag is now under £13 – here's why I'm snapping one up before summer begins
Sleek, functional, and surprisingly spacious – this bag is the ultimate travel companion
By Molly Smith Published
-
Styling leopard elegantly can be tricky but Eva Mendes' classic black tailoring and stiletto boots made it look easy
If you struggle with knowing how to style daring leopard print pieces, making note of Eva Mendes' satin midi skirt look will be worth your time.
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Scarlett Johansson's fisherman sandals are the only shoes that matter this spring
She wore socks and sandals in the chicest way possible
By Caroline Parr Published