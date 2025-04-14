Princess Beatrice just wore the maxi dress I've got my eye on for summer occasions - and she styled it with comfy Zara flats

We're halfway through April, and although you've probably only just about got your head around not wearing boots and tights anymore, it's already time to start thinking about summer occasions.

From the best wedding guest dresses to more low-key frocks for family barbecues, invest in a good dress and it will see you right through the summer in style. Ideally, you want something light and airy, and a statement print will always help you stand out from the crowd.

Cue Princess Beatrice to offer us a dose of inspiration via her visit to the Grand Prix in Bahrain. She was pictured at the event with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi over the weekend, wearing the most exquisite dress by French clothing brand Sezane. You'll of course be aware that the Princess of Wales regularly shops there too!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Buy Beatrice's dress

Exact match Sezane Silvana Dress £260 at Sezane I spotted this dress on Instagram a few weeks ago now, and immediately fell in love with the geometric print. The embroidery is beautiful, and whilst £260 is an investment, to me it looks designer and therefore like it should cost far more! I could happily have believed it was Zimmermann or another of Kate's favourites, Beulah. The button front makes it really versatile - note how it's styled on the model with suede boots. The print is a really pretty shade of green, and it's made from a cotton-linen blend fabric to help you keep your cool. I personally prefer long sleeves even when the sun is shining, and the tie belt detailing is the perfect finishing touch.

woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock tells me: "The royals love mixing in French fashion favourites with items from the best British clothing brands, and Princess Beatrice’s Sezane dress is a classic example.

"The Princess of Wales has also been spotted wearing Sezane in the past, and it strikes a lovely balance between being relatively affordable but also immaculately designed. When the royals want an off-duty look that still feels polished, Sezane is a great go-to."

Shop the look for less

H&M Tiered Maxi Dress £28.05 (was £32.99) at H&M For just over £28, this dress from H&M will help you get Bea's look for a whole lot less. The tiered design is really flattering, and the print is eye-catching enough to make you feel like a royal! Zara Metallic Braided Slingback Shoes £49.99 at Zara UK Beatrice's T-bar metallic flats are from none other than Zara, and although they are sold out, these slingbacks are a great alternative. It's proof that just because you're wearing a fancy dress, it doesn't mean you have to force your tiered feet into heels - particularly in the hot weather. Boden Pointed Toe Cap Flats-Gold Woven Leather £120 at Boden These are in my shopping basket as we speak. The ankle strap will keep these in place, whilst the woven detailing is perfectly on trend. Team with the best jeans for your body type by day, switching to dresses or wide leg trousers for evening.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also in attendance was Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie - who wore the Reformation Frasier dress in forest green, and Natalie Pinkham, who also sported a French brand in the shape of these crochet trousers by Maje.

