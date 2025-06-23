Princess Eugenie stands out from the crowd with chilli-red high street dress that I’ve got my eye on for summer occasions

Princess Eugenie definitely saved the best till last at this year’s Ascot as she stepped out on the final day wearing a fabulous fiery-red frock. It immediately caught my eye amongst a sea of pastel dresses and I was even more intrigued when I discovered it was a £199 design by British clothing brand, Whistles.

Although the royals do love mixing high street and high-end pieces, their Ascot looks are often very luxurious. It was refreshing to see Princess Eugenie wearing arguably one of the best summer dresses of the season with a more modest price tag.

The Twist Neck Crepe Midi Dress has a fit-and-flare silhouette that accentuates the waist and a beautiful twisted neckline with a subtle keyhole detail. This design is incredibly timeless and sophisticated, which made it perfect for the races.

(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Exact Match Whistles Red Twist Neck Midi Dress £199 at Whistles Unlike many of the frocks we saw at Ascot this year, Princess Eugenie's red dress is a high street piece. The Whistles design has a subtle twisted keyhole detail at the neckline, a fitted bodice and a flowing midi-length skirt. The colour is such a fun shade for summer and would go well with neutral or metallic accessories. Cos Twist Detail Red Midi Dress £85 at Cos Like Princess Eugenie's dress, this one has a twist detail, but it's at the waist instead. Crafted from soft cotton, it's sleeveless and the hem is softly flared. This dress is smart enough to work for special occasions with heels and a clutch and with white trainers or flat sandals it would be more relaxed. Mango Gathered Hem Red Dress £49.99 at Mango This dress is an affordable option if you want to add some bright red into your summer wardrobe. The neckline is rounded and the hem is gathered for a touch of subtle interest. Follow Princess Eugenie's example and style with taupe heels and a matching bag.

However, although it’s on the formal side, the relaxed short sleeves and crepe fabric mean that you could also dress it down a little more as part of a smart-casual outfit. The colour is also sensational for so many different summer events, from garden parties to BBQs and date nights.

Princess Eugenie doesn’t wear red that often and the Whistles dress is a chilli-red with a hint of orange to it. This makes it more warm-toned, which looks so stunning on a bright, sunny day.

Such a statement shade can feel a little daunting to style, but red is one of those colours that I think is far more versatile than you think. It looks great with blue and white, so denim jeans or skirts work well with red tops.

(Image credit: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Shop Princess Eugenie's Accessories

Exact Match Aquazzura 85mm Bow Tie Pumps £663 at FarFetch Aquazzura is one of the royals' favourite shoe brands and these Bow Tie Pumps are an investment item that's simultaneously classic and a little unique thanks to the detailing at the back. The Bow Tie heels come in different colours, but Princess Eugenie owns them in this neutral shade. Ajvani Slingback Court Shoe Heels Was £42.99, Now £31.99 at Debenhams Available in a huge range of colours, these neutral faux suede slingbacks have a manageable kitten heel and a strap that secures around the ankle with a buckle. They're affordable and classic enough to work with so many different outfits. Charles & Keith Ivory Octavia Bag £89 at Charles & Keith This neat top-handle bag is beautiful in this ivory tone, with the contrasting gold hardware. There are also several other colours available to choose from and it also comes with a detachable shoulder strap. Inside, there's plenty of room for all your essentials too.

You could also throw a denim jacket on with a dress like Princess Eugenie’s if the weather is cooler. Metallics and neutral hues like taupe and tan complement the warmth of red and many of us already have staple heels and bags in our collection in these colours.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This includes the King’s niece, who brought out her Aquazzura Bow Tie Pumps for the second time at Royal Ascot 2025. She wore them to the races several times last year too and these luxury heels are made from soft suede.

Side cut-outs and a bow at the back are a fun update on the classic court shoe shape and Aquazzura founder Edgardo Orsorio has described the design as the "ultimate pump with a twist".

(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Side cut-outs and a bow at the back are a fun update on the classic court shoe shape and Aquazzura founder Edgardo Orsorio has described the design as the "ultimate pump with a twist". The pinky-beige versions were wonderful with the red dress and Princess Eugenie went for a similar colour handbag too.

She carried an M2Malletier Amor Fati bag with its distinctive bar-shaped top handle strap. To match her chilli-red dress, the royal wore a red Emily London Newmarket Hat secured over her shoulder-length hair, which she left loose.

This ensemble showcased how to style vibrant colours in an elegant way and was one of my favourite royal looks from Ascot this year. To make it less dressy, I’d swap the heels for sleek flat sandals or plimsoll trainers and add a crossbody bag.