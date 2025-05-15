Princess Beatrice’s ruby red gown has catapulted maxi dresses to the top of my must-wear list for summer events
Wedding season is officially here and even if you don’t have one in the calendar, summer is still a busy time for other social gatherings.
Summer events can often call for a smarter outfit than the classic ‘jeans and a T-shirt’ combination. I find the best wedding guest dresses can work for everything from garden parties to weddings, christenings and date nights - and midi dresses have always been my go-to.
However, there’s now a new style on my radar for summer 2025 - maxi dresses. I used to think they were too much or too fussy, but Princess Beatrice’s Rebecca Vallance belted maxi has convinced me that they are worth wearing more of.
The King’s niece attended The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on 13th May. So did Queen Camilla, whose late brother Mark Shand co-founded the charity in 2002, but whilst she wore an all-white outfit, Beatrice went bold in scarlet.
Shop Princess Beatrice's Dress And Alternatives
Exact Match
Princess Beatrice's exact dress is one of those show-stopping gowns that's a real investment for your wardrobe and is sure to make a statement whenever you wear it. The brocade fabric with the floral detailing, short sleeves and belted waist are all so stunning and if scarlet isn't for you, it also comes in pink and aqua.
The Ansley dress is part of Phase Eight's premium occasionwear range and it's such a sophisticated maxi design. The ruching on the straps frames the sweetheart neckline and bodice and the maxi skirt has pleats that give it extra dimension.
Although the royals often fly the flag for the best British clothing brands, Australian designer Rebecca Vallance is a favourite of Zara Tindall and Beatrice is on board too. Her maxi dress was short-sleeved and crafted from a metallic brocade fabric.
This really caught the light at the event and the understated floral pattern was very in-keeping with the location. The bodice was fitted and the floor-length skirt flared out just below the belt.
If you’re styling a maxi dress with a voluminous skirt then I would recommend going for a design like this that has a more fitted top half. This helps to balance the drama of the longer skirt, making it feel a lot more polished.
With sleeker, A-line maxi dresses this isn’t so much of a consideration as they don’t have as much potential to feel ballgown-esque. Princess Beatrice’s maxi dress comes in three colours but I love that she steered away from the pastel pink and aqua and went for ruby red.
It is one of those shades that works all year round and is instantly striking, but looks great with tan, black, white and metallics. If, like me, you prefer neutral accessories to maximise their versatility then you can easily pair them with a red frock.
Even if this hue isn’t what you have in mind when you’re thinking about what to wear to a wedding or other event, a maxi dress is a lovely choice. Princess Beatrice showed how feminine and elegant they can look.
Shop More Maxi Dresses
We saw Princess Beatrice wear this Sézane dress earlier this year and Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr has her eye on it too. It's got mother of pearl buttons, a waist belt and is fully embroidered. This is one of those items you'll have in your collection for so many years.
As soon as I saw the pistachio green shade of this dress I fell in love with it and it's such a huge trending colour for the season. It's got a ribbed bodice and pleated skirt, as well as a high neckline and sleeveless design. The knitted material means you can more easily wear this as a smart-casual piece, styled with flats or trainers.
Keeping to a timeless shape like a shirt style, A-line or even a halterneck if you like that neckline, will help ensure your dress doesn’t feel overpowering. Wearing a longer skirt also feels instantly quite special and elevated since they’re something many people tend to wear less often than midi dresses.
This is the case even if the design itself is more relaxed. The Princess styled her ruby red gown with burgundy velvet Jimmy Choo court shoes and a white envelope clutch bag.
When it comes to accessories, take the same approach as you would with your staple midi dresses. I would either coordinate my shoes and bag to my dress or go entirely neutral and Beatrice did a mix of both.
Espadrille wedges are a pretty choice to bring a summery feel to a maxi dress outfit. It makes sense that Princess Beatrice went slightly more formal for the Evening of Art and Conservation.
The Elephant Family works in partnership with homegrown conservation experts to help tackle challenges facing Asia’s wildlife, including Asian elephants. Queen Camilla and King Charles became Joint Presidents of the charity following Mark Shand’s passing in 2014.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
