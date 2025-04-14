Royal style made casual - Zara Tindall's one-shoulder dress, denim jacket and Aspinal bag are the epitome of chic summer comfort
Zara Tindall's outfit in Bahrain was a more relaxed take on her signature style and was made up of timeless staples.
We all know the royals are experts at putting together formal and smart-casual outfits, but Zara Tindall nails off-duty looks too. The King’s niece stepped out on 13th April for the F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain wearing a gorgeous asymmetric dress with her trusty Aspinal bag and carrying a blue denim jacket as an extra layer.
In the glorious sunshine she embraced relaxed summer styling and we can’t help being inspired by her ensemble. After stepping out in a long-sleeved blue and white Scanlan Theodore dress the day before, Zara bared one shoulder in her black dress.
The bodice was shirred which feels more casual and is very comfortable. Anything with stretch is a plus in our book, especially if you’re going to be out and about all day like she was.
Recreate Zara Tindall's Outfit
We love an elasticated, shirred bodice and this one shoulder dress has this detail, as well as a swishy A-line skirt. It also comes in soft blue and leopard print, but the black version looks incredibly similar to Zara Tindall's outfit in Bahrain. Slip on your favourite sandals, wedges or trainers and you're good to go.
This cotton-rich denim jacket is a staple for casual layering throughout the spring and summer months. It has a regular fit with a touch of stretch and the collared neckline and button-through front are timeless. Throw on with flowing dresses or create a double denim look with jeans.
Exact Match
Crafted from luxurious full-grain leather, this camera crossbody bag has been in Zara's collection for a while and we're not at all surprised. This comes in so many colours, but the tan pebble-finish one is the perfect accessory to complete your summer outfits and fit your everyday essentials.
This dress feels slightly smarter than Zara Tindall's relaxed day dress, but has a beautiful asymmetric design too. It's made from 100% breathable linen and would look sensational dressed up with black heeled sandals or espadrilles, or dressed down with trainers.
This jacket has a gorgeous black pleat that makes this classic design more special. The denim has a lovely vintage-style wash to it and there is a small amount of stretch for comfort. It also features a spread collar, buttoned cuffs and pockets.
Classic and elegant, this bag is made from leather and comes with an adjustable strap so you can switch up it's look. The zip fastening keeps your belongings secure and although it's small enough to be a great evening bag, it's also roomy enough to fit your essentials.
Zara Tindall’s dress flared out from the waist into what looks like an A-line shaped midi skirt. This gave this piece an elegant edge to balance with the more daring one-shoulder design.
The royals tend to mostly steer clear of anything off shoulder, but one-shoulder dresses are a notable exception. The Princess of Wales has famously worn her iconic Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown to the BAFTAs twice and Zara’s outfit was perfect for a hot day.
This style is something that we see with a lot of the best wedding guest dresses each year. Although it seems very bold, it still gives you some shoulder coverage and frames your décolletage.
A one-shoulder dress or top is something a little different and special, but is more understated than a fully sleeveless item.
The equestrian royal opted for one of her favourite bags to keep her essentials in for her day at the F1. She’s a big fan of championing British clothing brands and her bag collection features several Aspinal of London pieces.
In Bahrain she wore her £295 tan pebble-finish camera bag, though she also owns it in cream. It’s great if you want to be handsfree and just take your essentials with you.
The camera bag comes in so many different colours and finishes, but we particularly liked the contrast of the tan against Zara’s black dress. The lighter tone lifted the colour palette of her outfit.
We might not have been able to see which shoes she chose in a picture taken on the day, but matching tan sandals would have been our choice to tie her accessories together.
Zara Tindall didn’t need to wear an extra layer but she brought one with her just in case - a blue denim jacket. Denim is one of those fabrics that the royals wear sparingly and when we do see them wearing it, it’s usually in the form of jeans.
A denim jacket is a brilliant staple for spring and summer as it’s more lightweight than a leather jacket or blazer and feels more casual. You can use them to dress down a smarter outfit and some have stretch to them which makes them even comfier.
Blue denim can also be styled as you would any neutral colour so Zara’s jacket would have worked beautifully with the rest of her look if she had worn it.
She finished off her outfit with a selection of gold jewellery items, including delicate layered necklaces and hoop earrings.
Sunglasses shielded her eyes from the sun and she looked happy and relaxed. Zara has attended several days of the F1 and she wasn’t the only royal there.
She was there alongside her brother Peter Phillips, their cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
