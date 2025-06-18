Zara Tindall's posie print dress and rose pink accessories have set the bar high for the rest of Royal Ascot

Zara Tindall is a Royal Ascot regular. We're certainly hoping to see her attend most or even all of the days this time around!

So if you're wondering what to wear to Royal Ascot, she's the one to look to for inspiration. Yesterday she chose a beautiful cornflower blue dress by Rebecca Vallance, but with the help of stylist Annie Miall today's look is our new favourite.

Zara chose a dress by British clothing brand Anna Mason for the occasion. If that name seems familiar, it's because she's worn a similar style before - plus, the Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton is a fan too.

Aside from the pretty floral print, which she picked up perfectly with rose pink earrings and accessories, the fact that this dress is 100% cotton makes it spot on for a sunny day like today. Occasionwear in a heatwave is easier than you might think!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

The chunky pink headband, sunglasses and matching drop earrings tied the whole look together flawlessly. And as if that wasn't chic enough, Zara also added a pair of rose pink suede court shoes by Emmy London.

She's worn these before, and has even previously teamed them with her clever heel trick, which our Royal Editor Emma Shacklock spotted at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also in attendance at Royal Ascot on Wednesday was the Prince of Wales and his mother-in-law. Carole Middleton looked resplendent in a butter yellow lace dress, which is from none other than high street favourite ME+EM.

Tomorrow is Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, and there will be more glamour from the racecourse on Friday and Saturday.