Make way, Zara Tindall just made cornflower blue a must-wear for June and her pink clutch was the chicest finishing touch

Knowing what to wear to the races is second nature to Zara Tindall and she’s started off strong with her first look at Royal Ascot this year. The equestrian royal will probably make several more appearances before it ends, but her cornflower blue midi dress will be hard to beat.

It’s by one of Zara’s favourite designers, Rebecca Vallance, and she wore it earlier this year during her trip to Australia for the Magic Millions events. It ticks so many boxes for timeless Ascot style - with a slight twist! The front section of the bodice has a lace panel, giving a semi-sheer effect that the royals don’t often go for.

It looks to be lined in a neutral fabric which ensures the lace panel isn’t too revealing. This has the added benefit of making the floral detailing really shine in contrast and the neat collar and feminine puffed sleeves also balanced things out.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The colour was sensational and as a fan of pastel shades all year round (and especially in summer), I was transfixed by this cornflower blue. There’s nothing wishy-washy about this tone but it’s still got the softness I love about pastels over bright hues.

It was striking in the June sunshine at Ascot and I can imagine this as a wedding guest dress or a garden party look. A dress in a similar shade to Zara Tindall’s would be a lovely alternative to a classic white frock when you want your outfit to exude understated elegance.

Tan, white and natural woven accessories are always popular this time of year and they’d complement a dusty blue dress perfectly. For an elevated feel, metallic shoes and bags are gorgeous options that can bring a dressier edge to a blue ensemble.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Although she’s partial to a silver shoe every now and again, Zara went for beige suede court shoes with her Rebecca Vallance dress. Going so neutral and classic with her heels was a clever move as she added a contrasting colour with her other accessories.

Her hat and clutch bag were both pale pink. Styling pink and blue together isn’t a go-to for me though Zara might just have convinced me to give it a try sometime. The King’s niece could have easily opted to go for a head-to-toe blue outfit.

Tonal looks are popular with the royals and I can see why as they bring an instant sense of cohesion. But Zara’s contrasting pink accessories were a little different and, if anything, they actually made the dress pop even more as it was the only blue element.

(Image credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

She finished off her outfit with the Finlay Ledbury sunglasses and swept her short blonde hair into a wavy updo. Zara wasn’t the only royal who went all-out with pastels for the first day of Royal Ascot as Queen Camilla stepped out in an aqua dress and Princess Beatrice wore a pink and white gingham frock.

I’d expect Zara to attend the races multiple times again this week and she rarely wears the same colour twice. Pale pink, butter yellow and soothing green are more favourites for Ascot and I’ll be keeping an eye out to see whether she brings back old favourites like this Rebecca Vallance dress or debuts new dresses instead.