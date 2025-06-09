Zara Tindall made this distinctive colour a summer must-have – her pretty jumpsuit is from a high street favourite

While we love Zara's collection of casual staples, from her favourite jeans to her best white trainers, it's her bright and playful approach to formal wear that really catches our attention. She has never been one to shy away from bright and bold colour and one specific look of her's from last year sticks in the mind.

Rivalling any of the best wedding guest dresses, she stepped out in the Silk Wide Leg Jumpsuit from ME+EM (which is still available to buy) for the 2024 Celebrity Golf Classic tournament. The striking magenta jumpsuit still takes the ticket as one of the best jumpsuits we've seen her in and was the epitome of summer occasion dressing. Ideal for formal events, or for adding a bright pop of colour to your holiday wardrobe, it proves that even the most vivid hues can be beautifully sophisticated.

Sure, experimenting with colour in your wardrobe can be daunting, but the stunning magenta shade of Zara's jumpsuit has us re-evaluating that fear.

Shop Zara's style

Tahari ASL Cross Neck Sleeveless Scuba Crepe Jumpsuit £106.18 / $139 at Nordstrom This stunning jumpsuit is an occasion piece you can wear to any summer event. With a similar high-sitting neckline to Zara's ME+EM piece, wide legs and a flattering belted waist, it's easy to slip into and finish off with muted accessories. The berry pink magenta colour is so striking. Dress the Population Gloria Front Zip Jumpsuit £189.44 / $248 at Nordstrom It doesn't come cheap, but this Dress The Population jumpsuit is a striking jumpsuit that will work across the seasons and for any event. With a sleek silhouette that skims and flatters the figure before falling into straight legs, it has a stylish waist tie detail and can be dressed up in an instant with a pair of heels. Mango Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit £76.38 / $99.99 at Nordstrom This jumpsuit has such a simple silhouette, with its crew neckline, wide legs and belted waist, leaving the magenta pink shade as its standout element. With slightly longer sleeves, it offers more coverage around the arms then Zara's style, but still retains that stylish edge we love about her look.

Shop matching accessories

Open Edit Remington Ankle Strap Sandal £53.43 / $69.95 at Nordstrom A pair of strappy, nude heels will go with absolutely anything in your formal wear wardrobe and are ideal for moments when you want to let your outfit do the talking. This pair are so versatile, with their barely there straps and low heel. Mango Slim Canvas Chain Handle Bag £45.82 / $59.99 at Nordstrom Much like with a pair of nude heels, you can't go wrong with a muted occasion wear handbag. This Mango piece is perfectly understated with its slim design, neutral colour and minimal details. It also comes with a detachable crossbody strap for added versatility and ease - and it's ideal for travelling. Kenneth Cole One-Button Satin Blazer £66.80 (was £121.45) / $87.45 (was $159) at Nordstrom For some extra coverage around the arms or to keep out the chill come evening, this magenta blazer will polish off your jumpsuit ensemble with a chic and sophisticated flair. It is a piece you can dress up or down year-round.

The luxurious and quiet luxury look of muted neutrals and timeless white dresses will always have their place in formal wear, but Zara proves that stepping out of your comfort zone and going bright and bold with your outfit choices can really pay off.

This purple-toned pink is a really flattering colour on her, with it complementing her skin tone and sleek blonde bob perfectly - we're sold on magenta.

Aside from the summery palette, the cut and silhouette of this jumpsuit are what really stand out. Loose and flowing at the legs with unique details above the waist, the eye is instantly drawn upwards to the standout neckline and cutout detail. Cutouts can be tricky to get right, especially in formal wear, but this particular take on the trend is a brilliant example of how to incorporate them into your wardrobe tastefully.

With a high neckline, feminine ruffled shoulder detailing, and wide pleated trousers that are ideal for staying cool in the warmer months, both comfort and sophistication are covered.

Ready to take the plunge with a similarly statement hue but wondering what colour suits me? This is a shade that will work for every skin tone, so there is really no going wrong.