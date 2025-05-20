Zara Tindall looked effortlessly polished in white jeans and sleek sneakers - and expertly styled a pop of Barbie pink

Zara Tindall's polished style was on display when she hit the golf course with her husband Mike, demonstrating how to style white jeans for an elevated casual look.

In an Instagram post from spring 2024, Zara Tindall looked relaxed and happy as she posed alongside her husband Mike Tindall, embracing him following a charity game of golf. The couple sported matching Barbie pink polo shirts, looking equally striking as Mike matched his chinos to the bold color and pulled together a monochrome outfit we'll be taking inspiration from all season long. And while Zara went with something a little more understated, her outfit is no less memorable.

Styling her own pink polo shirt, she paired it with some white jeans and sleek white lace-up sneakers. The outfit is a great reminder of how elegant white jeans can be, especially if you opt for a flattering straight-leg style like Zara has.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "Don't make the mistake of overlooking white jeans in favor of trusty old blue or black. As Zara proves, they lend themselves well to having a bit more fun with color in the rest of your outfit, and they feel so fresh for the warmer months."

Mike captioned the sweet photograph, "I finally convinced Zara to stop practising her putting and have a photo with me!' The former rugby player and podcast host was referring to Zara's golf moves during the charity golf day.

The Celebrity Golf Classic tournament, which took place in Birmingham in 2024, was the 11th golf charity event hosted by Mike, raising money for the Matt Hampson Foundation and the Cure Parkinson's charity.

Followers were quick to comment on Zara's "confident" outfit, with one writing, "That outfit says absolute confidence." While another wrote, "Pretty in pink. OK, you too, Mike." And a third said, "Rockin the Barbie look …Ken." And another commented on the all-white ensemble, "Brave to wear that outfit" (but we're not sure whether they're referring to the bright white jeans or Mike's all-pink ensemble).

The couple are popular with royal fans, who often praise their down-to-earth nature. "Mike Tindall you are punching your wife is such a talent," wrote another fan cheekily on the photograph. While another said, "Gorgeous picture xxxx love the relationship you both have."

