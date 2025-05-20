Zara Tindall looked effortlessly polished in white jeans and sleek sneakers - and expertly styled a pop of Barbie pink
Zara Tindall looks sporty yet chic while posing with Mike during a charity golf tournament
Zara Tindall's polished style was on display when she hit the golf course with her husband Mike, demonstrating how to style white jeans for an elevated casual look.
In an Instagram post from spring 2024, Zara Tindall looked relaxed and happy as she posed alongside her husband Mike Tindall, embracing him following a charity game of golf. The couple sported matching Barbie pink polo shirts, looking equally striking as Mike matched his chinos to the bold color and pulled together a monochrome outfit we'll be taking inspiration from all season long. And while Zara went with something a little more understated, her outfit is no less memorable.
Styling her own pink polo shirt, she paired it with some white jeans and sleek white lace-up sneakers. The outfit is a great reminder of how elegant white jeans can be, especially if you opt for a flattering straight-leg style like Zara has.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "Don't make the mistake of overlooking white jeans in favor of trusty old blue or black. As Zara proves, they lend themselves well to having a bit more fun with color in the rest of your outfit, and they feel so fresh for the warmer months."
A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12)
A photo posted by on
Shop Zara's sporty style
Mike captioned the sweet photograph, "I finally convinced Zara to stop practising her putting and have a photo with me!' The former rugby player and podcast host was referring to Zara's golf moves during the charity golf day.
The Celebrity Golf Classic tournament, which took place in Birmingham in 2024, was the 11th golf charity event hosted by Mike, raising money for the Matt Hampson Foundation and the Cure Parkinson's charity.
Followers were quick to comment on Zara's "confident" outfit, with one writing, "That outfit says absolute confidence." While another wrote, "Pretty in pink. OK, you too, Mike." And a third said, "Rockin the Barbie look …Ken." And another commented on the all-white ensemble, "Brave to wear that outfit" (but we're not sure whether they're referring to the bright white jeans or Mike's all-pink ensemble).
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The couple are popular with royal fans, who often praise their down-to-earth nature. "Mike Tindall you are punching your wife is such a talent," wrote another fan cheekily on the photograph. While another said, "Gorgeous picture xxxx love the relationship you both have."
Want to copy Zara's practical yet oh-so chic style? These are some of our favorite white buys available on the high street right now.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
-
-
Princess Anne's unusual nickname for King Charles shows just how 'close' they really are
The Princess Royal has the sweetest nickname for her brother King Charles and has been described by an expert as his 'right-hand woman'
-
One co-ord, so much versatility - Amanda Holden is fabulous in candy pink maxi skirt and matching top at Chelsea Flower Show
The TV star broke the floral mold with a chevron-striped skirt and top set from one of the royals' favourite brands.
-
One co-ord, so much versatility - Amanda Holden is fabulous in candy pink maxi skirt and matching top at Chelsea Flower Show
The TV star broke the floral mold with a chevron-striped skirt and top set from one of the royals' favourite brands.
-
I'll let you in on a secret - the power mesh lining in this swimsuit is doing a great job holding in my tummy!
I'm really impressed with this Magisculpt swimsuit - it's a flattering shape, comfy to wear and a great colour too
-
It's official, cargo pants are back, and Katie Holmes just showcased the easiest and most stylish way to make this nostalgic trouser trend work for 2025
A staple of 90s style, Katie Holmes just gave this relaxed trouser cut a sophisticated makeover that makes it ever so elegant
-
Sorry skinny jeans, Sienna Miller's relaxed pants are the only denim I'm wearing this season
Wearing the sneaker of the year - Sienna Miller nails effortlessly cool city styling
-
Don't try the boho trend without seeing Rixo's new Spirit of Sol collection first
Full of floaty floral dresses and 70s-inspired crochet, Rixo's latest line is the way to channel your inner free spirit this season
-
I've found it: a confidence-boosting beach cover-up for holidays, thanks to Shania Twain
The singer showed off her style know-how on the beach in an embroidered design
-
Jelly shoes as an adult? This is the surprising new season shoe trend that I just can't ignore
Playful, elevated, and unexpectedly chic – this is the shoe comeback you didn't see coming
-
Jennifer Aniston's understated floral maxi dress is the summer piece you'll be wearing all year round
If you're looking for a summer-ready maxi dress that you can easily wear all year round, look no further than Jennifer Aniston's high-neck style.