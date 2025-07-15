Queen Camilla embraces premium high street accessories with this new raffia bag - and it’s still available right now

Queen Camilla loves her luxury accessories, whether it’s her timeless Chanel handbag or the blue agate Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet she’s rarely seen without. However, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t enjoy wearing much more affordable options too.

Her latest handbag was a gorgeous find from one of our favourite premium high street brands, Rixo, and it screams summer with its raffia design. Woven bags complement summer dresses perfectly and she wore hers with an electric blue Anna Valentine frock as she unveiled the new RHS and BBC Radio 2’s Dog Garden at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

The Queen has been Patron of the charity since 2016 and her outfit was elegant but low-key. Her bag is the £145 Milana Raffia Bag in the cream colourway and it’s handcrafted by skilled artisans.

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Exact Match Rixo Milana Raffia Bag in Cream £145 at Rixo Made from 100% raffia, the Rixo Milana bag is handcrafted by skilled artisans and is embroidered with flowers that give it extra dimension. As Queen Camilla showed, it's the perfect size for day-to-day as it can fit your essentials, though it's also dainty enough to work as an evening bag.

Shop More Options

Style Match Rixo Milana Raffle Bag in Black £145 at Rixo If you love Queen Camilla's raffia bag, but prefer black handbags then you might be thrilled to discover it also comes in this tone. The floral detailing comes up more subtle on this version and it's perfect for pairing with both colourful and monochrome outfits. Mango Double-Handle Fibre Bag £45.99 at Mango Made from natural fibres, this summery bag comes with two top handle straps as well as a longer shoulder strap so you can wear it in different ways. It closes with a magnetic button and has an inner drawstring lining to keep your belongings secure. M&S Per Una Straw Tote Bag £39.50 at M&S This tote bag from M&S's Per Una collection is woven from tactile jute and has two top handles so you can carry it easily. An interior canvas pouch with a drawstring fastening keeps your essentials secure. Take on holiday or wear with your favourite hot weather outfits.

Made from raffia, it’s got floral detailing across the centre which makes it feel extra summery and feminine. The tone of Queen Camilla’s bag is not only very classic for raffia bags, but very versatile too, as it works with any other shade.

This is something woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, believes is a major plus for this bag style.

"You'll no doubt know Rixo for their beautiful occasion dresses, but you might not be as familiar with their accessories," she says. "Two of my favourite summer bags are from Rixo, and the best thing about this raffia style is that it will go with absolutely everything in your summer capsule wardrobe. The plaited straps and floral detailing on this artisanal bag are stunning!"

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re looking to invest in a gorgeous new handbag for the season I would recommend keeping to a neutral colour palette for this reason. To get even more wear out of your bag, it’s worth picking one that’s roomy enough for your essentials but not so bulky it looks out of place as an evening accessory.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her Majesty’s Rixo Milana bag ticks that box perfectly and I can imagine her packing it for her annual summer break next month, as well as carrying it at other engagements. Raffia and straw accessories bring a beachy feel to an outfit without being really casual.

You can use them to make your ensembles feel seasonal and they’re simple enough to work with different levels of formality, from your best wedding guest dresses to shorts and a T-shirt.

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Camilla has been spotted carrying this several times and typically styles it with a blue midi dress and neutral heels, just like she did at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. This is her uniform in the warmer months and it was delightfully chic for this visit.

The Dog Garden was designed by Monty Don for Chelsea Flower Show, with the idea of it being a blueprint for all the things dogs love. It’s a calming space for rescue dogs and Queen Camilla got to meet some adorable canines - one of whom looked as interested in her handbag are I am!