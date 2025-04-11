From screen to street: Iconic movie looks that started trends

Some on-screen styles don’t just wow in the moment; they leave a permanent mark on our wardrobes.

Whether it was Audrey Hepburn's LBD, Elizabeth Taylor’s eyeliner, or Dorothy’s sparkly slippers, these iconic silver screen looks didn’t just dazzle - they defined! Moving beyond costume, they sparked trends, shifted style mindsets, and made us fall in love with fashion again, again and again.

Be it tailored, tartan, or totally over the top, these screen-stealing showstoppers prove one thing: sometimes the most iconic looks aren’t born on runways, they’re made for the movies.

Iconic movie looks that started trends

Liza Minnelli – Cabaret (1972)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Sally Bowles in Cabaret, Liza Minnelli captivated audiences not only with her electric performance, but with that bold look! The inky bob, smokey eyes, bold red lips - not to mention those drawn-on lashes and beauty spot! Liza perfectly captured a sultry, showbiz-meets-underground vibe. But it wasn’t just the makeup that stole the show. Her unforgettable mix of lingerie-inspired outfits and decadent accessories channelled 1930s Berlin with a glam-punk twist. From the black sequin cloche hat and fur coat combo to the bowler hat and suspenders, her wardrobe sparked a cabaret-chic trend that echoed through the ’70s and ’80s, influencing designers and pop icons alike.

Faye Dunaway – Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lighting up the screen as bad girl Bonnie Parker in Bonnie and Clyde, Faye Dunaway’s onscreen wardrobe was a true style sensation, with audiences falling hard for her unique mix of feminine tailoring and gangster swagger. Oozing 1930s elegance with a rebellious edge, Faye gave berets, pencil skirts, silk blouses and those now-iconic neck scarves the limelight they deserved, turning them into must-have trend pieces by the late ’60s and early '70s, and ultimately romanticising a fashion blueprint that still gets reimagined today.

Ali MacGraw – Love Story (1970)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bringing an Ivy League preppy aesthetic to the masses in the early ’70s, Ali MacGraw’s character Jenny Cavilleri inspired a Love Story of camel coats, rollnecks, pleated skirts, and long scarves. It became a fashion blueprint for the classic, all-American look, blended with a touch of intellectual chic, that sparked a quiet fashion moment, especially among young women keen to channel a style that felt effortlessly relaxed and studious, yet refined and feminine.

Olivia Newton-John - Grease (1978)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Sandy utters the immortal line, “Tell me about it, stud,” she doesn’t just set hearts racing; she reveals one of cinema’s most enviable glow-ups! Gone is the sweet, preppy look, and in comes sassy bad girl Sandyl: the black off-the-shoulder Bardot top and skin-tight leather trousers, paired with red lips and matching heels, all topped off with that voluminous perm. Ultimately, Olivia Newton-John’s transformation scene in Grease helped to reintroduce late-’50s rebel glam to an eager late-’70s audience, inspiring a rebirth of leather-clad confidence and proving that good girls can go bad in style.

Audrey Hepburn - Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

(Image credit: Alamy)

We can’t talk about iconic movie looks without referencing Audrey Hepburn’s unforgettable turn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, with Holly Golightly making the little black dress a must-have wardrobe staple for the ages. While it inspired countless imitations in the years that followed, the original was a sleeveless, floor-length Givenchy gown, paired to perfection with long black gloves, oversized sunglasses, a chic updo, and a multi-strand pearl necklace, culminating in a polished, playful, and impossibly glamorous silhouette that blended old Hollywood sophistication with Parisian chic. And let’s not forget the other fashion trends Miss Golightly inspired! From trench coats and ballet flats to oversized hats and that cigarette holder, this movie unquestionably cemented Audrey’s status as an onscreen style icon for the ages.

Uma Thurman - Pulp Fiction (1994)

(Image credit: Alamy)

It felt like Uma Thurman’s daringly pulled back look as Mia Wallace became a style reference overnight. Dressed in a simply yet crisp white shirt, cropped black trousers, dark lipstick, and sharp bob with that heavy blunt fringe, her effortlessly cool look was complete; stripped-back but striking. Modern, unfussy, and slightly offbeat, the outfit sparked a wave of ’90s minimalism, with tailored basics and monochrome styling suddenly feeling bolder and more rebellious.

Diana Ross – Mahogany (1975)

(Image credit: Alamy)

In a rags-to-riches movie that sees department store worker Tracy Chambers transform into a runway model, you know the clothes are going to be goooood! But more than that, Diana Ross, who stars as fashion designer-in-the-making Tracy, is said to have designed the 50-plus outfits that feature in the absolute fashion fever dream that is Mahogany. From dramatic feathers and sequins to furs, metallics, and high-drama silhouettes, her runway-to-real-life wardrobe is a riot of ultra-glam, disco diva energy. But perhaps the most unforgettable, and trendsetting look was the regal apricot-hued, silky gown with Chinese-inspired detailing, complete with an embroidered sapphire dragon, high mandarin collar, delicate frog fastenings, and long, wide sleeves, that harmoniously blends traditional Eastern influences with ’70s luxe.

Marilyn Monroe - Seven Year Itch (1955)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Marilyn Monroe’s ultra-iconic white halter dress in the Seven Year Itch didn’t just steal the scene - it rewrote the rules of Hollywood glamour! Designed by William Travilla, the plunging neckline, cinched waist, and breezy pleated skirt created a flirty yet refined silhouette that stood apart from the stiffly structured styles of the time. Its bare shoulders and fluid movement felt bold, sensual, and liberating. Immortalised in the famous subway grate scene, the look became both iconic and quietly rebellious, inspiring a wave of halter-neck, fit-and-flare dresses throughout the ’50s and beyond.

Diane Keaton - Annie Hall (1977)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diane Keaton, as the eponymous Annie Hall in Woody Allen’s off-beat romcom, set audiences swooning as they fell in love with her character’s androgynous tailoring; think waistcoat, oversized shirt, slouchy trousers, loosely knotted tie and a wide-brimmed fedora-style hat. The look was inspired by the actress’s own off-screen, confident yet relaxed style. Blending menswear-inspired pieces with a feminine twist, it created an aesthetic that still holds a place in autumn/winter capsule wardrobes today.

Julia Roberts - Pretty Woman - (1990)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Pretty Woman gave us more than a love story for the ages, it delivered a style transformation we’ll never stop romanticising. From Vivian’s risqué cut-out mini dress and thigh-high boots to the chic brown-and-white polka dot number at the polo match, her wardrobe had a character arc all of its own! But the pinnacle of this Pygmalion parody? That off-the-shoulder red gown she wears to the opera, perfectly paired with white gloves, gold clutch, and that sparkling diamond necklace with ruby love hearts, igniting copycat prom dresses and red carpet tributes the world over.

Ingrid Bergman – Casablanca (1942)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you’d expect from a wartime flick, filmed during the war itself, Ingrid Bergman’s style in Casablanca wasn’t flashy, but it was chic. As Ilsa Lund, Ingrid’s character favoured soft tailoring, crisp white blouses, wide-leg trousers, and the most perfectly tilted hats, all oozing 1940s refinement that was perfectly suited to the sultry Moroccan climate. Her look struck a balance between romantic and practical, echoing the wartime mood, with clean lines and minimal fuss. The result? A timeless, polished aesthetic that inspired then, as it still does today.

Dorothy Dandridge - Carmen Jones (1954)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Said to be one of the most unforgettable looks in classic cinema, Dorothy Dandridge’s outfit stuns in the musical adaptation of the opera Carmen, updated to a World War II-era setting. The black, low-cut, off-the-shoulder blouse teamed with a fiery orange, figure-hugging skirt, a red flower tucked behind her ear, and gold hoop earrings perfectly culminated in a look that embodied the character’s bold, seductive energy. While it didn’t instantly spark a mainstream fashion moment like Audrey’s LBD or Marilyn’s white halter dress, it did make a huge impact in terms of representation, power dressing, and pure, unfiltered femme confidence that’s still worthy of celebration.

Mia Farrow – Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Mia Farrow’s performance as Rosemary Woodhouse in the psychological horror Rosemary’s Baby unsurprisingly received widespread critical acclaim, what was more unexpected was the attention her character’s wardrobe garnered. Legions of fans were quickly drawn to the Peter Pan collars, baby doll dresses, and sweet smock frocks that floated over her frame, all set against that now-iconic pixie cut. The look walked a clever line between innocence and unease, giving ’60s mod fashion a more demure twist, and can still be seen echoing in today’s coquette-core trends.

Whitney Houston - The Bodyguard (1992)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Just like her music, Whitney Houston’s outfits in The Bodyguard were hit after hit, packed with enviable fashion wow moments we all wanted! Who could forget the fabulous black hooded cape, which Whitney’s character, Rachel Marron, removes dramatically mid-song to reveal the futuristic “Queen of the Night” bodysuit, complete with sculpted silver armour, pearl-draped neckline, and a mirrored helmet? But perhaps the most influential outfit of the flick, and a little more wearable for the '90s crowd, was her "nude" illusion gown, covered in rhinestones. Worn while performing on stage, it became an instant fashion must-have that channelled old Hollywood with a daring ’90s twist, reigniting fashion’s love for sheer, sparkly gowns.

Jodie Foster - Taxi Driver (1976)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Jodie Foster’s portrayal of Iris in Taxi Driver may have been highly controversial, but her look became instantly iconic: a cropped floral tie-front blouse, dusty pink hotpants, a studded belt, platform sandals, and a floppy hat, styled to intentionally blur the line between innocence and exploitation. While it’s debatable as to whether it sparked an immediate mainstream trend, the outfit became a lasting pop culture reference point, reflecting and influencing the gritty, rebellious edge that defined ’70s street style.

Elizabeth Taylor – Cleopatra (1963)

(Image credit: Alamy)

It’s fair to say nobody did more for eyeliner than Elizabeth Taylor in her portrayal of Cleopatra, except, perhaps, for the real Queen of Egypt herself! Layering lashings of heavy liner on her upper and lower lids, she created elongated cat eyes beneath swathes of sapphire blue shadow and sharply defined brows; a striking departure from the softer makeup styles of the late ’50s and early ’60s. When the film hit cinemas, it sparked a beauty revolution, inspiring a wave of Egyptian-inspired, heavily lined eyes, colourful eyeshadows, and sculpted brows - looks that became iconic during the rise of Mod fashion, when dramatic eyes and graphic lines ruled. All hail the queen of high glamour!

Susan Sarandon – Thelma & Louise (1991)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think pretty silk headscarf and cat-eye shades, and who do you picture? Susan Sarandon’s character, Louise, in Thelma & Louise, of course! While most of her wardrobe leans into rugged Americana: denim jeans, sleeveless tops, and worn-in boots, when she ties on that printed headscarf and throws on those killer sunglasses, the result is a full-on fashion mood, with a small nod to vintage Hollywood and a whole lot of no-nonsense freedom.

Grace Kelly – Rear Window (1954)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Kelly was a real lady—onscreen and off—but her portrayal of Lisa Fremont in Rear Window delivered a masterclass in elegant, ladylike couture, with a succession of show-stopping outfits that still has fashion lovers swooning today. The standout look? An unforgettable black-and-white cinched waist gown teamed with pearls and elbow-length gloves, perfectly harmonising old Hollywood glamour with timeless sophistication.

Sharon Stone – Basic Instinct (1992)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Who can forget that draughty leg cross? Throughout the film, she stuns in a range of statement pieces, but the standout ensemble has to be the sleeveless white turtleneck dress, taking minimalist power dressing to a whole new (and very literal) level. Teamed with slicked-back hair and an oversized white coat. The look contributed to the monochrome minimalism wave in the ’90s and redefined sexy as something sharp, sleek, and unapologetically powerful.

Pam Grier – Foxy Brown (1974)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the title character in Foxy Brown, Pam Grier came to define ’70s badass glam, epitomised best by her striking scarlet plunging jumpsuit with billowing bell bottoms and killer attitude. The look set the tone for Blaxploitation fashion and inspired a wave of fearless, high-impact street style staples. Sexy and unapologetic, the sensual outfit also helped cement the jumpsuit as a disco-era must-have, especially in bold colours and revealing cuts.

Sigourney Weaver – Alien (1979)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sigourney Weaver’s look as Ellen Ripley in Alien completely redefined what a female action hero could look like, not to mention the idea that the hero could even be a woman, in a late ’70s cinema landscape where female characters were often sidelined as love interests or victims. The ultra-refreshing, no-nonsense blue flight suit, layered over a tight olive-green tee and white shirt, paired with utility boots and barely-there makeup, made a bold statement: women could dress for function, not fantasy. What’s more, that utilitarian, androgynous aesthetic didn’t just hit the catwalks of the ’80s, it also helped pave the way for future on-screen icons like strong female action characters like Sarah Connor (Terminator 2), Trinity (The Matrix), and Katniss (The Hunger Games).

Katharine Hepburn – Woman of the Year (1942)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Off-screen, Katharine Hepburn was a fashion trailblazer with her love of trousers, men's style suits, and crisp shirts, and her role as whip-smart columnist Tess Harding in Woman of the Year felt like an extension of that. One of her standout looks in the film is a bold houndstooth suit with sharp lapels and a razor-cut silhouette, echoing Tess’s no-nonsense attitude and modern woman status. The look helped bring Katharine’s love of structured tailoring into the spotlight, blending masculine cuts with feminine confidence and pushing power dressing into the mainstream.

Reese Witherspoon - Legally Blonde (2001)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods didn’t just bend and snap the rules of power dressing, she completely broke them! With her head-to-toe bubblegum pink outfits, matching accessories (including dog Bruiser’s ensembles), and perfectly coiffed blonde waves, she proved that femininity and intelligence don’t cancel each other out. The film’s standout piece? A look that lives rent-free in every Y2K fashion lover’s mind: an unapologetically hot pink leather blazer and matching pencil skirt, paired with pink-tinted sunglasses and a megawatt smile. Riding high on a wave of pink, Elle helped spark a new sense of colour confidence as we sashayed our way into the new millennium.

Jane Fonda – Barbarella - 1968

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The ’60s didn’t just witness the Space Race, it was awash with it, with pop culture going wild for all things extra-terrestrial. Films like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Planet of the Apes were box office gold, but it was Barbarella, a psychedelic, sci-fi romp based on a French comic, that became an unexpected cult classic. Jane Fonda as the glamorous astronaut from the 41st century delivers a masterclass in space-age kitsch, with one of her most unforgettable looks featuring a matching metallic crop top, chunky belt, and dramatic cape, layered over a sheer black bodystocking and finished off with knee-high silver boots. The result? A silhouette that’s edgy, sexy, and theatrical, echoed decades later by designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and Mugler, as well as icons like Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Doja Cat.

Judy Garland - Wizard of Oz (1939)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Judy Garland’s turn as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is movie magic in itself, but those ruby slippers? Need we say more? They’re probably the most famous shoes in film history! Sparkly, whimsical, and unforgettable, the glittering red shoes became a fashion fantasy, with Mary Janes and statement heels making their way into both kids’ and adult wardrobes. From designer collections to drag performances and Halloween costumes, Dorothy’s ruby slippers still steal the show, proof that sometimes, the right pair of shoes really can take you anywhere.

Meryl Streep – Out of Africa (1985)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meryl Streep’s performance as Karen Blixen, a Danish writer who moves to East Africa with her husband in the 1985 flick Out of Africa, sparked a small but not insignificant revival of safari style. Her tailored, neutral-toned suit, crisp high-collared shirt, wide-brimmed hat and matching sandstone tie not only withstood the Kenyan heat but also maintained a refined, European sensibility, beautifully balancing masculine tailoring with a softer, feminine charm. At a time when bold colours and synthetic fabrics ruled, it helped elevate neutrals and natural fibres, and glamorised travel wear, fuelling the “aristocratic adventurer” trend later embraced by brands like Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic and early J.Crew.

Angelina Jolie - Tomb Raider (2001)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Angelina Jolie’s turn as Lara Croft delivered one of the most unforgettable action-heroine looks of the early 2000s - if not ever! With her tight tank top, combat shorts, thigh holsters and heavy boots, all topped off with a scorpion-tail-style power plait, she served up a fierce silhouette that was part video game fantasy, part utility chic. The look helped spark a wave of “combat cool” in fashion, with wardrobe must-haves including cargo trousers, utility belts, fitted vests and work-style boots.

Audrey Hepburn - Roman Holiday (1953)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you’d expect from a royal on vacation, Audrey Hepburn’s standout look in Roman Holiday strikes the perfect balance between elegance and ease. After ditching her stuffy regal wardrobe, Audrey’s character, runaway royal Princess Ann, slips into something altogether more stylish, not to mention trendsetting! The crisp white shirt with rolled-up sleeves, cute neck scarf, full midi skirt and gladiator strap sandals all helped to popularise a more relaxed, continental style in the ’50s. And let’s not forget that darling pixie crop! Her gorgeous glow-up that became the haircut of the decade, The Rachel before The Rachel.

Carrie-Anne Moss - The Matrix (1999)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Trinity was a moment! Carrie-Anne Moss’s look in The Matrix didn’t just define a character, it helped define a whole fashion era. Sleek, cyberpunk, and ultra-controlled, her all-black ensemble consisting of PVC trench, sculpted vest, skin-tight trousers, and razor-sharp sunglasses was fabulously fierce and future-facing. Catapulting cyberpunk style into the mainstream, Carrie’s look fuelled a fashion wave of leather, latex, and mirrored lenses that filtered into everything from high fashion to clubwear, and we were here for it!

Eartha Kitt - Anna Lucasta (1958)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Anna Lucasta, Eartha Kitt, as a headstrong young woman with a scandalous past who returns home, didn’t just smoulder - she stunned. One of her most unforgettable looks is the simple yet impossibly chic white sleeveless knit dress, nipped at the waist and cut to skim her curves. Paired with a pearl necklace, heels, bold lip, and her signature stare, the outfit was a lesson in less-is-more glamour; sophisticated, bold, and utterly ahead of its time.

Alicia Silverstone – Clueless (1995)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If movie fashion had a hall of fame, Cher Horowitz’s yellow plaid twin set would be front and centre for the ’90s. In Clueless, Alicia Silverstone stepped into this perfectly coordinated look of bright tartan blazer and pleated mini skirt, layered with a knitted yellow waistcoat, white tee, and knee-high socks, to create a preppy-with-punch silhouette: part schoolgirl, part high fashion, totally unforgettable. The outfit was striking even by ’90s teen glamour standards, but it kicked off a lasting obsession with tartan co-ords and matching sets - a look adored by Gen Z and still being reimagined by designers to this day.

Jane Fonda - Klute (1971)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Not only did Jane Fonda bag herself an Oscar for playing Bree Daniels in Klute, but she also served up a serious fashion fiesta while doing it. One of the film’s standout looks sees Jane, as the sharp, street-smart New York call girl caught up in a missing persons case, don a cool black turtleneck mini dress, accessorised with a wide belt, thigh-high leather boots and a classic trench coat, ultimately nailing a mod-meets-urban edge that’s fearless and femme. Bree’s whole vibe, which was sultry, cool, and always in control, helped to ignite a fashion lust for confident, city-girl dressing, with thigh-high boots in particular hotfooting their way into the mainstream.