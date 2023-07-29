How to build a boho capsule wardrobe for laidback summer style

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Building a boho capsule wardrobe will deliver instant summer style, although this is a timeless look that can be carried through all seasons. Categorized by its bohemian roots, it is full of colour, texture and floaty fabrics, working well from AM to PM.

A boho capsule wardrobe will never go out of style and is perfect for helping you develop summer outfit ideas. While the pieces in your boho closet will change with the seasons there are a few underlying principles to look for that will help to determine whether an item fits the boho theme. Generally speaking, hemlines of boho pieces tend to be longer, with maxi dresses and skirts most popular, although midi and the occasional knee-length silhouette certainly work too. Colour palettes are wide ranging, encompassing a rainbow of hues.The bohemian movement in which this look is in homage dates back hundreds of years, although it is the '60s and '70s hippy movements, alongside Woodstock and flower power that encouraged its revival.

With a love of artisanal design, embroidery, embellishment and fringing is heavily associated with the boho look and a boho capsule wardrobe will certainly have these elements adorning core pieces. With a mix of block colour and playful paisley prints, there is a real richness to this look, with layering helping to create an undone, but careful stage managed look. When it comes to building a boho capsule wardrobe, you will want a good spread of all the core silhouettes, with plenty of softer hues that will mix easily with prints. Being unafraid to colour and texture clash is key, so this is definitely a look for those who like to dress up.

How to build a boho capsule wardrobe

Unlike a summer capsule wardrobe which has a huge variety of items, a boho capsule wardrobe is a lot more prescriptive in terms of style, which for many makes it easier to pull together. You may want to create an inspirational moodboard of boho style imagery to use as a reference when shopping, to help ensure that every item you purchase sits within the style guide.

As with all of our capsule wardrobe features, this is intended to help you formulate the building blocks of your closet, which can then be mixed and matched with one another, as well as adding new and trending pieces when appropriate.

With a naturally carefree aesthetic, boho is always considered a strong summer fashion trend, but it is one that can be taken into the winter months, with edition of boots, heavier embroidered jackets, and slim fit knitwear under dresses, making it pretty versatile and one you can really get your cost per wear out of.

How many items should be in a boho capsule wardrobe

There is no definitive number of items that should be in your boho capsule wardrobe, as this will come down to personal preference, your lifestyle needs and for many the space they have to store clothing and accessories appropriately. What you do want from your boho capsule wardrobe is wearability and versatility, so as long as you select items that can be partnered together and find yourself wearing all the items in your edit, you can consider it the correct number of garments. If you find you have lots of items you don't wear, you may want to learn how to declutter your clothes and how to organise your closet to make it a more workable set up.

What should be in a boho capsule wardrobe

As with the number of items, there is no definitive list of what should be in your boho capsule wardrobe, but from our experience, these are the types of items that you should be looking to invest in to create a solid basis for embracing the boho aesthetic.

Dresses: Boho dresses make for some of the best summer dresses, thanks to their floaty and airy silhouettes. Categorised by their carefree shape, they are widely associated with summer ensembles, but layering light weather pieces over or under knitwear come fall will help breathe new life into summer looks. While there is no one prescriptive shape, maxi, midi and midaxi hemlines are the most popular for a boho capsule wardrobe, with bib shaped yokes highly associated with this aesthetic. Fuller sleeves, A-line skirts and embellishment and embroidery details also play a key role in evoking a boho style.

Shop our boho capsule wardrobe

To help you pull together a boho capsule wardrobe, we've pulled together some key building block pieces to help get you started. The neutral tops, footwear and accessories can easily be worn with other separates and dresses in this list for maximum versatility.