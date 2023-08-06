How to build a capsule wardrobe for women over 60
A style expert explains what you need to create a capsule wardrobe for women over 60
A capsule wardrobe for women over 60 is a brilliant time saver and will always ensure your style is seamless. Whether you consider yourself well-versed in the language of fashion or simply want a solution to feeling sartorially overwhelmed, the answer lies in compiling a well-mapped-out closet.
Our style tastes are fluid and as we age, what we wear and how we present ourselves shifts depending on where we're currently at. Lifestyle and physical changes in later years can impact your wardrobe, so reassessing your existing closet, to create an over-60s capsule wardrobe is a great way to readdress how you want to present yourself to the world.
Creating a capsule wardrobe for women over 60 will help hone the items in your closet, allowing you to declutter your clothes and organize your closet to create a well-functioning edit of styles you currently love and wear. It will also help you identify any key areas in your wardrobe where you feel you're lacking items so that you can bolster with new items to create added versatility.
How to build a capsule wardrobe for women over 60
Not hugely dissimilar to an over 50s capsule wardrobe, you first need to take stock of your lifestyle and wardrobe needs and use this as a basis. You will want to create your over 60s capsule wardrobe according to season, and we recommend only tackling six months worth of wardrobe in one go. That means you may want to start with an autumn and winter capsule wardrobe, tackling spring and summer capsule wardrobes before the start of the season in 2024.
Consider your individual wardrobe needs. Not every closet is the same, as although a capsule wardrobe forms the building blocks and basis of most outfits, you need to think about what your day-to-day activities look like. Do you need a capsule wardrobe for work? A travel capsule wardrobe? Or, if you're considering retiring in the near future, are you looking for largely smart casual outfit ideas, with additional items for evenings out?
What should a capsule wardrobe for women over 60 consist of
There is no set number of items for a capsule wardrobe, even a minimalist capsule wardrobe is more about keeping a tight edit, rather than dictating a limited number of clothes and you should set your limits based on needs and space. Ideally, you want to ensure that everything you keep in your over-60s capsule wardrobe gets a regular outing. If you find certain items languishing at the back, either make a concerted effort to wear them or consider selling clothes online to make space for more useful pieces.
We have compiled a list below of the types of items that should be in your edit, however, these are merely a guide. If you are a dedicated denim follower, you may find you want more of the best jeans for women over 60, and fewer skirts, or vice versa, if you aren't a trouser wearer, you may need more dresses in your arsenal, so how you build your over-60s capsule wardrobe will need a personal slant.
- T-shirts and sweatshirts: The style you choose will largely depend on your body type and the silhouettes you are most comfortable with, but round neck, v-neck, boat neck and both short and long-sleeved styles should be considered.
- Shirts: A classic white shirt is a pretty solid foundation piece for a capsule wardrobe, but also look at silky or short-sleeved blouses for varying occasions. Learning how to style linen shirts are ideal for when putting together a summer capsule wardrobe for women over 60.
- Jackets: A trio of classic styles will work both in early autumn and during spring when the weather is too warm for a coat, but you'll need a light layer. Look for a denim, leather jacket and a tailored blazer to cover you for all occasions.
- Spring/autumn coat: The best trench coats, or even a light parka are the perfect choices for this time of year. When a layer is needed, but heavy wools or puffers are too much.
- Winter coat: Two winter coats are ideal for this category, a smarter, tailored design such as the best wool coat, and a more casual one such as a directional puffer coat, or quilted style. Having at least two types of coats for the season can help you dress your look up or down.
- Jeans: The best jeans are considered a wardrobe essential and we would second that if denim is central to your look. There are no jean styles that are off-limits when you hit your 60s but you may want to prioritise comfort and support - high-waisted jeans are great for this. The best straight-leg jeans offer instant polish and are easily styled for smart or casual occasions and are probably the most important cut to have in your closet. Feel free to experiment with trending styles, but these might come and go, rather than forming a lynchpin style moment. Consider white, black and blue jeans as a base, before adding colourful designs if and when you choose.
- Trousers: If you're a big jeans wearer, then trousers are likely to be another key building block in your wardrobe. Tailored trousers are great for smart or casual occasions and can make your look feel a little more put together. Select your silhouettes based on what you're most comfortable with. Simple-to-style wide-leg trousers deliver a floaty and elegant aesthetic, whereas straight-cut or crease-front trousers feel a little sharper.
- Skirts: There is lots to consider for skirts for a capsule wardrobe for women over 60s. Firstly think about the silhouettes that you feel most comfortable in. The most popular skirt shape is often an A-line, as it creates a defined waist before flaring over hips, bums and thighs. However, slim-fit pencil skirts aren't just for a 9-5 and similarly, long skirt outfits can help you create a more boho capsule wardrobe. When it comes to fabrications, think about when and where you'll most likely where your skirts. A denim skirt is always a winner for casual occasions, while a leather skirt adds polish and sleekness to any ensemble. For summer months concentrate on lightweight cotton and linen, while winter might require heavier wool iterations.
- Dresses: If a dress is your go-to, one-and-done look, then you might find you need a large selection, as it's harder to mix and match when it comes to frocks. There are a number of key silhouettes to consider and once again, what you choose will be based on your body type. A little black dress is an obvious choice, but there are no boundaries in terms of colours or prints. Look out for wrap, sweater, shift, shirt and A-line dress cuts. And always make sure you have one evening dress to hand for special occasions.
- Knitwear: Cashmere and wool are the best fabrications when it comes to winter knitwear, keeping you cosy, whilst remaining breathable. For summer knits, look to cotton and linen, for light layers that won't overheat you. In terms of shape, this category covers everything from sweaters to cardigans, consider turtle necks, round neck and oversized designs too.
- Shoes/boots: You'll need a solid selection to go with every outfit. A good list to start with is: trainers, ankle boots, courts, loafers, knee-high boots, evening shoes and sandals.
- Bags: As with shoes, while you might have your best tote for every day, you'll also want a crossbody bag for when you need to go hands-free, a clutch for evenings out, as well as possibly a smart shoulder bag.
- Accessories: This is quite a big topic and again the volume of accessories you own will depend on your personal style. If you're big on accessorizing, lean into those key pieces that can up-style basics and classic pieces, giving them a seasonal refresh. Consider a selection of necklaces, cocktail rings, hoop, drop and stud earrings, belts or different widths, versatile scarves and a pair of chic sunglasses.
- Swimwear: The best bathing suits for women over 50 should pretty much cover you for an over-60s capsule wardrobe. Look for great support and fit that still gives a gentle nod to trending styles, so you're always ready for your next adventure. The best black swimsuits are the most timeless, but don't be afraid to embrace bolder designs.
Items you need in a capsule wardrobe for women over 60
We've compiled an edit of items we think are a great basis to any over 60s capsule wardrobe. This is by no means a finite list, and within this collection of shoppable pieces, you can tweak to your own tastes. The most important thing is to select a variety of items that can be interchanged and worn together, maximizing cost per wear and the number of outfit possibilities.
RRP: £29 (UK only) | Breton tops are a classic in any wardrobe. This look never goes out of style and when it comes to casual outfit ideas for women over 50 or 60, this is a great investment piece. A more interesting switch up for classic tees, pair this with skirts, trousers, denim or neutral colourways alike.
RRP: £22.50 / $38.99 | A selection of basic t-shirts will act as a building block in your wardrobe, working well with printed and patterned skirts and trousers. The lace detailing on the sleeves gives this plain tee a little more of a luxe feeling, and adds a slightly dressier element to the classic crew neck design.
RRP: £17.99 / $24.99 | Add a feminine spin to sweaters with enriched details such as full sleeves or tie back details. This elevates a sporty sweatshirt into a more sophisticated, but still super comfortable piece. Th neutral shade will work all year through, pairing with brights and muted colourways.
RRP: £59 / $99 | A wardrobe staple, you can't go wrong with a white shirt. Wear open as a light layer over a cami, tucked into trousers or skirts, or nonchalantly half-tucked for a more relaxed feel. You can even partially button and knot at your waist to highlight your silhouette.
RRP: £89 / $185 | A printed wrap blouse is a universally flattering shape, framing bustlines and skimming over curves. The sheer sleeves still offer plenty of coverage, while the tie waist detail helps to nip in your curves delivering an hourglass shape. Ideal for smart or casual occasion, team with a host of separates.
RRP: £175 / $285 | A silk blouse feels elegant for all and any occasion. The beautiful bloom print adds a softer feel to the round neck collar, with this piece easy to wear with blazers, or softer wide leg trousers. Ideal for summer work outfit ideas.
RRP: £85 / $120 | When it comes to how to style a denim jacket, you can wear one almost like a cardigan, as it delivers an extra light layer from spring through til fall. The light denim hue means this jacket pairs well with white and pastels, as well as lightening darker items.
RRP: £299 / $499 | All Saints leather jackets are considered some of the best, and this slim fit design gives you the look without overwhelming your frame. A chic outer layer for autumn and spring capsule wardrobes, this style toughens up everything its paired with.
RRP: £298 / $515 | The best blazers add instant polish to any ensemble. Ideal for giving jeans a business casual twist, a well-tailored design can make an outfit feel more instantly put together. A perfect switch out for jackets in warmer weather, you can even wear one over a dress.
RRP: £225 / $305 | You don't have to stretch to a Burberry trench coat to evoke this classic design choice. This elegant iteration from French clothing brand, Sezane has all the trappings of a traditional trench coat. The longer line offers extra protection.
RRP: £299 / $600 | A wool coat is a must in an over 60s capsule wardrobe. Dressing up everything from simple denim to providing the perfect outer layer when it comes to what to wear to a winter wedding, a wool coat is practical, stylish and smart.
RRP: £109.90 / $129.90 | Puffer jacket outfits are ideal for cosying up in as cooler weather sets in and this lightweight, longline design offers lots of coverage without being overwhelmingly heavy. With a hood for added protection, we love that it has pockets too.
RRP: £100 / $98 | One of the best jeans brands, Levi's deserve a spot in your over 60s capsule wardrobe. Built to last, the straight leg, 724 cut offers a gentle level of sculpting, without any additional shapewear technology. Available in an array of hues.deserves
RRP: £260 (UK only) | White jeans outfits can feel tricky to put together, but once you've mastered this style, it will open up a whole new array of outfits, both in summer and winter. The wide leg cut makes this leg lengthening pair ideal for styling with fitted tops and sweaters.
RRP: £109 / $118 | Wondering what to wear with black jeans? The answer is pretty much everything. This smarter take on denim, means you can wear this high-waisted style for dinners out, weekend jaunts and everything in between. Just grab a stylish top to wear with jeans to finish the look.
RRP: £49.99 / $89.99 | Palazzo trousers tend to sit on the waist before falling into a flattering wide-leg silhouette. Perfectly floaty, these are wearable for both smart and casual occasions. The front crease helps to elongate pins, teaming with dressy flats or heels.
RRP: £130 / $165 | For a more fitted look, make sure to bag yourself a pair of wool-tailored trousers. These are great for moments when a little more polish is required. Add femininity via a silk blouse, or soft wrap top, to balance out that rigidity of the tailoring.
RRP: £80 / $110 | One of this year's biggest denim trends, jean skirts are here to stay and make a wonderful alternative to jeans, if you're more of a skirt or dress perfect. The high waist nips you in, allowing tops to be tucked in or worn over the top of the waistband.
RRP: £349 / $600 | When styling a leather skirt, opt for the highest quality you can afford, as leather items tend to wear well, gaining more character with age. The longline design offers a slimmed silhouette, pairable with relaxed or fitted tops.
RRP: £37.50 / $64.99 | When it comes to summer outfit ideas, an A-line cotton skirt is a great building block in a capsule wardrobe for women over 60. The midaxi length is flattering, keeping you cool and elegant. While the A-line shape creates an hourglass silhouette.
RRP: £89 (international shipping available) | Don't be afraid of colour. While you might find the majority of your wardrobe is made up of neutrals, as they are the most versatile, make sure to inject personality to make your outfits feel like you. This bold rainbow hued skirt is ideal for those wanting more of a boho capsule wardrobe.
RRP: £112 / $195 | An LBD is a useful piece to have in your arsenal and it should be one that can be easily dressed up or down with different accessories. To make this look your own, swap the fabric belt for a statement leather belt in a contrasting hue.
RRP: £79.50 / $120 | Printed jersey dresses are key for a softer over 60s capsule wardrobe. With comfortable stretch and dopamine dressing-inspired hues, this ever-popular style can help you refresh your wardrobe in a flash. This simple, flattering shape is an easy, everyday wear.
RRP: £100 / $158 | Once you've mastered how to wear a wrap dress, there is no going back. One of the most universally flattering dress shapes, the high low hem on this design helps to lengthen pins too. The tie side narrows waistline, whilst the lilac and white combo is lovely and bright.
RRP: £149 / $149 | The best cashmere sweaters never go out of style and will keep you at just the right temperature during cooler months, allowing for warmth and breathability. This classic crew neck can be tucked into or worn over waistbands.
RRP: £35.99 / $59.99 | A half-zipped neckline was a hugely popular star last year and this sweater design is set to continue for the foreseeable. Often characterized by its oversized silhouette, this look works best with jeans or trousers.
RRP: £59.99 / $89.90 | A twist on a classic cardigan, a lightweight cardi or a bomber jacket adds warmth without too much weight. We love the sporty silhouette of this design which gives it a laid-back and youthful feel. Wear open over a t-shirt.
RRP: £140 / $175 | The best white trainers will work with every, single, silhouette. Making them one of the most important shoe styles in an over-60s capsule wardrobe. Giving every outfit a little bit of a cool, laidback and sporty finish, we love this sustainable pair.
RRP: £130 / $180 | Ankle boots with a low heel add polish to midi dresses, jeans and trousers in equal measure. This slim fitting pair can tuck easily under trouser legs for a more streamlined finish, adding a small but comfortable amount of height.
RRP: £249 / $375 | If you want to learn how to dress like the Princess of Wales, these Floret heels are a must. This style is one Kate has been spotted in on the regular and a silhouette the brand has in stock in multiple colourways to bolster your collection.
RRP: £100 / $150 | Another of Princess Kate's favourite shoe choices, these Castaner espadrilles are a summer shoe hero, perfect for what to wear to a wedding, or for those all-important evening holiday outfit ideas. We love the supportive foot straps.
RRP: £395 / $540 | A designer crossbody bag somehow makes every outfit feel a little more complete and this tan iteration is a lovely switch up from classic black, yet just as timeless. Roomy enough for all the essentials, with a secure flap fastening, this will last for years.
RRP: £100 (UK only) | This heritage bag shows no signs of wavering popularity, neatly folding down - making it ideal for everyday use, grocery shopping and everything in between. This timeless design is lightweight, perfect for packing all your essentials in.
RRP: £60 / $85 | Small, wide, gold hoop earrings will help to catch the light, brightening up your complexion. Of course the same is true of silver and you must work out what metal colour suits you. While you can chop and change most people have their jewellery loyalty.
RRP: £185 / $255 | Simple gold chains can be mixed and matched with numerous looks to add a touch of subtle sparkle. While you may have sentimental pieces for special occasions, paired-back layering chains will add texture to your chosen ensemble.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
