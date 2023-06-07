How to dress like Kate Middleton according to a style expert

With enviable style, discovering how to dress like Kate Middleton is a question many women across the globe ask themselves regularly. Always beautifully put together and appropriately dressed for every occasion, the Princess of Wales has quite the magic touch when it comes to fashion.

Causing quite the stir on the style circuit, whatever Kate Middleton dresses in regularly sells out. With a host of occasions to attend the Princess of Wales has the knack of nailing the formality of the occasion perfectly and has developed over the years a distinctive style formula that ensures her look is always perfectly judged.

From sporty styles to glamorous red carpet events and the best selection of midi dresses, Kate is also well known for re-wearing outfits, but it's her loyalty and understanding of the key styles that suit her best that makes her such an icon. Although a Princess, Kate is a dab hand at switching between designer and straight-to-market brands, making them all look equally expensive with her well-put-together ensembles; and learning how to dress like Kate Middleton is easier than you might think.

How to dress like Kate Middleton

In order to learn how to dress like Kate Middleton, it's important to first really understand what underpins the Princess of Wales' capsule wardrobe. With a range of style personas to suit every occasion, Kate has fairly set silhouettes, regularly refreshing her look with new season prints and colors. We look at four of her key looks and how you can inject royal elegance into your own closet.

How to dress like Kate Middleton: Casual

The Princess of Wales loves the great outdoors and as such her outdoorsy wardrobe is on point. Cool, casual, and easily replicable, Kate Middleton has a love of classic minimalist capsule wardrobe staples when it comes to more laidback events. This includes the ultimate weekend ensemble of skinny jeans, a Breton top, a gilet and the best white trainers. Ideal for a spring outfit idea, or for breezier summer days, you probably even have some of these items already lurking in your closet.

2. How to dress like Kate Middleton: Formal pant suit

A more directional style, while the Queen was rarely seen on formal engagements in pants, Kate Middleton is often seen in tailored pants for engagements. Opting for a suit allows Kate to keep the look formal and well put together while injecting color into the ensemble gives a youthful feel. A great example of this is the pink suit Kate recently wore to the Foundling Museum, of which she is a patron.

A major fashion trend, suiting has made its way back onto the runway and in every color of the rainbow, making this an easy option when it comes to how to dress like Kate Middleton.

Reiss Single Breasted Blazer View at Reiss RRP: $425 / £250 | Kate Middleton has worn pieces from Reiss in the past and this pink tailored jacket really hits the mark. Makers of some of the best blazers, this single-breasted style can be worn with the matching pants or teamed with a pair of jeans. Reiss Pink Tailored Pants View at Reiss RRP: $245 / £150 | When it comes to what to wear with wide leg pants, a blazer is the perfect partner in crime, as a more tailored fit on the top balances out the more relaxed fit of the pants. Style with trainers, loafers or heels depending on the occasion. Gap Crew Neck Bodysuit View at Gap RRP: $20 (US only) | For the smoothest of finishes swap your best white t-shirt for a white bodysuit to wear under pants and skirts this season. This means you can get the look of a tucked in top without worrying that it's going to roll or bunch up during the day.

3. How to dress like Kate Middleton: Midi Dress

When it comes to the best dresses, the Princess of Wales is hard to beat. Often opting for a midi-length dress to carry out her royal duties, Kate switches between block color and printed iterations. Like many of us, Kate's go-to is a floral midi, as it toes the sartorial line effortlessly, appearing polished and put together but also friendly and feminine.

Kate often opts for an A-line silhouette that is fitted at the waist, with a slightly fuller skirt that sits around calf length. Kate also has a fondness for the best shirt dresses and we can't blame her as they're ideal for soft tailoring.

One of the easiest of Kate's looks to replicate, there are brands at all price points that offer this look, so whatever your budget, this is one that you can easily add to your outfit rotation. Perfect for a summer and spring capsule wardrobe, for dressier moments, opt for an almond toe court shoe, just like Kate, or try a canvas plimsoll or dressy flats for a more relaxed feel.

M&S Printed Linen Shirt Dress View at M&S RRP: $77.99 / £45 | A printed shirt dress is a one and done outfit making getting dressed for everything from parties to the office an absolute breeze. To keep your look in line with Kate's make sure to highlight your waist with a slim belt or a self-fabric tie. Karen Millen High Neck Dress View at Karen Millen RRP: $308 / £170 | A-line dresses offer immediate elegance to any ensemble and a bright bold color ensures you won't get missed in a crowd. Simple styles, without pattern or embellishment will ensure that your dresses can be styled up or down. LK Bennett Floral Print Midi Dress View at LK Bennett RRP: $475 / £299 | A floral frock, such as this high neck, A-line design is a piece we could totally see the Princess of Wales looking amazing in. Ideal for what to wear to the races or nuptials this summer, the floral print and pastel hue keeps this look timeless.

4. How to dress like Kate Middleton: Occasionwear

While you might never need to know what to wear to a Coronation, when it comes to what to wear to a Christening and what to wear to a wedding, Kate Middleton is the perfect source of inspiration. Perfect for Stealth Wealth occasionwear, Kate and her fellow royal ladies are experts at dressing expensively for those all important moments and of course while Kate is usually in one of her favorite designer brands, you can get her well put together look for less.

To get Kate Middleton's occasionwear style, it's all about coordination. Matching jackets and dresses, with perfectly paired hats and shoes is the easiest way to dress like Kate Middleton. Opt for bright, summery hues for a full transformation.

Hobbs Marcella Beaded Neckline Dress View at Hobbs RRP: $630 / £299 | Hobbs is a brilliant option for mother of the bride outfits or mother of the groom dresses and this delicately beaded collar design is perfect for summer occasions. With a little cap sleeve, this chic dress offers upper arm coverage too. Hobbs Marcella Round Neck Jacket View at Hobbs RRP: $420 / £199 | Highlight a waistline with this coordinating jacket. The 3/4 sleeve is perfect for warmer weather, while the rounded collar not only helps to highlight the beautiful beadwork, but it also offers a softer finish to the tailored look. Hobbs Ottilie Saucer Fascinator View at Hobbs RRP: $180 / £85 | Lean into Kate Middleton's occasionwear style with a matching fascinator. This saucer style hat looks far greater than its price tag and as it simply slips on with a hairband it will be comfortable to wear all day and easy to remove.

4. How to dress like Kate Middleton: Eveningwear

Unsurprisingly the Princess of Wales attends a lot of formal, red-carpet events and has over the years created quite a few fashion moments with her gown choices. One of the BAFTAs best dressed 2023, Kate showcased her understanding of fashion by reworking one of her old McQueen dresses for the occasion, and if upcycling is fit for a princess, we're pretty sure we could give it a go too.

When it comes to winning eveningwear style, Kate opts for a lot of well-placed drapery to create a show-stopping and ethereal silhouette. The Princess of Wales certainly switches it up when it comes to color, with some of her strongest looks being metallic, jewel tones, although Kate's white dress for the BAFTAs, paired with contrasting black opera gloves demonstrated the confidence and style Kate has when it comes to the red carpet.

To replicate Kate's red carpet look for a black tie event, the best cocktail dresses, or as one of the best wedding guest dresses this season, look for A-line, floor-grazing skirts and draped detailing to create an hourglass silhouette.

Betsey & Adam Metallic Flutter Sleeve Dress View at Macy's RRP: $289 / £240.15 | A-lister style at a fraction of the price, this stunning blush pink gown is a great choice for a bridesmaid dress or black tie wedding outfit. The delicate beadwork elevates the look, while the gentle central ruching flatters across the middle. Alfred Sung One Shoulder A-Line Gown View at Nordstrom RRP: $239 / £203.76 | A one shoulder dress immediately elongates your silhouette, as it draws the eye up the body to a high shoulder point. This forest green is a great option for fall or winter occasions if you're starting to shop ahead for a big event. Needle & Thread Aurelia Embellished Gown View at Needle & Thread RRP: $769 / £490 | A close match to the Aurora dress, Kate Middleton wore in 2022, Needle & Thread make some of the prettiest dresses on the market. From frothy tulle to sparkly embellishment, if you're in need of sartorial elegance, it's the place to shop.

To dress like Kate Middleton it's important to nail Kate's exceptional taste in this department too. Sticking to classic styles, Kate is certainly a style queen when it comes to wardrobe essentials and her LK Bennett, almond toe, Floret court shoes have seen her through a whole host of occasions. One of the Princess of Wales' smartest fashion hacks, by relying largely on a familiar silhouette Kate can start the day knowing that her feet won't be aching by the end of it. While that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the latest shoe trends, having a pair of heels that you can always rely on will halt sartorial meltdowns and blisters.

For a more dressed-down approach, Kate Middleton has been spotted rocking a pair of white Superga Cotu plimsolls or a pair of trainers from sustainable fashion brand Veja. Both of these are timeless shoe choices that you can easily rely on and both are ideal for smart casual outfit ideas.

Unlike the Queen who relied on designer bag brand Launer for her purses, Kate Middleton switches it up a little more, with a collection of bags from different brands including Aspinal of London and Mulberry. Fond of a clutch, or a small, top-handle bag, this style is widely available at straight-to-market brands currently too, as the look was a key part of the handbag trends for 2023, so it's one you can replicate easily on a budget.

Exact Match Superga Cotu Trainer View at Superga RRP: $69 / £65 | An exact match, these are a constant sell out style, so snap them up when you can. Perfect for styling with jeans, tailored pants or dresses, a white plimsoll is a smart choice, just make sure to learn how to clean white shoes to keep them fresh. Zara Mini City Bag View at Zara RRP: $39.90 / £25.99 | Kate is a fan of a small top handle bag and if you don't have the budget for a designer bag, you're in luck, as there are heaps of bargains to be had in similar silhouettes at straight-to-market brands such as this mock croc design. Exact Match LK Bennett Floret Heels View at LK Bennett RRP: $375 / £249 | An exact match, these court shoes have become something of a style signature for the Princess of Wales. Pairing well with absolutely everything, these nappa leather shoes add instant polish to denim ensembles or midi dresses.

What brands does Kate Middleton wear?

Switching effortlessly between British clothing brands at all price points, Kate clearly has some favorites including British designer brands Jenny Packham and Alexander McQueen (the latter label was responsible for Kate's wedding dress), as well as Erdem and Emilia Wickstead, both of who regularly take part in London Fashion Week.

But despite being a Princess, Kate is happy bolstering her wardrobe with 'high street' brands too and has been spotted regularly wearing labels such as LK Bennett, Marks & Spencer, and Spanish clothing brand Zara, mixing high and low price points together for the chicest of finishes.

If you're looking to dress like Kate Middleton but are on a budget, start with Kate's favorite straight-to-market/high-street labels, as you can easily replicate her effortless and elegant style without breaking the bank. And due to her fashion influence, you will often see more pocket-friendly brands paying homage to the Princess' style with new season pieces.