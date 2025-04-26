Kate Middleton's Rixo shirt dress is now available in navy polka dot or trending leopard print

The Princess of Wales is a big fan of this style, and the new patterns are a stylish choice for summer

Kate middleton wearing a pink rixo dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News

When I think of Kate Middleton’s style, I instantly picture her in a printed midi dress. Whether it’s a church service or a charity event, a floaty mid-length piece is a look that the Royal often opts for.

I always love her outfits, but there was one particular dress she sported back in Spring 2022 that I really fell for. While on tour in the Bahamas, the Princess of Wales wore a pink marble-effect dress by one of the best British clothing brands, Rixo. And of course, it was an instant hit with fashion fans all over the world.

Kate styled it to perfection with a small matching pink clutch bag and a pair of her signature espadrille wedge sandals. Just a few months later, she stepped out in the brown polka dot version of the same dress while dropping her children off at their new school. This time, Kate finished her outfit with a pair of smart court shoes for another stand-out look.

The Rixo Izzy Shirt Dress is a midi with a swishy shape that's balanced out with a fitted panel across the tummy, to sit snugly around the waist and create a neat fit-and-flare silhouette that flatters in all the right places. The crisp collar, button front and longer sleeves give it a smarter feel, but the bold prints keep it quite playful, so it's brilliantly versatile. As Kate proves, it's one of those hero pieces that can easily be pulled out of the wardrobe and worn for a number of occasions, both day and night.

As you can imagine, the patterned pieces that Kate wore both sold out, but the dress is officially back and looking as chic as ever in two fresh designs – a vintage-inspired navy polka dot and a classic leopard print.

kate middleton wearing a polka dot rixo dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Rixo Izzy Shirt Dress

Rixo, Izzy Dress in Antelope Spot
Rixo Izzy Shirt Dress in Antelope Spot

The statement wild cat spots give a high fashion spin to the classic shirt dress. It will look fabulous with a slick of red lipstick and heels for evening plans. Finish with a crisp black blazer and a clutch for even. more glam.

Rixo , Izzy Shirt Dress in Runway Spot Navy

Rixo Izzy Shirt Dress in Runway Spot Navy

Dotty prints are perfect for spring time and this flippy number will make a good wardrobe choice for weekend plans in the sun. Team it with trainers and a crossbody bag for a busy day of shopping.

Rixo , Meg Leopard Midi Dress
Rixo Meg Leopard Midi Dress

Can't decide between polka dots and leopard print? This similar style dress from the Rixo range ticks off both trends beautifully and proves that print clashes can really work. Keep your accessories to a minimum to avoid this one looking too busy.

Get the look for less

Boden , Ivy Smocked Midi Dress
Boden Ivy Smocked Midi Dress

The doppelganger navy and white pattern gives this dress a designer feel, while the cleverly placed contrast patterned panels will work to create the illusion of a taller and leaner frame Plus you can currently get 25% off with the code KN4H.

Sosandar, Brown Petite Leopard Print Belted Shirt Dress
Sosandar Petite Leopard Print Belted Shirt Dress

Leopard print dresses are an absolute fashion fail-safe, and I guarantee you will get plenty of wear out of this one. Try teaming it up with block colour jackets or accessories for even more of a statement.

Crew Clothing, Olivia Polka Dot Shirt Dress
Crew Clothing Olivia Polka Dot Shirt Dress

The spots on this one are a little softer so will be an easier pattern to wear if classic dots aren't for you. The navy tone will sit well with metallic shoes during the warm weather, and then finish with loafers once Autumn comes around again.

It's easy to see why Kate chose this particular dress for both of her events, and she styled it perfectly each time. Her wedges and sunglasses gave the pink piece an easy holiday vibe, while her high-heeled pointed shoes gave the brown iteration a preppier spin. The latest takes on the dress will be equally as easy to dress up and down too.

kate middleton in a pink midi rixo dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s very hard to choose between the two, but if I really had to pick a favourite, I’d go for the wild cat option. Wondering how to style leopard print? Freelance Fashion Editor and animal print fan Antonia Kraskowski knows a thing or two. When it comes to dresses, she says: "Try adding a classic blazer in cream or black or your best trench coat over the top – this added layer will break up the pattern."

headshot of writer Antonia Kraskowski
Antonia Kraskowski

With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

