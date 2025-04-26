Kate Middleton's Rixo shirt dress is now available in navy polka dot or trending leopard print

When I think of Kate Middleton’s style, I instantly picture her in a printed midi dress. Whether it’s a church service or a charity event, a floaty mid-length piece is a look that the Royal often opts for.

I always love her outfits, but there was one particular dress she sported back in Spring 2022 that I really fell for. While on tour in the Bahamas, the Princess of Wales wore a pink marble-effect dress by one of the best British clothing brands, Rixo. And of course, it was an instant hit with fashion fans all over the world.

Kate styled it to perfection with a small matching pink clutch bag and a pair of her signature espadrille wedge sandals. Just a few months later, she stepped out in the brown polka dot version of the same dress while dropping her children off at their new school. This time, Kate finished her outfit with a pair of smart court shoes for another stand-out look.

The Rixo Izzy Shirt Dress is a midi with a swishy shape that's balanced out with a fitted panel across the tummy, to sit snugly around the waist and create a neat fit-and-flare silhouette that flatters in all the right places. The crisp collar, button front and longer sleeves give it a smarter feel, but the bold prints keep it quite playful, so it's brilliantly versatile. As Kate proves, it's one of those hero pieces that can easily be pulled out of the wardrobe and worn for a number of occasions, both day and night.

As you can imagine, the patterned pieces that Kate wore both sold out, but the dress is officially back and looking as chic as ever in two fresh designs – a vintage-inspired navy polka dot and a classic leopard print.

Shop The Rixo Izzy Shirt Dress

Rixo Izzy Shirt Dress in Antelope Spot £245 at Rixo UK The statement wild cat spots give a high fashion spin to the classic shirt dress. It will look fabulous with a slick of red lipstick and heels for evening plans. Finish with a crisp black blazer and a clutch for even. more glam. Rixo Izzy Shirt Dress in Runway Spot Navy £245 at Rixo UK Dotty prints are perfect for spring time and this flippy number will make a good wardrobe choice for weekend plans in the sun. Team it with trainers and a crossbody bag for a busy day of shopping. Rixo Meg Leopard Midi Dress £275 at Rixo UK Can't decide between polka dots and leopard print? This similar style dress from the Rixo range ticks off both trends beautifully and proves that print clashes can really work. Keep your accessories to a minimum to avoid this one looking too busy.

Get the look for less

Boden Ivy Smocked Midi Dress £84 at Boden UK The doppelganger navy and white pattern gives this dress a designer feel, while the cleverly placed contrast patterned panels will work to create the illusion of a taller and leaner frame Plus you can currently get 25% off with the code KN4H. Sosandar Petite Leopard Print Belted Shirt Dress £79 at Next UK Leopard print dresses are an absolute fashion fail-safe, and I guarantee you will get plenty of wear out of this one. Try teaming it up with block colour jackets or accessories for even more of a statement. Crew Clothing Olivia Polka Dot Shirt Dress £66.75 at John Lewis The spots on this one are a little softer so will be an easier pattern to wear if classic dots aren't for you. The navy tone will sit well with metallic shoes during the warm weather, and then finish with loafers once Autumn comes around again.

It's easy to see why Kate chose this particular dress for both of her events, and she styled it perfectly each time. Her wedges and sunglasses gave the pink piece an easy holiday vibe, while her high-heeled pointed shoes gave the brown iteration a preppier spin. The latest takes on the dress will be equally as easy to dress up and down too.

It’s very hard to choose between the two, but if I really had to pick a favourite, I’d go for the wild cat option. Wondering how to style leopard print? Freelance Fashion Editor and animal print fan Antonia Kraskowski knows a thing or two. When it comes to dresses, she says: "Try adding a classic blazer in cream or black or your best trench coat over the top – this added layer will break up the pattern."

