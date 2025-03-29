These River Island espadrilles will add some Kate Middleton-inspired glam into your spring-summer 2025 looks

If you, like us, are looking to incorporate some Kate Middleton-inspired glamour into your spring capsule wardrobe this season, you won't find an easier budget-friendly way to do so than with this bargain pair of wedged espadrille heels from River Island.

There's no wardrobe staple that encompasses royal-inspired spring and summer fashion like a wedged espadrille heel. The relaxed yet oh-so glamorous style of footwear is a go-to for Kate Middleton, with the relaxed glamour of the woven raffia wedge and summery canvas fabric making them ideal for creating elevated casual outfits.

So while we always want to know exactly which wedges Kate Middleton wears to help us get her effortlessly stunning style, we also want to shop around for high-street lookalikes that embody those designer pieces for a more purse-friendly price - and River Island has hit the nail on the head with these Cream Espadrille Sling Back Wedges.

Shop Kate Middleton-inspired Espadrilles

River Island Cream Espadrille Sling Back Wedges £40 at River Island

The espadrilles are so versatile and easy to style thanks to their neutral colour way, with the natural raffia detail adorning the wedge heel simply screaming summer elegance. Plus, the slingback-style ankle strap gives your feet support to ensure long-wear comfort.

In addition, instead of the traditional canvas fabric covering the feet, this pair is made from off-white faux-leather, which makes them a little more practical to wear in the often rainy weather of spring.

The neutral fabric means these shoes would work with any number of outfits, whether they're neutral, patterned, boldly coloured or otherwise. So whether you want to recreate Kate Middleton's best quiet luxury looks or one of her best off-duty outfits, you'll always have the perfect pair of shoes on hand to finish off those looks.

Speaking about Kate Middleton's love of wedged heels in the warmer months, woman&home's royal editor Emma Shacklock said, "When it comes to summer shoes, the Princess of Wales has always reached for wedges – and we can see why!

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"They’re elegant but a little more low-key than the court shoes we often see her wearing at royal events. Kate especially loves espadrille wedges, which feel inherently summery thanks to their jute soles, and she loves pairing them with flowing midi dresses."

If you're not ready to slip into your summer dresses and skirts just yet, espadrilles are also an ideal choice of footwear to style with wide leg jeans to give the denim staple a spring-inspired flair. Add a floaty top or a white linen button-up shirt for a breezy style, or opt for a sophisticated cream blazer for a more formal and neutrals-infused look.

Shop High-Street Espadrilles