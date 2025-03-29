These River Island espadrilles will add some Kate Middleton-inspired glam into your spring-summer 2025 looks
We love a lookalike that helps us get Kate Middleton's elegant style on a budget – these are so versatile and easy to style
Emma Shacklock
If you, like us, are looking to incorporate some Kate Middleton-inspired glamour into your spring capsule wardrobe this season, you won't find an easier budget-friendly way to do so than with this bargain pair of wedged espadrille heels from River Island.
There's no wardrobe staple that encompasses royal-inspired spring and summer fashion like a wedged espadrille heel. The relaxed yet oh-so glamorous style of footwear is a go-to for Kate Middleton, with the relaxed glamour of the woven raffia wedge and summery canvas fabric making them ideal for creating elevated casual outfits.
So while we always want to know exactly which wedges Kate Middleton wears to help us get her effortlessly stunning style, we also want to shop around for high-street lookalikes that embody those designer pieces for a more purse-friendly price - and River Island has hit the nail on the head with these Cream Espadrille Sling Back Wedges.
Shop Kate Middleton-inspired Espadrilles
The espadrilles are so versatile and easy to style thanks to their neutral colour way, with the natural raffia detail adorning the wedge heel simply screaming summer elegance. Plus, the slingback-style ankle strap gives your feet support to ensure long-wear comfort.
In addition, instead of the traditional canvas fabric covering the feet, this pair is made from off-white faux-leather, which makes them a little more practical to wear in the often rainy weather of spring.
The neutral fabric means these shoes would work with any number of outfits, whether they're neutral, patterned, boldly coloured or otherwise. So whether you want to recreate Kate Middleton's best quiet luxury looks or one of her best off-duty outfits, you'll always have the perfect pair of shoes on hand to finish off those looks.
Speaking about Kate Middleton's love of wedged heels in the warmer months, woman&home's royal editor Emma Shacklock said, "When it comes to summer shoes, the Princess of Wales has always reached for wedges – and we can see why!
"They’re elegant but a little more low-key than the court shoes we often see her wearing at royal events. Kate especially loves espadrille wedges, which feel inherently summery thanks to their jute soles, and she loves pairing them with flowing midi dresses."
If you're not ready to slip into your summer dresses and skirts just yet, espadrilles are also an ideal choice of footwear to style with wide leg jeans to give the denim staple a spring-inspired flair. Add a floaty top or a white linen button-up shirt for a breezy style, or opt for a sophisticated cream blazer for a more formal and neutrals-infused look.
Shop High-Street Espadrilles
With a chic, neutral and classic look, these espadrilles boast a comfortable mid-height wedge heel and a versatile off-white upper. A thick ankle strap allows for tonnes of support and comfort, making them a great addition to your wardrobe.
A soft, suede-like upper gives these espardrilles a chic, elegant finish, with the neutral taupe colour being super versatile and easy-to-style. The pink-brown shade looks stunning against the woven raffia wedge.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
