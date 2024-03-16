32 of Kate Middleton's best off-duty looks, from jeans for the polo to dresses on the school run

These are Kate Middleton's best off-duty looks that she loves to wear away from the royal spotlight...

(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Lauren Clark
published

We're used to seeing her dressed up to the nines, but Kate Middleton's best off-duty looks are proof that she has always had her own distinct sense of style. Indeed, the royal mother-of-three still puts a well-heeled foot forward even when away from pristine coat dresses of Trooping the Colour and flowing gowns of state banquets.

Ever since we were first introduced to the Princess of Wales, when she was the girlfriend of Prince William while they were both university students at St Andrews, we have seen her classic approach to fashion. In the years after they graduated, and before their 2011 wedding, she was pictured on numerous occasions turning heads in statement dresses and white denim everywhere from London parties to country gatherings. 

After marrying into the royal family, we have become familiar with Kate's iconic on-duty look over the years that is always on-point. However, away from the official spotlight, she has frequently stepped out in a chic wardrobe that befits her role as a busy working mother-of-three - from blue jeans at the polo to printed midi-dresses on the school run. We've pulled together all her most eye-catching ensembles away from grand occasions...

Kate Middleton's best off-duty looks

1. Pink for the polo

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's non-royal wardrobe features plenty of dresses. The princess wore a pretty pink printed L.K. Bennett number to watch the polo in Wokingham in 2019. She was pictured while holding Prince Louis in the stylish ensemble, which also featured a red Mulberry bag and Castañer Carina espadrille wedges.

2. Blazer and jeans combo

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives to visit to the Urban Nature Project at the Natural History Museum in central London on June 22, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from the bigger royal appointments, there are smaller projects that the princess has been pictured checking in on - giving us a sneak peek at her more dressed-down aesthetic. She was chic in a peach-coloured blazer over a white top and blue jeans to visit the Natural History Museum in London in 2021.

3. Boots for Badminton

Kate Middleton walks the cross country course as she attends the Badminton Horse Trials on May 04, 2007 in Badminton, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate showed off her distinct preppy sense of style on numerous occasions before her 2011 wedding to Prince William. She paired a white skirt with a navy jumper and knee-high boots for the Badminton Horse Trials in 2007.

4. Red for the polo

Kate Middleton watches Prince William compete in the Chakravarty Cup charity polo match at Ham Polo Club on June 17, 2006 in Richmond, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While watching her then-boyfriend Prince William play polo in Richmond in 2006, the future princess stunned in a red sleeveless wrap dress. She wore her trademark brunette locks in a bouncy blow-dry and finished off the look with strappy red sandals.  

5. Burberry coat in Scotland

Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visits Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people on November 02, 2023 in Moray, Scotland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate kept things casual but practical during a low-key outing in Moray, Scotland in 2023. The mother-of-three wore a green quilted Burberry jacket, over a thick navy turtleneck jumper, with a pair of black flared jeans and chunky black boots.

6. Nice top and jeans at uni

Kate Middleton and her father Michael Middleton sighted prior to her graduation ceremony at the University of St. Andrews, where she obtained a 2:1 degree in the History of Art on June 23, 2005 in St. Andrews, Scotland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The world was first introduced to Kate when she began dating Prince William during university in St Andrews, Scotland. She was spotted wearing a white strappy top and blue jeans while out and about in the town with her father Michael shortly before her graduation in 2005.

7. Polka dots for school

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few people have looked as stylish as Kate on the school run. She was seen wearing a brown polka dot Rixo midi-dress with brown suede heels to drop Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis off for a 'settling in' afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, in 2022.

8. Midi-dress for night out

Kate Middleton Sighting at Mahiki - February 1, 2007

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked every bit the glamorous future royal on a night out at the exclusive London club Mahiki in 2007, just a few years before she walked down the aisle with Prince William. She stunned in a strappy silk midi-dress and wore minimal dewy make-up.

9. Monochrome for the polo

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 6, 2022 in Windsor, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess looked chic in monochrome while supporting her husband Prince William at the polo in Windsor in 2022. She stepped out in a white cap-sleeved dress featuring geometric black detailing by Emilia Wickstead, which she paired with Camilla Elphick nude and black flats.

10. Florals for school

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate exuded effortless elegance as she took Princess Charlotte to her first day of school with her older brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea in London in 2019. The mother-of-three stepped out in a pink floral midi-dress by Michael Kors, which she paired with a black belt and heels.

11. Fluffy scarf for Christmas Day

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Wales family usually joins the rest of the royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day, in 2016 they decided to spend the festive period with the Middletons in Bucklebury, Berkshire. Despite the private celebrations, Kate still wowed in a brown Hobbs coat styled with a fluffy burgundy scarf from ASOS.

12. Stripes for the polo

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and son Prince George of Cambridge watch Prince William, Duke of Cambridge & Prince Harry play in the Jerudong Trophy charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 15, 2014 in Cirencester, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked stylish but comfortable while looking after Prince George as they both watched Prince William play polo in Cirencester in 2014. She paired a three-quarter-sleeved white and blue striped top with a pair of classic blue skinny jeans.

13. Smart for the races

Pippa Middleton and Prince William's girlfriend Kate Middleton, wearing a Russian-style fur hat, attend the final day of Cheltenham Races on March 17, 2006 in Cheltenham, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a trip to the Cheltenham Races races with her younger sister Pippa Middleton in 2006, Prince William's then-girlfriend looked sharp in a cream coat. She accessorised her ensemble with a statement furry hat and a pair of brown suede boots.

14. Trainers at Kensington Palace

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hosts a reception for runners from Team Heads Together ahead of the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon, at Kensington Palace on April 19, 2017 in London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from official royal events, Kate goes more casual for smaller projects that she's involved in. In 2017, she stepped out in a long-sleeved Luisa Spagnoli striped top, black skinny jeans and a pair of white trainers by Superga, to meet runners at Kensington Palace ahead of the 2017 London Marathon.

15. Pink for Pippa's wedding

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kate's own wedding was beamed around the world, the 2017 nuptials of her younger sister Pippa Middleton were a private affair. However, we saw the then-duchess stun in a pink look by Alexander McQueen while looking after bridesmaid Princess Charlotte outside the church in Englefield Green.

16. Sunnies for the polo

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Mike Tindall attend the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, 2015 in Tetbury, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked every bit the stylish mum while looking after Prince George at the polo in Tetbury in 2015. She paired a navy and white striped three-quarter-sleeved top with a pair of blue jeans, and accessorised with classic Ray-Ban sunglasses.

17. Print for a wedding

Pippa Middleton and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the wedding of Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin at St. Michael and All Angels church on June 11, 2011 in Lambourn, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just weeks after her own 2011 royal wedding to Prince William, the new Duchess of Cambridge was seen attending the nuptials of friends with friends Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin in Lambourn. She wore a monochrome geometric printed shift dress with all-black accessories.

18. Blue for Prince George

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn son pose for the media before departing the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on July 23, 2013 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate was seen leaving the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London just hours after giving birth to Prince George in 2013. She wore a short-sleeved Jenny Packham cornflower blue and white polka dot dress as she departed down the steps with Prince William and their newborn.

19. Cosy for skiing

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge enjoy a short private skiing break on March 3, 2016 in the French Alps, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the many best royal moments in the snow saw Kate enjoy a ski trip to the French Alps with Prince William and their children in 2016. She pictured about to embark on a day on the slopes while wearing an eye-catching ensemble - including a white jacket and red trousers, along with black accessories.

20. White jeans for the polo

Kate Middleton watches Prince Harry and Prince William play in a charity polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club on July 29, 2006 in Tetbury, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked chic in a pair of white flared jeans while attending a polo match - in which Prince William and Prince Harry were playing - in Tetbury in 2006. She wore a frilly white top and a brown drawstring cardigan over the top, along with a pair of brown boots.

21. Leather jacket for the country

Kate Middleton watches HRH Prince William and HRH Prince Harry compete in The Dorchester Trophy polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 7, 2009 in Cirencester, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During an outing to see Prince William and Prince Harry in action playing polo in Cirencester in 2009, Kate brought an edge to her look with a leather jacket. She paired the cool piece with a yellow top, black jeans, black wedges and a white handbag.  

22. Luxe wellies for the polo

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Golden Metropolitan Polo Club Charity Cup polo match, in which Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry played, at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 17, 2012 in Tetbury, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few can do country chic quite like Kate, who looked elegant while watching Prince William and Prince Harry play polo in Tetbury in 2012. The duchess kept dry from the mud in a pair of high-end Le Chameau wellies, which she paired with black jeans, a green shirt and a brown suede jacket.

23. Florals for the pandemic

In this screengrab, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In at London on April 23, 2020 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, we got several sneak peeks of an at-home Kate. The mother-of-three wore a blue floral Ghost dress as she appeared with her children and husband Prince William on the doorstep of their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, in summer 2020 to clap for NHS carers. 

24. Floaty for the polo

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Audi Polo Challenge charity polo match, in which Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry competed, at Coworth Park Polo Club on May 13, 2012 in Ascot, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate may have been attending a polo match at Ascot in 2012, but she wasn't going to let her rural surroundings prevent her from dressing up. She watched Prince William and Prince Harry play while wearing a floaty blue 'mermaid print' long-sleeved dress by Libélula. 

25. Red for Sandhurst

Kate Middleton (2nd L) arrives at Sandhurst to see her boyfriend Britain's Prince William take part in the Sovereign's Parade at The Royal Military Academy in Camberley, 35 miles west of London, 15 December 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before she became a royal, Kate made a trip to Sandhurst military academy with her family to see Prince William participate in the Sovereign's Parade in 2006. The future princess stood out in a bright red coat dress, which she paired with all-black accessories.

26. Country casual for Gatcombe

Kate Middleton attends the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on August 6, 2005 in Stroud, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate attended the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2005 shortly after her romance with Prince William became public. She exuded casual chic in a brown jacket, teal jumper and blue jeans, which she paired with a brown hat and a pair of brown Dubarry boots. 

27. Wedges for pre-wedding

Catherine Middleton (M) is seen arriving with her mother Carole Middleton (R) and sister Pippa Middleton (L) at the Goring Hotel, where she will spend her last night as a single woman ahead of the royal wedding on April 28, 2011 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The night before her 2011 wedding, Kate was seen arriving at the Goring Hotel in London with her mother Carole and sister Pippa. She looked pretty in a monochrome polka dot dress with a ruffled white jacket and black patent wedges.

28. Mini-dress for the polo

Kate Middleton watches Prince William and Prince Harry play in the Chakravarty Cup polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club on July 10, 2010 in Tetbury, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just months before Prince William proposed to her, Kate watched her future husband and his brother Prince Harry play polo in Tetbury in 2010. She looked stunning in a sleeveless green summer dress, which she wore with a cream cardigan and accessorised with a brown bag. 

29. Sequins for charity event

Kate Middleton Arrives At The Renaissance Rooms In South London, For The Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco, An Event Organised In Aid Of A Charity In Oxford Set Up In Memory Of Thomas Waley-Cohen, Who Died From Bone Cancer In 2004 At The Age Of 20

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate dazzled in fancy dress for a charity event in London in 2004, the year before she graduated from St Andrews with her then-boyfriend Prince William. She clashed a green sequinned top with a pair of yellow shorts and a fuchsia pink handbag.

30. Stripes for the polo

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park on June 10, 2018 in Gloucester, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a trip to the polo near Gloucester in 2018, the then-duchess looked every bit the stylish mum while looking after Princess Charlotte. She wore a striped blue and white button-through midi-dress from Zara, and accessorised with a large white handbag.

31. Blue for the polo

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 6, 2023 in Windsor, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We loved the chic ensemble that the royal wore to support Prince William at the polo in Windsor in 2023. She wowed in a blue printed long-sleeved midi-dress from Beulah London, which she paired with a Mulberry handbag in a matching shade.

32. Florals in California

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Santa Barbara Racquet and Polo Club for a Foundation Polo Challenge that benefits the American Friends of the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry on July 9, 2011 in Santa Barbara, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked pretty in florals as she attended the polo in Santa Barbara, California shortly after her 2011 royal wedding. She paired her silky Jenny Packham dress with L.K. Bennett nude heels and her trademark swishy brown hair. 

Lauren Clark
Lauren Clark

Lauren is a freelance writer and editor with more than six years of digital and magazine experience. In addition to Womanandhome.com she has penned news and features for titles including Women's Health, The Telegraph, Stylist, Dazed, Grazia, The Sun's Fabulous, Yahoo Style UK and Get The Gloss. 


While Lauren specializes in covering wellness topics—ranging from nutrition and fitness, to health conditions and mental wellbeing—she has written across a diverse range of lifestyle topics, including beauty and travel. Career highlights so far include: luxury spa-hopping in Spain, interviewing Heidi Klum and joining an £18k-a-year London gym.

Latest
