32 of Kate Middleton's best off-duty looks, from jeans for the polo to dresses on the school run

We're used to seeing her dressed up to the nines, but Kate Middleton's best off-duty looks are proof that she has always had her own distinct sense of style. Indeed, the royal mother-of-three still puts a well-heeled foot forward even when away from pristine coat dresses of Trooping the Colour and flowing gowns of state banquets.

Ever since we were first introduced to the Princess of Wales, when she was the girlfriend of Prince William while they were both university students at St Andrews, we have seen her classic approach to fashion. In the years after they graduated, and before their 2011 wedding, she was pictured on numerous occasions turning heads in statement dresses and white denim everywhere from London parties to country gatherings.

After marrying into the royal family, we have become familiar with Kate's iconic on-duty look over the years that is always on-point. However, away from the official spotlight, she has frequently stepped out in a chic wardrobe that befits her role as a busy working mother-of-three - from blue jeans at the polo to printed midi-dresses on the school run. We've pulled together all her most eye-catching ensembles away from grand occasions...

Kate Middleton's best off-duty looks

1. Pink for the polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's non-royal wardrobe features plenty of dresses. The princess wore a pretty pink printed L.K. Bennett number to watch the polo in Wokingham in 2019. She was pictured while holding Prince Louis in the stylish ensemble, which also featured a red Mulberry bag and Castañer Carina espadrille wedges.

2. Blazer and jeans combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from the bigger royal appointments, there are smaller projects that the princess has been pictured checking in on - giving us a sneak peek at her more dressed-down aesthetic. She was chic in a peach-coloured blazer over a white top and blue jeans to visit the Natural History Museum in London in 2021.

3. Boots for Badminton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate showed off her distinct preppy sense of style on numerous occasions before her 2011 wedding to Prince William. She paired a white skirt with a navy jumper and knee-high boots for the Badminton Horse Trials in 2007.

4. Red for the polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While watching her then-boyfriend Prince William play polo in Richmond in 2006, the future princess stunned in a red sleeveless wrap dress. She wore her trademark brunette locks in a bouncy blow-dry and finished off the look with strappy red sandals.

5. Burberry coat in Scotland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate kept things casual but practical during a low-key outing in Moray, Scotland in 2023. The mother-of-three wore a green quilted Burberry jacket, over a thick navy turtleneck jumper, with a pair of black flared jeans and chunky black boots.

6. Nice top and jeans at uni

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The world was first introduced to Kate when she began dating Prince William during university in St Andrews, Scotland. She was spotted wearing a white strappy top and blue jeans while out and about in the town with her father Michael shortly before her graduation in 2005.

7. Polka dots for school

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few people have looked as stylish as Kate on the school run. She was seen wearing a brown polka dot Rixo midi-dress with brown suede heels to drop Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis off for a 'settling in' afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, in 2022.

8. Midi-dress for night out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked every bit the glamorous future royal on a night out at the exclusive London club Mahiki in 2007, just a few years before she walked down the aisle with Prince William. She stunned in a strappy silk midi-dress and wore minimal dewy make-up.

9. Monochrome for the polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess looked chic in monochrome while supporting her husband Prince William at the polo in Windsor in 2022. She stepped out in a white cap-sleeved dress featuring geometric black detailing by Emilia Wickstead, which she paired with Camilla Elphick nude and black flats.

10. Florals for school

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate exuded effortless elegance as she took Princess Charlotte to her first day of school with her older brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea in London in 2019. The mother-of-three stepped out in a pink floral midi-dress by Michael Kors, which she paired with a black belt and heels.

11. Fluffy scarf for Christmas Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Wales family usually joins the rest of the royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day, in 2016 they decided to spend the festive period with the Middletons in Bucklebury, Berkshire. Despite the private celebrations, Kate still wowed in a brown Hobbs coat styled with a fluffy burgundy scarf from ASOS.

12. Stripes for the polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked stylish but comfortable while looking after Prince George as they both watched Prince William play polo in Cirencester in 2014. She paired a three-quarter-sleeved white and blue striped top with a pair of classic blue skinny jeans.

13. Smart for the races

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a trip to the Cheltenham Races races with her younger sister Pippa Middleton in 2006, Prince William's then-girlfriend looked sharp in a cream coat. She accessorised her ensemble with a statement furry hat and a pair of brown suede boots.

14. Trainers at Kensington Palace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from official royal events, Kate goes more casual for smaller projects that she's involved in. In 2017, she stepped out in a long-sleeved Luisa Spagnoli striped top, black skinny jeans and a pair of white trainers by Superga, to meet runners at Kensington Palace ahead of the 2017 London Marathon.

15. Pink for Pippa's wedding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kate's own wedding was beamed around the world, the 2017 nuptials of her younger sister Pippa Middleton were a private affair. However, we saw the then-duchess stun in a pink look by Alexander McQueen while looking after bridesmaid Princess Charlotte outside the church in Englefield Green.

16. Sunnies for the polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked every bit the stylish mum while looking after Prince George at the polo in Tetbury in 2015. She paired a navy and white striped three-quarter-sleeved top with a pair of blue jeans, and accessorised with classic Ray-Ban sunglasses.

17. Print for a wedding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just weeks after her own 2011 royal wedding to Prince William, the new Duchess of Cambridge was seen attending the nuptials of friends with friends Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin in Lambourn. She wore a monochrome geometric printed shift dress with all-black accessories.

18. Blue for Prince George

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate was seen leaving the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London just hours after giving birth to Prince George in 2013. She wore a short-sleeved Jenny Packham cornflower blue and white polka dot dress as she departed down the steps with Prince William and their newborn.

19. Cosy for skiing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the many best royal moments in the snow saw Kate enjoy a ski trip to the French Alps with Prince William and their children in 2016. She pictured about to embark on a day on the slopes while wearing an eye-catching ensemble - including a white jacket and red trousers, along with black accessories.

20. White jeans for the polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked chic in a pair of white flared jeans while attending a polo match - in which Prince William and Prince Harry were playing - in Tetbury in 2006. She wore a frilly white top and a brown drawstring cardigan over the top, along with a pair of brown boots.

21. Leather jacket for the country

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During an outing to see Prince William and Prince Harry in action playing polo in Cirencester in 2009, Kate brought an edge to her look with a leather jacket. She paired the cool piece with a yellow top, black jeans, black wedges and a white handbag.

22. Luxe wellies for the polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few can do country chic quite like Kate, who looked elegant while watching Prince William and Prince Harry play polo in Tetbury in 2012. The duchess kept dry from the mud in a pair of high-end Le Chameau wellies, which she paired with black jeans, a green shirt and a brown suede jacket.

23. Florals for the pandemic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, we got several sneak peeks of an at-home Kate. The mother-of-three wore a blue floral Ghost dress as she appeared with her children and husband Prince William on the doorstep of their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, in summer 2020 to clap for NHS carers.

24. Floaty for the polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate may have been attending a polo match at Ascot in 2012, but she wasn't going to let her rural surroundings prevent her from dressing up. She watched Prince William and Prince Harry play while wearing a floaty blue 'mermaid print' long-sleeved dress by Libélula.

25. Red for Sandhurst

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before she became a royal, Kate made a trip to Sandhurst military academy with her family to see Prince William participate in the Sovereign's Parade in 2006. The future princess stood out in a bright red coat dress, which she paired with all-black accessories.

26. Country casual for Gatcombe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate attended the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2005 shortly after her romance with Prince William became public. She exuded casual chic in a brown jacket, teal jumper and blue jeans, which she paired with a brown hat and a pair of brown Dubarry boots.

27. Wedges for pre-wedding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The night before her 2011 wedding, Kate was seen arriving at the Goring Hotel in London with her mother Carole and sister Pippa. She looked pretty in a monochrome polka dot dress with a ruffled white jacket and black patent wedges.

28. Mini-dress for the polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just months before Prince William proposed to her, Kate watched her future husband and his brother Prince Harry play polo in Tetbury in 2010. She looked stunning in a sleeveless green summer dress, which she wore with a cream cardigan and accessorised with a brown bag.

29. Sequins for charity event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate dazzled in fancy dress for a charity event in London in 2004, the year before she graduated from St Andrews with her then-boyfriend Prince William. She clashed a green sequinned top with a pair of yellow shorts and a fuchsia pink handbag.

30. Stripes for the polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a trip to the polo near Gloucester in 2018, the then-duchess looked every bit the stylish mum while looking after Princess Charlotte. She wore a striped blue and white button-through midi-dress from Zara, and accessorised with a large white handbag.

31. Blue for the polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We loved the chic ensemble that the royal wore to support Prince William at the polo in Windsor in 2023. She wowed in a blue printed long-sleeved midi-dress from Beulah London, which she paired with a Mulberry handbag in a matching shade.

32. Florals in California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked pretty in florals as she attended the polo in Santa Barbara, California shortly after her 2011 royal wedding. She paired her silky Jenny Packham dress with L.K. Bennett nude heels and her trademark swishy brown hair.