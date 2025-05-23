Remember Kate Middleton's casual denim midi dress? It's a breezy option for days where jeans just won't do

The Princess of Wales’s Gabriela Hearst midi dress was one of those outfits that totally slipped my mind in recent years - and yet is one of her most easy-to-recreate looks. Like so many of us, I love wearing jeans and they’re often my fall-back item when I don’t know what else to wear.

But in summer, a denim dress is a breezier option to wear in the heat and Kate wore hers for a photo taken in the Kensington Palace gardens in 2020. It showed her, Prince William and their children with Sir David Attenborough, after the Prince and naturalist enjoyed an outdoor screening of David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.

Kate’s dress is the Marley design by Gabriela Hearst and although her mid-blue version isn’t sold anymore, you can still get it in indigo. Surprisingly, darker washes are a huge denim trend for the summer and they tend to look a bit smarter.

Shop Kate's Dress And Alternatives

Style Match Gabriela Hearst Marley Denim Dress £1,220 at My Theresa The Princess of Wales owns the Marley dress in a lighter blue, but the indigo one is still available to buy and darker washes are currently a big trend. The belt is detachable and it has a timeless shape that will never go out of style. It's an investment piece that's beautifully made from linen with a denim look. Friends Like These Denim Dress £75.74 at Nordstrom Fashioned from mid-blue denim, this structured shirtdress is such a stunning option for both casual and smarter occasions. The waist belt can be removed and it has splits in the skirt for ease of movement. The dress also has a collared neckline and flap pockets on the bodice. Phase Eight Becky Chambray Dress Was £99, Now £79.20 at Phase Eight You can currently pick up this dress with 20% off and although it looks like a classic denim dress, it's more light-weight and perfect for wearing in the hot weather. The wrap detail accentuates the waist and it's sleeveless, with an A-line midi skirt.

Light-wash denim is quite casual and isn’t something the Princess of Wales typically wears in any form. A mid-tone blue is her favourite for jeans and the shirt dress was lovely in this colour as it had a relaxed feel but was still polished.

The softness of the colour also echoed the soft drape of the fabric. The Marley dress looks just like regular denim and is a mix of breathable linen and cotton.

This material gives the skirt a beautiful flow to it and the future Queen wore her dress buttoned almost to the top. The sleeves can be secured in a rolled-up position with press-studs, as Kate demonstrated in 2020, and the horse bit belt is detachable.

(Image credit: Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Accessories For Denim Dresses

Dune Loupe Slider Sandals £99 at Dune The Dune Loupe sandals are a timeless style for the brand and the tan ones would look especially wonderful with a blue denim midi dress like Kate's. They come in both regular and wide fit and are made from leather. H&M Espadrille Wedges £27.99, Now £23.80 at H&M Lined with canvas and featuring braided straps at the front and a jute trim on the soles, these espadrille wedges are very affordable. The ankle strap is adjustable and the white tone would pair easily with any other shades. Oliver Bonas Red Bag Was £46, Now £32 at Oliver Bonas I love red and denim together and this patent crossbody bag is great for everyday as well as for the evenings. It has a fold-over design and an exterior zipped pocket. You can unclip the matching strap and attach an alternative to switch up the look.

For the official photo with Sir David Attenborough she accessorised with navy court heels, though I’d personally take a more low-key approach to styling denim dresses. Denim is already more of a casual material so white trainers or slip-on sandals would work well to tie in with this.

To take a denim dress outfit up another level for a family BBQ or lunch with friends, swap sportier footwear out for something more classic. Ballet flats look chic with midi dresses and are still comfortable for all-day wear.

Alternatively, espadrille wedges give elevation and aren’t as formal as stiletto heels. There are several pairs of wedges that Kate wears, including Castañer Carinas and Russell & Bromley ankle strap ones.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

One thing they all have in common is their neutral colour, which means she can mix and match them into so many summer outfits without worrying about colour clashing. However, denim also works with brighter tones and red in particular.

Something about the contrast between blue denim and cherry red is very striking. The Princess of Wales prefers dressing tonally, but I’d be tempted to style a dress like hers with a scarlet bag.

I’d be interested in seeing how else Kate might wear this Gabriela Hearst dress, though we haven’t seen it since that picture with Sir David in 2020. Prince William recently described him as a "big inspiration" to him as he announced a new wildlife documentary - Guardians - which is highlighting the work of rangers.