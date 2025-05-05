Not sure what to wear to the airport? Pippa Middleton found comfort and style with her simple travel outfit

Deciding what to wear to the airport can be tricky, especially if you are short on space and need to recycle your airport look while on vacation. Jeans and shoes are two quick ways to fill up a suitcase, but Pippa Middleton's solution meant she didn't leave her warmer clothes behind, and stayed comfortable and stylish.

With skinny jeans very much back in favor right now, we're looking to those who never fell out of love with the style to get some much-needed inspiration on how to style them. Pippa Middleton, and her sister the Princess of Wales, have always championed the sleek denim look, even, it seems, to travel in.

Back in 2017, when Pippa and her husband were making their way through Sydney airport, she paired skinny pants with a cool voluminous blouse to balance out the figure-hugging jean.

Shop Pippa's airport look

Skinny jeans are some of the best jeans if you want a streamlined silhouette and they're so versatile that you'll find yourself reaching for them on any and all ocassions. For a summer-ready, heading-on-vacation style, there's no better way to wear skinny jeans than like Pippa did here, pairing them with a blouse and pair of wedges to get a leg-lengthening effect.

Finishing off the simple outfit, Pippa carried an oversized shopper, looking relaxed and holiday-ready.

For a more day-to-day, sophisticated take on styling skinny jeans, we can look to Pippa's sister, the Princess of Wales. Want to inject some color into your work closet? Or are you heading out for a lunch where you want to feel a little dressed up? Take notes from Kate Middleton and pair your skinny jeans with a blazer and pair of sleek white sneakers. It's an easy, simple outfit and it always looks good.

Shop Kate's look

Both the Middleton sisters understand how to pick the best jeans for your body type, and both have been way ahead of the curve when it comes to skinny jeans styles. Not many of us saw this revival coming, but Vogue's Alice Newbold declared recently: "The skinny jean is back. Denim whisperers have been predicting a skinny jean revival for some time."

Newbold added, "Someone alert the Princess of Wales – one of the key proponents of the slim-cut pant – because, according to the Paris autumn/winter 2024 runways, drainpipe denim really is back on the scene."

Since both Pippa and Kate have long been styling skinny jeans, of course we're going to be taking notes from them as we put together out own outfits to take part in the trend. Both sisters have stepped out in a number of classic skinny jeans outfits, with them favoring crisp white shirts and chunky wedges to complement the signature denim style.

Pippa's and Kate's outfits show how a stylish wedge shoe can elevate any outfit. Pippa's natural, espadrille-style wedges never go out of fashion and are a key footwear trend year after year.

Or you can style them like the Princess of Wales with some of your best white sneakers. Kate Middleton has an impressive collection of white sneakers and we've seen her lean into more casual footwear in recent years, teaming them with smarter pieces like this blue blazer for effortless smart-casual dressing.