Not sure what to wear to the airport? Pippa Middleton found comfort and style with her simple travel outfit
Her look was an ideal way to look and feel good while travelling - and save space
Deciding what to wear to the airport can be tricky, especially if you are short on space and need to recycle your airport look while on vacation. Jeans and shoes are two quick ways to fill up a suitcase, but Pippa Middleton's solution meant she didn't leave her warmer clothes behind, and stayed comfortable and stylish.
With skinny jeans very much back in favor right now, we're looking to those who never fell out of love with the style to get some much-needed inspiration on how to style them. Pippa Middleton, and her sister the Princess of Wales, have always championed the sleek denim look, even, it seems, to travel in.
Back in 2017, when Pippa and her husband were making their way through Sydney airport, she paired skinny pants with a cool voluminous blouse to balance out the figure-hugging jean.
Shop Pippa's airport look
A classic skinny jeans cut is a must for your capsule closet throughout the seasons. This GAP pair is crafted from soft and stretchy denim and comes in three colours.
The creamy lace of this blouse is so dreamy, with the relaxed fit giving a more laid-back feel to the lace. Dress it up with silkly satin pieces, or keep it casual like Pippa with some skinny jeans.
Skinny jeans are some of the best jeans if you want a streamlined silhouette and they're so versatile that you'll find yourself reaching for them on any and all ocassions. For a summer-ready, heading-on-vacation style, there's no better way to wear skinny jeans than like Pippa did here, pairing them with a blouse and pair of wedges to get a leg-lengthening effect.
Finishing off the simple outfit, Pippa carried an oversized shopper, looking relaxed and holiday-ready.
For a more day-to-day, sophisticated take on styling skinny jeans, we can look to Pippa's sister, the Princess of Wales. Want to inject some color into your work closet? Or are you heading out for a lunch where you want to feel a little dressed up? Take notes from Kate Middleton and pair your skinny jeans with a blazer and pair of sleek white sneakers. It's an easy, simple outfit and it always looks good.
Shop Kate's look
Not an exact match for Kate's blazer above, but a very close alternative. The striking shade of blue is made to feel all the more wearable thanks to the soft linen fabric, and the texture will look ultra chic styled just as the Princess of Wales has.
If you're not one for skinny jeans, these slim fit straight leg denim jeans from Levi's are a great option for a similar (less tight) look. We really like this ankle length, which gives whichever footwear you choose space to shine.
Both the Middleton sisters understand how to pick the best jeans for your body type, and both have been way ahead of the curve when it comes to skinny jeans styles. Not many of us saw this revival coming, but Vogue's Alice Newbold declared recently: "The skinny jean is back. Denim whisperers have been predicting a skinny jean revival for some time."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Newbold added, "Someone alert the Princess of Wales – one of the key proponents of the slim-cut pant – because, according to the Paris autumn/winter 2024 runways, drainpipe denim really is back on the scene."
Since both Pippa and Kate have long been styling skinny jeans, of course we're going to be taking notes from them as we put together out own outfits to take part in the trend. Both sisters have stepped out in a number of classic skinny jeans outfits, with them favoring crisp white shirts and chunky wedges to complement the signature denim style.
Pippa's and Kate's outfits show how a stylish wedge shoe can elevate any outfit. Pippa's natural, espadrille-style wedges never go out of fashion and are a key footwear trend year after year.
Or you can style them like the Princess of Wales with some of your best white sneakers. Kate Middleton has an impressive collection of white sneakers and we've seen her lean into more casual footwear in recent years, teaming them with smarter pieces like this blue blazer for effortless smart-casual dressing.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
-
-
Now I know why I love this high street dress so much - it really reminds me of one of Carole Middleton's chicest looks
A floral midi is the answer to all your occasionwear dilemmas
-
Think you're a grilling goddess? Wait until you see the latest Le Creuset launch
The Le Creuset BBQ Outdoor Collection has turned up the heat on outdoor dining. With cast iron skillets, pizza dishes, grills, outdoor dining is a dream come true
-
Now I know why I love this high street dress so much - it really reminds me of one of Carole Middleton's chicest looks
A floral midi is the answer to all your occasionwear dilemmas
-
There aren’t many 90s looks I’d be happy to see trending again, but Scarlett Johansson’s choker is a retro revival I'll be revisiting
The collar-style necklace is officially back from the wardrobe wilderness of the nineties and looking better than ever
-
This tote looks like a designer piece from one of Kate Middleton’s favourite bag brands - but it's actually only £20
You can pick up this designer lookalike with your weekly food shop
-
Polka dot is the print of the season, and Joanna Lumley just showed us how to wear it with a playful twist
We've got good news - her exact dress is now reduced in the sale
-
I can’t wait to see the fashion at this year's Met Gala, but it’ll take a lot to beat this unexpected look from Amal Clooney
Amal always gets it right on the red carpet and this statement ensemble is one of my favourites
-
Salma Hayek's favourite swimwear brand might surprise you - her bikinis are both confidence-boosting and affordable
The actress showed off two bold and practical swimwear sets that will make a statement on the beach
-
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion is the chicest collaboration of the season - here's what our fashion team is buying
Two hero brands have come together to create a truly beautiful range of accessories
-
6 sunglasses trends 2025 to shop now and how to know if they'll suit you
A sunnies-loving fashion editor explains the sunglasses trends 2025 that you need to know, and how to tell what styles will suit you best