I thought neutrals were a no when travelling, but Pamela Anderson just changed my mind
Her cream jumper, white linen trousers and raffia tote are such a chic combination
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When heading off on holiday, I tend to stick to practical black leggings or wide-leg trousers, plus a slouchy sweatshirt and slip-on shoes. But Pamela Anderson is making me reconsider my airport uniform.
She was pictured arriving in Sydney earlier this week, wearing a very coastal chic look in shades of cream and white. She paired a loose-fit knit in ecru with some white linen trousers, her best white trainers and the ideal in-flight hand luggage for summer: a raffia tote bag.
It's a simple, minimalist look that's easy to achieve with items you might already have in your wardrobe. And it's a good reminder that you can start your trip early in a fresh outfit for the plane. Don't just stick to black and grey pieces that you won't wear again whilst away!
Shop the look
This high street jumper is a great match for Pamela's roomy knit. The ribbing on the neckline, cuffs and hem are really similar, and this could definitely pass for a much more expensive piece. When you're not wearing it with white trousers, team it with blue jeans and your most comfortable trainers for spring weekends.
Linen season is almost here, and I wouldn't be without my wide-leg trousers in summer. They're breezy, easy to wear and ideal for packing, too. These are available in regular or petite lengths, and one reviewer wrote: "Finally a white linen pant that is LINED. I cannot say enough about these pants. They are a wide leg. But not to the extreme. A timeless warm weather staple. Grab them before they sell out!"
With Nothing Underneath's cotton jumpers are my most-worn wardrobe piece when the weather can't decide what it's doing. I've got the Breton striped style, but this neutral piece is next on my list. Don't forget to wear your most comfortable bra - there's nothing worse than feeling uncomfortable on a long-haul flight.
Pamela's lace up shoes look like very low profile, almost bowling-style shoes, and this fresh take on the classic adidas Stan Smith design is my favourite lookalike.
It's always a good idea to go for light layers when travelling, since even though it might be hot when you arrive, it always gets chilly en route.
Ideally, choose a jumper with cotton that won't be itchy, and will be perfect for tying around your shoulders when you're out for dinner in the evening.
If you'd prefer a shoe that's easier to slip on and off than a lace-up trainer, a neutral pair of espadrilles will complement a raffia tote bag really well.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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