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I thought neutrals were a no when travelling, but Pamela Anderson just changed my mind

Her cream jumper, white linen trousers and raffia tote are such a chic combination

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Pamela Anderson arrives in Sydney ahead of her ‘In Conversation’ speaking tour 13/04/2026
(Image credit: KHAP / BACKGRID)
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When heading off on holiday, I tend to stick to practical black leggings or wide-leg trousers, plus a slouchy sweatshirt and slip-on shoes. But Pamela Anderson is making me reconsider my airport uniform.

She was pictured arriving in Sydney earlier this week, wearing a very coastal chic look in shades of cream and white. She paired a loose-fit knit in ecru with some white linen trousers, her best white trainers and the ideal in-flight hand luggage for summer: a raffia tote bag.

Pamela Anderson arrives in Sydney ahead of her &amp;lsquo;In Conversation&amp;rsquo; speaking tour 13/04/2026

(Image credit: KHAP / BACKGRID)

Shop the look

It's always a good idea to go for light layers when travelling, since even though it might be hot when you arrive, it always gets chilly en route.

Ideally, choose a jumper with cotton that won't be itchy, and will be perfect for tying around your shoulders when you're out for dinner in the evening.

If you'd prefer a shoe that's easier to slip on and off than a lace-up trainer, a neutral pair of espadrilles will complement a raffia tote bag really well.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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