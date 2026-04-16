When heading off on holiday, I tend to stick to practical black leggings or wide-leg trousers, plus a slouchy sweatshirt and slip-on shoes. But Pamela Anderson is making me reconsider my airport uniform.

She was pictured arriving in Sydney earlier this week, wearing a very coastal chic look in shades of cream and white. She paired a loose-fit knit in ecru with some white linen trousers, her best white trainers and the ideal in-flight hand luggage for summer: a raffia tote bag.

It's a simple, minimalist look that's easy to achieve with items you might already have in your wardrobe. And it's a good reminder that you can start your trip early in a fresh outfit for the plane. Don't just stick to black and grey pieces that you won't wear again whilst away!

(Image credit: KHAP / BACKGRID)

Shop the look

It's always a good idea to go for light layers when travelling, since even though it might be hot when you arrive, it always gets chilly en route.

Ideally, choose a jumper with cotton that won't be itchy, and will be perfect for tying around your shoulders when you're out for dinner in the evening.

If you'd prefer a shoe that's easier to slip on and off than a lace-up trainer, a neutral pair of espadrilles will complement a raffia tote bag really well.