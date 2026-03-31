When it comes to my wardrobe, comfort is key, and that's particularly true when travelling. The last thing you want on a flight is to be sitting for hours on end in uncomfortable jeans and tight shoes.

That's where Jessica Alba's recent airport outfit comes into play. She was spotted at LAX earlier this month wearing an effortlessly chic outfit consisting of black joggers and a matching hoodie. She teamed it with a white T-white and accessorised with not one but two of the best designer handbags: a quilted Chanel backpack and a Dior book tote.

But it was her choice of footwear that really caught my attention. They're the UGG Tazz II platform mules, and if you're unsure whether or not these slippers can be worn out of the house, here's your proof. They're cosy, easy to slip on and off, and are incredibly comfortable for a day when you'll be walking around a lot.

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Jessica's clearly a big fan of UGG slip-ons. This time she's wearing the black version, but she's previously been pictured in the sand-coloured Tazz II slip-ons, as well. As she demonstrates, they're spot on for pairing with leggings and a sweatshirt for a casual day or running some errands. She chose to wear hers without socks, but for extra warmth, add a sporty white sock. Oh, and keep in mind when your first try them on that the shearling will really flattened down, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UGG Tasman style made it onto our shortlist of the best slippers, but in my opinion, if you're looking for shoes to wear outdoors, the platform on the Tazz II gives them the edge. Trust me, nobody will stare at you, wondering why you've forgotten to take your slippers off!