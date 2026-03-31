Jessica Alba wouldn't be without her slip-on UGGs - they're the perfect shoe for travelling in
She's got the UGG Tazz in two colours
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When it comes to my wardrobe, comfort is key, and that's particularly true when travelling. The last thing you want on a flight is to be sitting for hours on end in uncomfortable jeans and tight shoes.
That's where Jessica Alba's recent airport outfit comes into play. She was spotted at LAX earlier this month wearing an effortlessly chic outfit consisting of black joggers and a matching hoodie. She teamed it with a white T-white and accessorised with not one but two of the best designer handbags: a quilted Chanel backpack and a Dior book tote.
But it was her choice of footwear that really caught my attention. They're the UGG Tazz II platform mules, and if you're unsure whether or not these slippers can be worn out of the house, here's your proof. They're cosy, easy to slip on and off, and are incredibly comfortable for a day when you'll be walking around a lot.
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Exact match
These are the UGGs that Jessica Alba is wearing, and although they're a bit of an investment, you know what you're getting with UGG. The sheepskin lining is ludicrously soft underfoot, and whilst black is definitely the most practical option, they're also available in a host of other colours, too.
Designer lookalike
woman&home's Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes loves these designer lookalikes, especially the fact that they're waterproof. They're an Amazon bestseller, and they're currently 10% off.
5 star rating
I tested a similar version of these Skechers slippers and was so impressed by how sturdy they are. The braided trim is a really nice touch, and makes them a contender for the best UGG boot alternatives.
There's nothing better than snuggling up in some luxury cashmere when you're travelling. There are matching joggers available for £100, but if you're only going to buy one or the other, I say splash the cash on the hoodie and stick to jersey joggers.
I do like a looser silhouette than elasticated cuffs when it comes to joggers. You'll find these so practical and versatile in your spring capsule wardrobe.
Jessica's clearly a big fan of UGG slip-ons. This time she's wearing the black version, but she's previously been pictured in the sand-coloured Tazz II slip-ons, as well. As she demonstrates, they're spot on for pairing with leggings and a sweatshirt for a casual day or running some errands. She chose to wear hers without socks, but for extra warmth, add a sporty white sock. Oh, and keep in mind when your first try them on that the shearling will really flattened down, too.
The UGG Tasman style made it onto our shortlist of the best slippers, but in my opinion, if you're looking for shoes to wear outdoors, the platform on the Tazz II gives them the edge. Trust me, nobody will stare at you, wondering why you've forgotten to take your slippers off!
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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