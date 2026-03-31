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Jessica Alba wouldn't be without her slip-on UGGs - they're the perfect shoe for travelling in

She's got the UGG Tazz in two colours

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Jessica Alba spotted leaving LAX carrying the iconic Christian Dior book tote bag 16/03/2026
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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When it comes to my wardrobe, comfort is key, and that's particularly true when travelling. The last thing you want on a flight is to be sitting for hours on end in uncomfortable jeans and tight shoes.

That's where Jessica Alba's recent airport outfit comes into play. She was spotted at LAX earlier this month wearing an effortlessly chic outfit consisting of black joggers and a matching hoodie. She teamed it with a white T-white and accessorised with not one but two of the best designer handbags: a quilted Chanel backpack and a Dior book tote.

Jessica Alba spotted leaving LAX carrying the iconic Christian Dior book totebag 16/03/2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the look

Jessica's clearly a big fan of UGG slip-ons. This time she's wearing the black version, but she's previously been pictured in the sand-coloured Tazz II slip-ons, as well. As she demonstrates, they're spot on for pairing with leggings and a sweatshirt for a casual day or running some errands. She chose to wear hers without socks, but for extra warmth, add a sporty white sock. Oh, and keep in mind when your first try them on that the shearling will really flattened down, too.

Jessica Alba is seen on July 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UGG Tasman style made it onto our shortlist of the best slippers, but in my opinion, if you're looking for shoes to wear outdoors, the platform on the Tazz II gives them the edge. Trust me, nobody will stare at you, wondering why you've forgotten to take your slippers off!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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