Not sold on denim shorts? Kate Middleton’s tailored white pair are a flattering and sophisticated alternative

Knowing what to wear in the heat and still feel put-together isn’t easy and the Princess of Wales has an additional challenge. As a senior working royal, she typically wears longer hemlines and steers clear of strapless or low-neckline designs.

This means more coverage on a sunny day, but Kate does occasionally swap her midi dresses and co-ords for shorts. This is usually because she’s throwing herself into an activity-based engagement. However, in 2022 she wore a stunning pair of Holland Cooper linen blend shorts as part of her arrival outfit for a visit to Plymouth.

The Princess met with sailing teams from the UK and New Zealand and she did take part in some sailing herself. She swapped into a wetsuit when she took to the water, though her original pair were a soft white tone and would rival any denim shorts.

Holland Cooper still makes these £199 tailored shorts in a range of hues, including the white that the Princess of Wales has in her collection. The single knife pleats give them a crisp look that enhances their smartness.

They’re high-waisted and also feature the brand’s signature gold rivets for a glamorous edge. Every summer, no matter the denim trends, shorts always surge in popularity as we search for a staple to wear in the sunshine.

Denim shorts can look quite casual, thanks to the fabric and wash pattern. Many designs are also far shorter than I personally prefer to wear and some denims can be quite stiff.

In contrast, white shorts like Kate’s feel quite sophisticated and are just as easy to style with different tops. If you pick a linen or cotton blend, there’s usually a bit more softness to them, too. Tailored shorts are also traditionally not so fitted on the legs which can be very flattering.

It’s worth considering adding some to your collection if you usually avoid denim shorts and want something comfier and easier to dress up. For her visit to Plymouth, the future Queen wore hers with her go-to Superga trainers and a blue and white nautical striped knit.

As she was at the coast where it can often be cooler than inland, the long-sleeved jumper was a clever choice to balance out the reduced coverage on her legs. This was a quintessential smart-casual outfit pre-sailing, although with the addition of a blazer and some sleek ballet flats or wedges it would become more elevated.

I would wear white tailored shorts with a colourful cami top on a scorching day for a touch of brightness, and the beauty of them being so neutral is that they’d work with pretty much anything.

Since 2022 Kate hasn’t re-worn these shorts on a visit. Back then she wasn’t Princess of Wales yet and it’s possible that now she’s even more senior within the Royal Family we won’t see them again.

That doesn’t mean that she hasn’t kept the tailored shorts in her collection to wear when she’s at home at Adelaide Cottage or Anmer Hall, though.