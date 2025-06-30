Pottery Barn is coming to the UK – here's everything we know so far

This is not a drill, the famous American brand has announced today that it will officially launch in the UK market later this year.

The Pottery Barn UK will offer customers a curated selection of furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories from Pottery Barn’s signature offerings of home furnishings and decor to give homes personality.

“We are committed to long-term growth and expanding the reach of our brands where we see meaningful market opportunity,” said Williams-Sonoma, Inc. President & CEO, Laura Alber. “We believe great design and quality craftsmanship have universal appeal and we look forward to bringing Pottery Barn’s signature aesthetic to the UK.”

News just in: Pottery Barn UK launching in Autumn 2025

For over 70 years, Pottery Barn has been furnishing homes with 'warmth, character, and timeless style.' The exciting launch in the United Kingdom will welcome the signature style to our homes in the form of effortlessly chic furniture, soft furnishings, and accessories.

“Our curated assortment for the UK market celebrates Pottery Barn’s commitment to helping customers inspire great style for spaces, small and large, that are beautiful and functional,” said Pottery Barn President Monica Bhargava.

“Whether furnishing a new flat, refreshing a family home, or entertaining with family and friends, or thoughtful gifting, we are proud to be providing the UK market with thoughtfully designed pieces that meet the needs of modern living.”

A post shared by Pottery Barn - UK (@potterybarnuk) A photo posted by on

The much-loved homes emporium is part of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. group, who also own another one of our favourites, West Elm.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I remember attending the launch nearly 10 years ago of the flagship West Elm store in the heart of central London when it arrived on our shores. It was, and still is, one of the most spectacular retail spaces to visit for modern, urban and mid-century design inspiration.

Pottery Barn is set to be on par, if not even better, and while the prices are fairly comparable, the style is what sets the two apart. Pottery Barn UK caters to more traditional and timeless styles that feel more homespun, farmhouse-chic.

(Image credit: Pottery Barn UK)

The Pottery Barn UK launch will also introduce Pottery Barn's complimentary design services, offering customers bespoke interior styling advice and expertise both at home and online.

(Image credit: Pottery Barn UK)

Pottery Barn is not a million miles away from the quiet luxury essentials from West Elm, only they are more affordable. Here's a little taste of what West Elm is already offering UK shoppers...

Sophisticated linen touches West Elm Two Tone Chunky Linen Cushion Covers View at West Elm RRP: £39 | These 51cm square cushions covers are the epitome of quiet luxury, made of 100% linen on the front and 100% cotton on the back. The beautiful fusion of muted colour and texture creates a thoughtful accent piece to update furniture in any room. Traditional rug designs West Elm Distressed Nadine Rug View at West Elm Was £579 , Now £463.20 | This handcrafted rug is a taste of the timeless style that will be on offer from Pottery Barn. Designed to replicate a vintage find, this West Elm rug is not too dissimilar to the one used in the new photography (Above)

We, for one, can't wait. We'll keep you posted once we have further updates on opening times and plans to come. In the meantime, you can follow @PotteryBarnUK on Instagram to enjoy a taste of the style that awaits.​