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Garden tools or works of art? Diptyque's limited-edition summer collection is set to sell out

From watering cans to wax vases, this collection makes everyday objects look exceptional

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Three pieces from the Diptyque Summer Collection Launch: a citronella spiral, candle collection, and watering can
(Image credit: woman&home/DIptyque)
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It's finally here: Diptyque's much-anticipated annual summer collection has arrived, and this year's launch might be its most beautiful yet. Inspired by the sun-drenched water gardens of the Mediterranean, the limited-edition collection transforms everyday gardening essentials into works of art. In fact, many of the pieces are so sculptural and elegant that you'd be forgiven for mistaking them for decorative garden ornaments rather than practical outdoor accessories.

Alongside the return of Diptyque's cult-favourite citronella range, which has sold out year after year, the summer garden collection introduces a host of covetable new arrivals. Highlights include citronella incense spirals housed in a striking ceramic vessel, a fresh Mediterranean pine-scented candle (definitely one of the best candles of all time), and a selection of beautifully crafted bird baths and watering cans that bring a touch of French sophistication to any outdoor space.

If you're looking for inspiration for your outdoor living room or to infuse your garden, balcony or terrace with a sense of coolness, light and escapism this summer, Diptyque's latest collection offers the perfect excuse to do so.

Diptyque’s Summer Water Garden Collection: inspired by the water gardens

Pieces from the Diptyque Summer Garden Collection on a stone wall

(Image credit: Diptyque)

This year’s collection blurs the line between garden accessory and decorative object. Inspired by a Mediterranean “water garden” of pine groves, jasmine and orange blossom, it reimagines outdoor essentials through a luxury lens of light, water and craftsmanship. We’ve rounded up six favourites that capture the spirit of the range, shaped by mosaic artist Mathilde Jonquière’s play of colour, reflection and texture. These are the pieces that define Diptyque’s most decorative garden vision yet.

Diptyque Summer Collection: Candle Launches

Diptyque Candle Collection beside some water

(Image credit: Diptyque Candle Collection)

Candles from the Diptyque Summer Garden Collection launch sitting on water

(Image credit: Diptyque)

From sculptural candle holders to handcrafted watering cans and decorative garden pieces, Diptyque’s Summer 2026 collection shows just how beautifully blurred the line between indoor and outdoor living has become. If this has you rethinking your own outdoor space, you might also like our guide to the most beautiful outdoor storage solutions, perfect for keeping gardens just as stylish as they are practical.

Laura Honey
Laura Honey
Homes Ecommerce Editor

Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and recommending products for your home. You'll see her testing anything from damp-banishing dehumidifiers and KitchenAid's most covetable stand mixers through to the latest in Le Creuset's cast iron collection.

Previously, she was eCommerce Editor at Homes & Gardens, and has also written for Living Etc, The White Company and local publications when she was a student at Oxford University. She is also a Master Perfumer (a qualified candle snob), SCA-Certified Barista (qualified coffee snob) and part of a family who runs a pizza business (long-time pizza snob) - all of which come in handy when you're looking for the best pieces of kit to have kitchen.

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