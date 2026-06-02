Garden tools or works of art? Diptyque's limited-edition summer collection is set to sell out

It's finally here: Diptyque's much-anticipated annual summer collection has arrived, and this year's launch might be its most beautiful yet. Inspired by the sun-drenched water gardens of the Mediterranean, the limited-edition collection transforms everyday gardening essentials into works of art. In fact, many of the pieces are so sculptural and elegant that you'd be forgiven for mistaking them for decorative garden ornaments rather than practical outdoor accessories.

Alongside the return of Diptyque's cult-favourite citronella range, which has sold out year after year, the summer garden collection introduces a host of covetable new arrivals. Highlights include citronella incense spirals housed in a striking ceramic vessel, a fresh Mediterranean pine-scented candle (definitely one of the best candles of all time), and a selection of beautifully crafted bird baths and watering cans that bring a touch of French sophistication to any outdoor space.

If you're looking for inspiration for your outdoor living room or to infuse your garden, balcony or terrace with a sense of coolness, light and escapism this summer, Diptyque's latest collection offers the perfect excuse to do so.

Diptyque’s Summer Water Garden Collection: inspired by the water gardens

(Image credit: Diptyque)

This year’s collection blurs the line between garden accessory and decorative object. Inspired by a Mediterranean “water garden” of pine groves, jasmine and orange blossom, it reimagines outdoor essentials through a luxury lens of light, water and craftsmanship. We’ve rounded up six favourites that capture the spirit of the range, shaped by mosaic artist Mathilde Jonquière’s play of colour, reflection and texture. These are the pieces that define Diptyque’s most decorative garden vision yet.

Diptyque Incense Spirals £40 at diptyque paris A modern take on the traditional outdoor incense spiral, this sculptural design brings fragrance and atmosphere to summer evenings outdoors. As well as elevating garden entertaining, it’s a practical companion for helping to deter bugs and mosquitoes. Diptyque Medicis Vases £108 at diptyque paris Hand-crafted in Portugal and made entirely from wax, these rare vases turn an unexpected material into collectible objets d’art. Part of Diptyque’s garden-living vision, they blur the line between functional garden inspiration and decorative homeware. Available exclusively in Water Garden Blue or Pine Grove Green, they extend the brand’s much-loved sculptural collection. Diptyque Pyramid Candle Holder £224 at diptyque paris Inspired by shimmering water reflections, this beautiful candle holder is washed in two of summer’s most evocative tones: blue and green. Hand-blown in Italy, it's a piece of miniature garden architecture, equally striking outdoors with a glowing candle at its centre, or styled indoors as a sculptural decorative object. Diptyque Golden Carousel £180 at diptyque paris Diptyque’s cult Golden Carousel returns in a new seasonal guise, featuring gilded geranium pendants that spin gently in the heat of the candle flame. A much-loved collector’s piece that originally gained a following as a festive showstopper, it now brings the same sense of theatre to long summer evenings outdoors. Diptyque Bird Bath Inspired by traditional garden design, this handcrafted ceramic bird bath brings a sense of calm and quiet luxury to outdoor spaces, acting as both a functional feature and a decorative focal point. The green palette compliments any rain or water that you pour into it, giving a special iridescent hue. Available in selected stores in London and Paris Diptyque Chantepleure Watering Can A contemporary reinterpretation of a medieval watering can, this handcrafted enamelled ceramic design turns a practical garden tool into a sculptural object. It produces a soft, delicate stream of water, and should be left on show for any garden visitors to admire. Available in selected stores in London and Paris

Diptyque Summer Collection: Candle Launches

(Image credit: Diptyque Candle Collection)

Diptyque Pinède (Pine Grove) Candle £62.50 at diptyque paris A standout new addition to the collection, the Pinède (Pine Grove) Candle brings a surprisingly fresh take on a traditionally winter note. Dry, resinous and evocative of a sun-warmed pine forest, it captures the feeling of woodland air drifting through a Mediterranean landscape. Rather than leaning into the usual citrus-heavy summer scents, Diptyque repositions pine as something unexpectedly sophisticated for the season, tapping into the growing wellness trend for forest bathing, nature connection and restorative outdoor living. Diptyque Citronnelle (Lemongrass) Candle £64 at diptyque paris A returning favourite in Diptyque’s summer line-up, Citronnelle (Lemongrass) captures the feeling of long Mediterranean evenings as the sun begins to set. Long stalks of lemongrass release their invigorating, citrus-green aroma into a warm breeze, softened with verbena and orange blossom for a gentle floral sweetness. Far from a typical insect repellent, it's a sophisticated garden fragrance in its own right, crisp, sparkling and beautifully botanical. It's designed to elevate outdoor living while naturally helping to keep bugs at bay. Diptyque Figuier Large Candle £179 at diptyque paris A signature Diptyque scent, Figuier evokes a sun-drenched Mediterranean garden in full summer bloom. It captures the fig tree in its entirety, from the crisp, green freshness of crushed leaves to the warm, woody bark and the soft, milky sweetness of its sap. Fresh and botanical yet gently mellowed by subtle fruity undertones, it’s the same beloved fragrance profile found in the iconic Philosykos perfume, here translated into elegant home fragrance formats.

(Image credit: Diptyque)

From sculptural candle holders to handcrafted watering cans and decorative garden pieces, Diptyque’s Summer 2026 collection shows just how beautifully blurred the line between indoor and outdoor living has become. If this has you rethinking your own outdoor space, you might also like our guide to the most beautiful outdoor storage solutions, perfect for keeping gardens just as stylish as they are practical.