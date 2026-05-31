No more ugly sheds - these clever garden storage solutions are as beautiful as they are practical
From beautiful benches to stylish sheds, here are your essentials for a smart, tidy garden
What if your garden furniture could be as practical as it is beautiful? Our outdoor spaces are working harder than ever before, serving as somewhere to relax, entertain, dine, and unwind. That's why we're seeing a growing number of stylish garden pieces that don't just look good, but also offer clever hidden storage, helping you to keep your outdoor space neat and tidy without sacrificing on style.
As people invest in the best outdoor furniture, gardens are increasingly being treated as extensions of the home. From cosy seating areas to fully fledged outdoor living rooms, a curated outdoor space is high on many homeowners' wish lists. The challenge, of course, is finding somewhere to store cushions, throws, gardening tools, and children's toys when they're not in use.
With that in mind, we've rounded up the most attractive garden storage solutions on the market, from elegant storage benches and weatherproof deck boxes to stylish sheds and multifunctional cabinets. Whether you're working with a compact patio or a sprawling lawn, these smart storage ideas will help you keep clutter out of sight while maintaining a beautiful garden all summer long.
Garden Storage Ideas - outdoor furniture that's as smart as it is stylish
The right garden storage can do more than simply hide away clutter; it can help organise your outdoors, so that you can feel calmer when you're outside (hopefully) enjoying the weather. With everything from compact solutions for small patios or to statement pieces that doubles as seating, these stylish storage ideas prove that practicality and good design can go hand in hand.
Pair them with the best outdoor rugs, comfortable seating, and thoughtful accessories, and you'll have an outdoor space that's every bit as inviting as the rooms inside your home.
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Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and recommending products for your home. You'll see her testing anything from damp-banishing dehumidifiers and KitchenAid's most covetable stand mixers through to the latest in Le Creuset's cast iron collection.
Previously, she was eCommerce Editor at Homes & Gardens, and has also written for Living Etc, The White Company and local publications when she was a student at Oxford University. She is also a Master Perfumer (a qualified candle snob), SCA-Certified Barista (qualified coffee snob) and part of a family who runs a pizza business (long-time pizza snob) - all of which come in handy when you're looking for the best pieces of kit to have kitchen.
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