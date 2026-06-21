4 genius IKEA hacks that will transform your garden on a budget – recommended by a professional gardener

You don't need to spend a fortune on speciality garden products when you need an upgrade. Instead, you can find ways to use affordable products even when they're not intended for outdoor use.

Whether you're looking for ways to keep gardening costs down or simply want to transform your outdoor space on a budget, getting creative with affordable products is always a fantastic idea.

And that's exactly what garden design expert and Influencer Ish has shared on his Instagram. Here are four IKEA products you can use in your garden to make jobs easier and care for your plants, all without blowing your budget.

A post shared by Ish Kamran (@gardening.with.ish) A photo posted by on

4 transformative IKEA garden hacks: for storage, shade & watering

The following are simple, clever ways to use popular IKEA items to help make many gardening tasks a little easier – and cheaper.

"Here are some clever hacks you can use your everyday @IKEAUK items for in your garden," says Ish. "From creating shade and privacy to keeping your plants hydrated, these gardening tips for beginner gardeners will show you how simple IKEA hacks can work to keep your garden happy."

(Image credit: Instagram | @gardeningwithish)

1. Mesh curtains for shade

280 by 250 cm IKEA Lill Net Curtains, 1 Pair, White, £4 at IKEA

Want to help keep your plants from being sunburnt when the heatwaves hit? Or simply looking to shadescape your garden over the summer months? Ish has you sorted.

"Now, the first thing is a simple net curtain. You get a pack of two of these for about four pounds, and these are perfect for your greenhouses. If you line the inside with them, it diffuses some of the light while still letting a little bit in," Ish starts.

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"This will mean your plants can still get plenty of light to flourish, but it will reduce the temperatures down a little bit, especially in a heatwave, which stops your plants from scorching. It’s not just your plants that will benefit from the shade, either. You can add these to the side of a structure and create your own little shade berry and a little bit of privacy, too," he continues.

2. Handy tool storage

Black 60 cm IKEA Hultarp Rail £6 at IKEA

If you've got a rather large collection of essential gardening tools, the chances are you're running out of places to store them. And whilst we're a major fan of this IKEA shed alternative, Ish has a great solution for smaller gardens.

"Undercover, I’ve got the HULTARP hanging rail, which is normally used for kitchen utensils but works really well for spades, trowels, and anything that doesn’t have a handle. I've got a handy little basket," he explains.

Utilising more vertical space is a great small garden idea and will allow you more room to have pots on your floors.

3. Automatic plant watering

71 by 35 cm IKEA Baggmuck Shoe Mat Indoor/outdoor £2.50 at IKEA

Knowing how to water your garden plants properly isn't rocket science, but when you're a busy homeowner, it can be hard to remember to actually do it when you should. Luckily, there's a way for the plants to water themselves.

"The BAGGMUCK shoe tray makes a really good watering tray. So, if you’re useless at keeping your plants hydrated, you can simply place the pot on here and allow the water from the bottom to keep them nice and happy and save you from forgetting when you water," Ish says.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Accurate plant feeding

20ml Generic Stainless Steel Coffee Scoop £2.92 at Amazon

Unfortunately, the exact item Ish recommends for helping feed your tomato plants is not available online on IKEA. However, this Amazon alternative will still do the job for a similarly low price.

"This simple coffee scoop from IKEA holds 20 millilitres of liquid, and if you’re keen on feeding your plants, then tomato feeds need 20 millilitres per four and a half litres of water, so save the measuring and get it right the first time," Ish finishes.

Along with reusing household waste in your garden, there are so many ways to keep your spending down where your outdoor space is concerned.

"Now those are just a few examples of things you can use in your garden from regular household items from IKEA, I mean, even this laundry basket makes a really good rubber truck bucket, so find yourself a bargain in IKEA and use it in the garden," echoes Ish.