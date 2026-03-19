Our favourite washable rugs are now available in a range of iconic Liberty prints
This stunning new collection offers an affordable way to add a designer touch to floors in any room
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The new Ruggable x Liberty collection honours 150 years of heritage prints and pairs them with a pioneering approach to practical design solutions for the modern home. Think fashion meets function.
“Working with Liberty gave us the chance to reimagine some of the world’s most iconic floral designs for the floor," says Maria O'Brien, Vice President of Design at Ruggable. "We honoured the archive’s history while updating scale, colour, and styling so the rugs feel fresh and relevant for everyday interiors."
Filled with signature florals and striking linear Art Deco style designs, the collection is a celebration of Liberty prints available in a variety of sizes and shapes, including indoor rugs and doormats, to add personality to your home.Article continues below
“This collaboration with Ruggable is a vibrant celebration of print, colour, and craftsmanship. Bringing together our shared stories rooted in creativity and innovation, the collection is both timeless and entirely suited to modern living,” says Pere Bruach, Design Manager at Liberty.
“Drawing inspiration from our extraordinary archive, we have worked closely with Ruggable to thoughtfully curate a selection of iconic designs and reimagine them in bespoke colour palettes, pairing heritage artistry with contemporary design.
I invested in one of the revolutionary washable rugs last year and can confirm that they do fit into a standard-sized washing machine. I foolishly spilt a cup of coffee over the floor, which completely saturated my gorgeous new rug, so very early on I put the washing credentials to the test.
Instead of panicking about it staining, I calmly peeled the rug off the velcro base layer and placed it in the washing machine to rinse the stain away – so thankfully it's still as good as new.
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Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 23 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 19 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
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