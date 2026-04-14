Following on from hugely successful collaborations with Dragon Diffusion, Ruggable, Stripe & Stare and Ciao Lucia, British clothing brand Rixo just teamed up with a true icon - Liberty.

Rixo Made with Liberty Fabrics is a limited collection of eight pieces that combines Rixo's extremely flattering silhouettes with Liberty's instantly recognisable prints. According to Rixo, "the prints were hand-selected from [Liberty's] archive in Lake Como and reimagined through a Rixo lens... blending our shared passion for print, craftsmanship, and storytelling in a way that feels nostalgic yet entirely fresh."

From a dress and blouse in the paisley prints you might remember from the 60s and 70s to mirrored embellishment and tie-dye prints, this oh so boho collaboration brings together two industry heavyweights, and each piece promises to be a future heirloom. There's a reason Liberty has been a beloved brand for 150 years, and the collection is one of many ways Rixo is celebrating its own ten-year anniversary.

Shop Rixo x Liberty

RIXO Made with Liberty Fabrics Moss Georgette Top in Bourton Red £245 at Rixo The Moss top is a Rixo classic with its tie neckline and floaty silhouette. Wear this with flared jeans to go full 1970s. RIXO Made with Liberty Fabrics Billy Georgette Midi Skirt in Jessica Alexandra Multi £525 at Rixo I think this statement skirt might just be my favourite piece from this collection. Available in this colour, or a striking blue hue, it's a very stylish alternative to dresses if you've got a big occasion in the diary. RIXO Made with Liberty Fabrics Erianne Georgette Dress in Bourton Navy £595 at Rixo Thoughtfully designed so you can still wear a bra, this dress features a scoop neck and back, and is made in Liberty's archival paisley – a print recognisable from the 60s and 70s, with roots in South Asian craft. RIXO Made with Liberty Fabrics Noraya Georgette Midi Dress in Jessica Alexandra Multi £695 at Rixo This is another signature Rixo silhouette, reimagined in retro-inspired Liberty fabric. In its floral form, one reviewer wrote of the Noraya dress: "This wonderful shape dress with a simple scoop neck, fluted sleeves and bias cut design skims the body in the right way. As always with Rixo, this easy to wear dress is just the right length for wearing with both flats and heels." RIXO Made with Liberty Fabrics Ordinia Silk Gown in Jessica Bouquet Mix Blue £995 at Rixo Perfect for wedding season or a black tie event, this dress is 100% silk. The shape is heavily influenced by 1930s designs, and the mirror detailing takes inspiration from traditional South Asian Shisha embroidery. RIXO Made with Liberty Fabrics Flori Silk Embellished Dress in Cara Swift Mix Multi £1250 at Rixo This dress is boho at its absolutely best. It's an investment piece, but it's one you'll wear and love for years to come. It's available in UK sizes 6 to 16, and new customers can get 10% off their first order.

"Liberty has always been a huge inspiration for us, and working with them for our 10th anniversary felt incredibly special,” says Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO co-founder and Creative Director.

“As a British brand born in London, with Liberty being one of our very first stockists, this collaboration felt like a truly perfect and meaningful partnership.”

Shop more Rixo bestsellers

Rixo Sandi Cotton Top in White Ivory £135 at Rixo This cotton top would pair perfectly with the Rixo x Liberty Billy skirt, and you're in luck, because it's back in stock. Rixo Tania Silk Midi Dress in Multi Cara Floral Black £365 at Rixo If you like Liberty prints, you'll love this silk midi dress. The colours are incredibly striking, and the deep V-neckline is balanced out by the flattering long sleeves and midi length. Rixo Milly Leopard Coat in Brown Bohemia Leopard £485 at Rixo You no doubt have spotted this coat in the wild. It's been a huge success for Rixo, and it's a lightweight style that's perfect for the changeable spring weather.

Prices for the limited run of items start at £245 and go up to £1250, so these aren't impulse purchases, but in my experience, Rixo pieces last for years. I've been a fan of the brand from the beginning, and my earliest purchases are still going strong.

Rixo's distinctive dresses have been worn by everyone from Holly Willoughby and Cat Deeley to Jessica Alba and the Princess of Wales, so you'll be joining a long and impressive list of fans.