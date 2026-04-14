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Rixo's latest collaboration is with the most iconic British brand of them all - and it's just in time for wedding season

Liberty print fans, rejoice

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Four models wearing the Rixo x Liberty collection
(Image credit: Rixo)
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Following on from hugely successful collaborations with Dragon Diffusion, Ruggable, Stripe & Stare and Ciao Lucia, British clothing brand Rixo just teamed up with a true icon - Liberty.

Rixo Made with Liberty Fabrics is a limited collection of eight pieces that combines Rixo's extremely flattering silhouettes with Liberty's instantly recognisable prints. According to Rixo, "the prints were hand-selected from [Liberty's] archive in Lake Como and reimagined through a Rixo lens... blending our shared passion for print, craftsmanship, and storytelling in a way that feels nostalgic yet entirely fresh."

Shop Rixo x Liberty

"Liberty has always been a huge inspiration for us, and working with them for our 10th anniversary felt incredibly special,” says Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO co-founder and Creative Director.

“As a British brand born in London, with Liberty being one of our very first stockists, this collaboration felt like a truly perfect and meaningful partnership.”

Shop more Rixo bestsellers

Prices for the limited run of items start at £245 and go up to £1250, so these aren't impulse purchases, but in my experience, Rixo pieces last for years. I've been a fan of the brand from the beginning, and my earliest purchases are still going strong.

Rixo's distinctive dresses have been worn by everyone from Holly Willoughby and Cat Deeley to Jessica Alba and the Princess of Wales, so you'll be joining a long and impressive list of fans.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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