Rixo's latest collaboration is with the most iconic British brand of them all - and it's just in time for wedding season
Liberty print fans, rejoice
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Following on from hugely successful collaborations with Dragon Diffusion, Ruggable, Stripe & Stare and Ciao Lucia, British clothing brand Rixo just teamed up with a true icon - Liberty.
Rixo Made with Liberty Fabrics is a limited collection of eight pieces that combines Rixo's extremely flattering silhouettes with Liberty's instantly recognisable prints. According to Rixo, "the prints were hand-selected from [Liberty's] archive in Lake Como and reimagined through a Rixo lens... blending our shared passion for print, craftsmanship, and storytelling in a way that feels nostalgic yet entirely fresh."
From a dress and blouse in the paisley prints you might remember from the 60s and 70s to mirrored embellishment and tie-dye prints, this oh so boho collaboration brings together two industry heavyweights, and each piece promises to be a future heirloom. There's a reason Liberty has been a beloved brand for 150 years, and the collection is one of many ways Rixo is celebrating its own ten-year anniversary.
Shop Rixo x Liberty
I think this statement skirt might just be my favourite piece from this collection. Available in this colour, or a striking blue hue, it's a very stylish alternative to dresses if you've got a big occasion in the diary.
This is another signature Rixo silhouette, reimagined in retro-inspired Liberty fabric. In its floral form, one reviewer wrote of the Noraya dress: "This wonderful shape dress with a simple scoop neck, fluted sleeves and bias cut design skims the body in the right way. As always with Rixo, this easy to wear dress is just the right length for wearing with both flats and heels."
"Liberty has always been a huge inspiration for us, and working with them for our 10th anniversary felt incredibly special,” says Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO co-founder and Creative Director.
“As a British brand born in London, with Liberty being one of our very first stockists, this collaboration felt like a truly perfect and meaningful partnership.”
Shop more Rixo bestsellers
Prices for the limited run of items start at £245 and go up to £1250, so these aren't impulse purchases, but in my experience, Rixo pieces last for years. I've been a fan of the brand from the beginning, and my earliest purchases are still going strong.
Rixo's distinctive dresses have been worn by everyone from Holly Willoughby and Cat Deeley to Jessica Alba and the Princess of Wales, so you'll be joining a long and impressive list of fans.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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