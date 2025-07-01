Beat the heat in style like Kate Middleton - her floppy Wimbledon sun hat is back in stock
The Princess of Wales's wide-brimmed hat was a gorgeous - and practical - addition to her 2022 Wimbledon outfit.
The Princess of Wales is a hat connoisseur and alongside her beautiful, formal hats for royal events and occasions, she also has a far more low-key one in her collection. Hats are an essential when you’re wondering what to wear in the heat and Kate wore the oh-so-glamorous LK Bennett Saffron hat to Wimbledon in 2022.
The dress code for the Royal Box asks women not to wear hats to avoid obscuring the view of the people behind you. Kate only donned the wide-brimmed floppy hat later on that day when she watched the Men’s Doubles Final - perhaps because the heat intensified or because the box had got a lot emptier and this wasn’t an issue.
Kate’s Wimbledon headpiece was one of those stylish sun hats that conjures up a sense of Old Hollywood Glamour. So it’s fitting that the design remains a classic for LK Bennett and it’s back in stock for 2025.
The Princess's hat is back for summer 2025 and it has that vintage glamour feel we love so much. It's made from natural woven straw, is wide-brimmed and has a floppy shape, with a round crown.
Now priced at £69, the Saffron Straw Sun Hat is crafted from natural woven straw and is wide-brimmed, with a relaxed, floppy shape. The crown of the hat is round and finished with an elegant black ribbon that drapes down the back.
Yes, this hat is undeniably a chic fashion piece but pictures taken of the future Queen at Wimbledon three years ago show how well it fulfils a practical purpose too. Despite the scorching July sunshine the senior royal’s face was kept shaded.
"There's nothing chicer than a straw wide brim hat in summer - whether you're lucky enough to attend a Wimbledon match or you're laying beach side in a coastal town, a wide brim hat instantly elevates an outfit, from occasionwear to swimwear, and it will help to protect your skin against the skin too," says woman&home Digital Fashion Writer, Molly Smith.
Shop Similar Styles
The Princess of Wales wore her glossy brunette hair loose at Wimbledon and Molly thinks that this is the best way to style a sun hat like hers.
She says, "I would always wear this style with your hair down, with soft natural waves or texture peeking out instead of up-dos. Or if you have longer hair and prefer it back and out of your face, try a low bun that will sit neatly underneath the back of the hat."
This is how the Princess of Wales wears many of her formal hats at royal events, though her Wimbledon hat is more smart-casual and so worked with a loose hairstyle. She wore it with a bright yellow Roksanda midi dress and white court shoe heels.
Many of Kate’s best summer dresses are a vibrant colour and this one had a statement bow on one side and felt especially joyful for a day at Wimbledon. When she put the LK Bennett hat on later on, it complemented the dress and the woven material brought some added texture to the royal’s ensemble.
We haven’t seen the Princess of Wales wear this hat in public since then but would be surprised if it wasn’t still in her collection given how beautiful and handy it is. This style of hat works so well with flowy dresses for an elevated casual outfit, as well as with trousers or jeans and a simple cami top.
