Queen Camilla takes note of Kate Middleton's love of polka dots in charming collared number in Rome

The Queen stepped out in the Italian capital wearing a beautiful Fiona Clare polka dot midi dress with a contrasting white collar. As soon as we saw this outfit we couldn’t help but be reminded of the Princess of Wales’s iconic navy spotted dress from 2019.

Kate has been a fan of this classic print for many years and plenty of her go-to summer outfits are polka dot dresses. Her Alessandra Rich one also had a collar, but whilst this was a deep navy blue and white, Queen Camilla went for a monochrome look in Rome.

Her dress had a collared neckline, slightly puffed sleeves and the cuffs were trimmed with white fabric that mirrored the white collar and button placket at the front. It’s easy to forget sometimes that you don’t have to pack your spring capsule wardrobe full of bright coloured items to create an outfit with real impact.

(Image credit: Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Polka Dot Dresses

Mint Velvet Navy Polka Dot Dress £150 at Mint Velvet Both Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales have proved that a collared polka dot dress is a sensational piece to have in your wardrobe. This one from Mint Velvet has a large white polka dot print on a deep navy tone and is sleeveless, making it great for those warmer summer days. Pair with espadrilles or trainers to complete the look. Finery London Polka Dot Tea Dress £49 at M&S This polka dot tea dress has a regular fit, a fitted waist and a flowing midi-length skirt. The puffed short sleeves have ruffled cuffs and we'd wear this with trainers, ballet flats or wedges to give it an even more summery feel. On a cooler day we'd layer a cardigan over the top. & Other Stories Polka Dot Midi Dress £77 at & Other Stories Wrap dresses are so elegant and this one is a lovely piece to wear for special events like weddings and garden parties, as well as day-to-day. It has an asymmetric hemline which is accentuated by a gentle flounce and the self-tie wrap waist means you can adjust it to suit you.

Shop Polka Dot Pieces

Nobody's Child Polka Dot Blouse £65 at Nobody's Child Featuring balloon sleeves, frill detailing and a flowing shape, this polka dot blouse is a chic day-to-night item. Tuck it into blue jeans or elevate it even more with tailored trousers. This is the kind of shirt that is often underrated but you can get a lot of wear out of with different outfits. Sézane Tyler Polka Dot Trousers £135 at Sézane When you want a date night look that makes a bold statement but is easy to style, these trousers with a simple navy top would be stunning. They have a wide-leg, high-rise design and the combination of the neutral ecru background fabric and the delicate navy print works splendidly. Mango Linen Polka Dot Jumpsuit £59.99 at Mango Linen is one of those fabrics we wear a lot in spring/summer and this linen mix jumpsuit is fabulous. The flowing straight legs rise up into a belted bodice and the round neckline is very classic. If blue and white or black and white polka dots aren't for you then this chocolate brown and white pattern is worth considering.

Her Majesty’s polka dot dress was striking, but understated too. The shirt dress silhouette was timeless and unfussy, allowing the pattern to take centre stage.

If you’re not confident wearing different prints, then polka dots are a good place to start as they’re remarkably versatile. Polka dot designs often come in very neutral colourways like black and white or navy and white, which pair easily with other hues.

You can also elevate a polka dot dress, jumpsuit or trousers with heels and a clutch to make a gorgeous wedding guest outfit, or add a pair of your best white trainers and raffia accessories for a low-key summer look. They work so well no matter how formally or casually you style them and Queen Camilla went for smarter accessories in Rome.

(Image credit: Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

This isn’t a surprise given that she was visiting a local school as part of her and King Charles’s four day State Visit to Italy. The senior royal brought out her favourite blue agate Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and carried a beige Bottega Veneta shoulder bag.

Her shoes were a similar shade and had a low heel that provided some elevation without compromising too much on comfort. She could also have gone for black or white accessories if she’d wanted to coordinate with her polka dot dress.

Alternatively, a bright handbag or shoes would be a fun choice too. When the Princess of Wales wore her collared Alessandra Rich dress for a visit to Bletchley Park in 2019, she went for blue court shoes to match her outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Her clutch bag was a deep navy and her pretty pearl earrings echoed the white polka dots. The contrasting collar and cuffs gave it a smart edge, just like the collar on Queen Camilla’s dress did.

Kate has a number of other polka dot pieces in her wardrobe and many of them are also navy and white. However, the white and brown dress she wore to Royal Ascot and the rust-toned one she stepped out in back in 2022 are also stunning examples of how elegant polka dots can be.

Clearly, Queen Camilla agrees and it was lovely to see her wearing Kate’s favourite pattern this month.