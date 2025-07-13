I've always avoided pleated skirts, but Kate Middleton's exquisite ivory Wimbledon outfit convinced me to try them

I've been looking to add some new styles to my summer wardrobe recently, and Kate Middleton's beautiful ivory outfit for the women's singles finals at Wimbledon just inspired me to add the least expected item.

Maybe it's the 30-year-long memories of itchy wool school uniform, or not finding a style that suits my pear shape, but I have actively avoided pleated skirts for my adult life. The closest I got was a maxi skirt with a chunky belt that I lived in my early 20s (if you know, you know).

Despite looking like two separate items, Kate's exquisite ivory outfit is in fact a pleated chiffon and bouclé tweed midi dress from Self Portrait – a brand she is very fond of. Not uncommon, Kate's particular design looks to be custom-made, with the jacket part of the dress differing from any of the designs currently available online – the most obvious difference being a sweet nod to the tennis championships in the form of a small Wimbledon tartan bow.

Seeing Kate yesterday look as effortlessly elegant as she always does – and offering a masterclass in how to dress for the heat – convinced me to try this style of skirt once more. But I made sure to get some expert advice first, enlisting the help of woman&home fashion ecom editor Caroline Parr.

"Pleats might feel daunting, but they're easier than you think," Caroline says. "First things first, make sure the skirt or dress fits correctly, and the pleats hang straight down. Sticking to similar colours on top like Kate has will feel streamlined, and the thing I particularly love about this blazer/skirt dress hybrid is that the end of the 'jacket' half falls at a really flattering part of the hips."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer pleats

Kate's Dress Brand Self Portrait Boucle Chiffon Midi dress View at self-portrait.com Kate's exact dress isn't available to buy, but the brand behind it has some strikingly similar designs still up for grabs. The website states: 'This dress marries the soft structure of cream tailored bouclé with a featherweight chiffon midi skirt'. It also notes minimal stretch and a fitted style, so advises to size up if you are between sizes. Next Pleated Mesh Tulle Maxi Skirt £45 at Next UK For my first foray into pleats (outside of school uniform), I opted for this mesh tulle maxi skirt from Next. After Caroline's advice, I went for this full length tulle skirt, which has a jersey lining, so no chance of it being see-through and an elasticated waist for added comfort. It also comes in black and pink, but I chose this summery ecru colour as it will go with much more in my current wardrobe. Phase Eight Simara Ombre Chiffon Midi Pleat Dress £89.10 at Phase Eight Deciding between the Next pleated skirt and this gorgeous Simara ombre chiffon midi pleat dress took some careful consideration. The Next one just pipped it as it will work for more casual day to day dressing, but I was seriously tempted by this flattering ombre design. The fact it is currently in the sale, with almost £60 off the retail price makes it even more attractive.

Kate paired her beautiful ivory midi dress with some timeless accessories – an Anya Hindmarch Neeson tote bag and Gianvito Rossi 800mm Robbie slingback pumps, both of which colour coordinated beautifully with the statement piece.

Kate's love for this brand pairing clear; this was the second time she has been pictured wearing Rossi heels with a Self Portrait dress in a matter of weeks, previously wearing them just last month at the Order of the Garter service at St George’s Chapel.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Princess completed her Wimbledon look with a Halcyon Days’ Maya Torque gold bracelet, and her signature Cartier Bleu watch – a gift from her husband, Prince William, on their 2014 wedding anniversary.

Her outfit serves up such inspiration for a structured yet ultra feminine look – the beautiful look has been the nudge I needed to look outside of my comfort summer wardrobe comfort zone, even with items that are notoriously tricky to style.