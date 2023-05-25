Kate Middleton's pink suit is the epitome of 'quiet luxury' and we're obsessed with her sophisticated $111 pearl belt

Kate Middleton's pink suit is the epitome of quiet luxury and we're obsessed with her sophisticated $111 pearl-style belt.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in an ice-pink pantsuit and a statement pearl detail belt for her latest engagement in London.

Kate Middleton’s pastel-toned outfit couldn’t be more quiet luxury if she tried and we’re loving this springtime look.

This royal news comes as Queen Camilla teamed a diamond-detail coat dress with bespoke stacked heels and the result was polished perfection!

From Kate Middleton’s bubble-gum pink shirt dress at the Chelsea Flower Show to her huge flowery hat and powder blue dress at a post-coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Place, the future Queen Consort has truly been embracing spring fashion. In recent months we’ve also seen her become more daring with her looks, including Kate’s red nail polish at Easter, and her latest outfit is no exception.

Whilst we probably won’t see Kate Middleton in public next week, she’s making up for it with another special visit on May 25. Stepping out in London, Kate Middleton’s pink suit and pearl-design belt scream quiet luxury - and we can’t get enough!

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

The Princess of Wales was a vision in ice-pink as she arrived at The Foundling Museum of which she’s a Patron. Kate’s pantsuit was an old favorite from Alexander McQueen, the brand many of Kate Middleton’s dresses hail from. With angled pockets, formal lapels, and a matching pink button, the jacket gave her outfit great structure and accentuated her silhouette.

The matching pink high-waisted pants featured flattering darts and she went all out with the pink theme by pairing the suit with a blouse in the same soft spring-time shade. The Royal Family are known for color blocking and her choice to do so with a classically cut suit and a pastel color showcases quiet luxury at its best.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

Blazer with a Tuxedo Collar, $98.90/ £79.99 | Zara This stunning soft pink blazer features long sleeves, front flap pockets, and an elegant shawl collar. The single button fastening at the front mirrors Kate Middleton's pink suit and worn with pants in a matching tone this would make a wonderful occasion-wear look.

High Waist Loose Pants, $40.76/£32.99 | Zara With a chic high-waisted, straight-leg design, these pastel pink pants are a wonderful wardrobe option for the warmer months. They feature an invisible side zipper and are beautiful both with the jacket and on their own.

Pearl White Belt, $111/£90 | Camilla Elphick With delicate pearl-style detailing, this leather belt from Camilla Elphick is the perfect statement accessory to help you recreate Kate Middleton's pink suit look. You can wear it with jeans, skirts, and dresses, giving your outfits a glamorous edge.

She also demonstrated huge attention-to-detail with her choice of a pearl-style belt that adds a pop of neutral color to her overall look. With gold-toned detailing around the pearl-esque embellishments, this belt adds another dimension to Kate Middleton’s pink suit look. And whilst we’ve seen the pantsuit before last year, the Princess of Wales’ belt looks to be a new addition to her wardrobe from Camilla Elphick.

Priced at $111/£90 this pearl belt is by far the most affordable part of her outfit and is made from calf leather, with a “pearl” buckle design. Actual pearls have had a resurgence in popularity in recent years and we already know the senior royal is a fan as Kate’s pearl earrings are frequently-worn pieces. She chose a similar pair to compliment her sophisticated new belt and finished off the look with white Gianvito Rossi pumps.

(Image credit: Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s pink suit and pearl belt is our new favorite go-to combination from her and it’s especially meaningful that she wore the jacket and pants to The Foundling Museum as she previously wore it to a Roundtable event for the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood. She was joined on her latest visit by the Foundation’s Shaping Us champion Professor Green.

The Princess of Wales talked with those with experience of the care system as well as foster carers and adoptive parents and will discuss the immense impact supportive relationships can have upon children and young people.